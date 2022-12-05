Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Related
Wrong-way driver causes head-on collision in Saratoga
State police arrested Dawn M. Lamanda, 58 of Saratoga Springs on December 8. Lamanda was reportedly driving the wrong way on I-87 causing a head on collision.
WRGB
Woman crashes car into a tree, injuring suspect in attempted carjacking, say police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Scary moments for the driver of a car after police say a man attempted to steal her vehicle. Albany Police say on December 5th, at around 5:00 PM officers responded to the area of Benjamin Street and First Avenue for a shots fired report. There,...
WRGB
Driver, passenger arrested following traffic stop, say Albany Police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A driver and his passenger were both arrested following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Henry Johnson Boulevard, according to Albany Police. During the stop, police say 19 year old Bishop Fraser of Schenectady was driving with a suspended driver’s license, with stolen plates and without insurance.
WRGB
Clifton Park man arrested for possession of illegal handgun, stolen vehicle
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police Patrol Officers arrested Aaron Edmunds, 18, of Clifton Park, accused of possessing an illegal handgun, while also in a stolen vehicle. Shortly before 9pm, on Wednesday night, Troy Police Officers were patrolling in the area of 7th Avenue in North Central when they recognized a vehicle reported as stolen, from Albany, traveling in the area. Patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the operator attempted to flee and almost immediately crashed. No individuals were injured during the crash. The defendant then attempted to flee on foot but was captured a short distance away.
WRGB
Man facing 12 counts in fire that destroyed 8 unit apartment in Hudson Falls
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A Hudson Falls man has been indicted, accused of starting a fire that destroyed a historic 8 unit apartment building and displaced residents. Police say on October 3rd at around 8:00 PM, fire crews responded to 11 Maple Street for a structure fire. According...
WRGB
Man responsible for fatally shooting 18-year-old in the back, sentenced to prison
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — 20 year old Jahmere Manning faced a Albany County Court Judge on December 9th, where he learned how long he will spend in prison. Manning pleaded guilty to murder in an Albany County Court on October 21st, just under a year and a half after the shooting that took the life of an 18-year-old woman.
Arrest made after Malta package thefts
After 18 homes on Thimbleberry Drive in Malta were hit by alleged "porch pirates," the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office tracked down and arrested Sarah F. Micheli, 30, of Malta.
WRGB
Glenville bridge struck for the second time in a week, 13th crash for the year
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — For the second time in a week, a truck has struck the Glenville bridge. On Friday morning in the 10:00 hour, a tractor trailer had its roof sheared off after striking the bridge. This makes the 13th truck to strike the bridge this year. The...
WRGB
Schenectady Police respond to reports of barricaded person when fire breaks out
Schenectady, NY — One man is in the hospital recovering from injuries after an early Thursday morning fire in Schenectady. Police tell CBS 6 officers were responding to reports of a person barricaded at a home on Arthur St. when the fire started. According to police, the person threatened...
WNYT
Police: Attempted Albany carjacking ends when driver crashes with suspect inside
An attempted carjacking happened Monday afternoon in Albany, say police. It happened, they say, while the driver was still in the car. A man got in the car on the passenger side, pulled out a gun and demanded the car. The driver kept driving, and crashed into trees near 1st...
WRGB
Greenwich man convicted of trying to entice young girl to his apartment with a letter
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — The bravery of a young girl prevented what the Washington County DA's office says would have ended in certain tragedy. District Attorney Tony Jordan says that Lloyd S Hall, Sr. was convicted of attempted kidnapping and attempted sexual abuse. Hall is accused of giving a...
Warrensburg man arrested for alleged assault
A Warrensburg man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting the driver of a car he was sitting passenger in. Michael Sprague, 57, faces multiple charges.
Teen accused of causing damage to home
Saugerties police arrested Olivia Realmuto, 18 on Wednesday, December 7. Realmuto was allegedly involved in causing damage to a home during a domestic dispute.
WRGB
Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
Police: Schenectady HS student slashed in face
In the early afternoon on Tuesday, school resource officers at Schenectady High were alerted to an altercation inside the school.
Man convicted for attempting to kidnap a young girl
The Washington County DA's Office has convicted a man of attempting to kidnap a young girl as she got off her school bus.
Albany man arrested for illegally possessing gun
State police arrested Michael Simonelli, 34 of Albany on December 8. Simonelli allegedly possessed a gun illegally.
Albany man arrested, accused of rape
An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly raping a victim in Clifton Park on Thursday.
Fulton County Sheriff’s looking for missing teen
Fulton County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating Chloe St Germain, 17. Fulton County Sheriffs posted on their Facebook and listed Chloe as a missing person.
Rotterdam man sentenced in death of foster child
A Rotterdam man was sentenced on Tuesday for the 2020 murder of his 4-year-old foster child.
Comments / 0