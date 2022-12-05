Read full article on original website
DALLAS — Home price growth in Dallas-Fort Worth is holding stronger on a year-over-year basis than other Texas metros and the nation as a whole, according to a new report from CoreLogic. But home prices in DFW are falling from their peaks at a faster pace than the national average.
DALLAS — Prospective homebuyers have been through a lot of ups and downs this year. Early in 2022, there was extremely short housing inventory, making it hard to find a home for sale. That also meant that if buyers did find a home, there were a lot of competitors...
Frisco-based real estate company, CAF Cos., teamed with a unit of Goldman Sachs to purchase eight Texas apartment communities, according to The Dallas Morning News. CAF and Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s urban investment group bought more than 2,700 rental units in North Texas. The goal is to keep the units affordable for single residents and families.
A non-profit in North Texas is offering incentives for landlords and property owners who agree to provide an apartment to someone who was previously homeless.
The AllianceTexas development is the sweet spot for a global candy firm. Swiss chocolate company Läderach has planted its flag in the huge industrial development with a new distribution center. Läderach is taking more than 42,000 square feet of shipping space in the Alliance Northport 5 building in Northlake...
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
FORT WORTH, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Samsung has signed a 670,941-square-foot lease at a south Fort Worth industrial park. The consumer electronics producer is taking down the entirety of Fort Worth Logistics Hub Building 1, within the Fort...
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
Department store retailer JCPenney is moving ahead with its plans for a Plano-located headquarters. This May, JCPenney announced to its employees the plan to move its headquarters back to the Plano location, which it originally built in 1992. The company had moved operations out of the headquarters early in 2020.
After more than two years, JCPenney will bring employees back to its Plano headquarters. Employees have worked from home or in vacant stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Real Deal, JCPenney announced the headquarters would be moving to the 318,067 square-foot building at 6501 Legacy Drive which has been renamed CalWest.The new and improved offices will cover more than 220,000 square feet.
From artificially inflating rental costs to pricing neighbors out of residential areas to disruptive visitors, short-term rentals (STRs) pose a problem. But in Plano, the issue has taken the front stage. Now Dallas Plan Commission passed a simple solution to keep the practice away from residential areas that could work as a blueprint for other cities.
Fort Worth City Council will keep its ban on short-term rentals in residential areas in place. The hot button issue has been debated in public meetings and online for months. Even as they discussed the policy during a Dec. 6 work session, council members said they were receiving “waves of emails” from constituents concerned about the policy proposals.
Local Profile has reached out to PepsiCo for comment. This story will be updated pending response. PepsiCo is laying off hundreds of workers at the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages division, including Plano and Chicago, according to the Wall Street Journal (via the Dallas Business Journal). In...
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
When it comes to Dallas there are a few things that remain above the rest and that's sports, nightlife, things to do, and even above all of that is the food scene.
DALLAS (KDAF) — In July we did a sneak peek at the first round of keepsake ornaments. The second round was in October, but now they have officially all launched. Hallmark is such a classic brand and one of the most popular when it comes to cards, gift wrapping, ornaments and really any stationary needs during the holidays.
On Wednesday, developers confirmed a plan for a $3 billion, 112-acre community to be built in the former Wade Park site in Frisco. Planned at Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road in Frisco, “The Mix” community will include 3 million square feet of housing, approximately 2 million square feet of office space, 375,000 square feet of retail, and two hotels, according to the development team. New York-based JVP Management is the master developer for the project.
The Walmart Supercenter in Plano expanded its grocery pickup options along with several other renovations. (Courtesy Walmart) Walmart’s newly remodeled store in Plano held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2, according to a press release from the company. The store is located at 6000 Coit Road. The Walmart Supercenter’s remodel included the addition of online pickup, updated signage, expanded dairy and fashion departments, and newly updated electronics and sporting goods departments. 972-599-1650. www.walmart.com/store/3482-plano-tx.
Frisco Landing will hold new classrooms and study spaces for students and faculty. The project is run by Wesley Randall, dean of New College at Frisco. “We ultimately want to grow the Frisco campus to 25,000 students,” Randall said. “From a UNT perspective, we continue to grow, so Frisco gives us an opportunity to keep expanding.”
Allen Business Briefs: Two new developments approved
The Allen City Council approved two new entertainment attractions scheduled to open in 2023 at The Farm in Allen. Chicken N Pickle is a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts and a variety of yard games. Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle currently has six locations throughout the United States, with six more planned for 2023. High 5 is an upscale Austin-based experiential entertainment chain offering bowling, laser tag, ax throwing, escape rooms and a miniature golf course. This High 5 location will be the first one in North Texas.
