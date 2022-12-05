ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam, NY

Driver, passenger arrested following traffic stop, say Albany Police

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A driver and his passenger were both arrested following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Henry Johnson Boulevard, according to Albany Police. During the stop, police say 19 year old Bishop Fraser of Schenectady was driving with a suspended driver’s license, with stolen plates and without insurance.
Clifton Park man arrested for possession of illegal handgun, stolen vehicle

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police Patrol Officers arrested Aaron Edmunds, 18, of Clifton Park, accused of possessing an illegal handgun, while also in a stolen vehicle. Shortly before 9pm, on Wednesday night, Troy Police Officers were patrolling in the area of 7th Avenue in North Central when they recognized a vehicle reported as stolen, from Albany, traveling in the area. Patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the operator attempted to flee and almost immediately crashed. No individuals were injured during the crash. The defendant then attempted to flee on foot but was captured a short distance away.
Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches

MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
