Boston, MA

Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox

By Patrick McAvoy
Inside The Red Sox
 4 days ago

The Dodgers are looking to make a big splash

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are in the market for a big bat.

Los Angeles, like the Boston Red Sox, has been tied to most of the bigger names in free agency -- including four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts -- and it sounds like it may be interested in another longtime Red Sox as well.

The Dodgers reportedly are interested in five-time All-Star J.D. Martinez. The slugger has spent the last five seasons with the Red Sox mainly as the squad's designated hitter but also has seen time in the outfield.

Heading into the offseason, it seemed unlikely that Martinez would be back in Boston in 2023, although he has stated he would like it. Martinez is 35 years old and while he certainly still is a very good player, he likely will get a bigger deal than the Red Sox would like to offer. He doesn't provide much defensively and his bat isn't exactly what it once was, but he will be a solid player in 2023.

With the National League now featuring a designated hitter, Martinez would make plenty of sense for the Dodgers. Los Angeles is in win-now mode and Martinez could immediately give the team a lift offensively.

Los Angeles will likely lose some pop in the lineup next season as shortstop Trea Turner likely will be playing elsewhere so Martinez could help fill the hole. The biggest question about Martinez isn't skill, but rather how long of a deal will he command this offseason.

At 35-years-old, a deal longer than two years may be difficult for the Red Sox to give. Maybe Los Angeles sees Martinez as a missing piece and makes the move. Boston has plenty of holes to fill while the Dodgers are much closer at the moment to a World Series title.

Nothing is set in stone at the moment and Martinez easily could end up back in Boston, but it's looking unlikely and Los Angeles may be the perfect spot for him.

Boston, MA
