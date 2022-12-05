ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield channels Tom Brady in Rams debut comeback: Best memes and tweets

Baker Mayfield led the Rams to an insane fourth-quarter comeback against the Raiders, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with nine seconds remaining. On Monday Night Football, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers trailed 16-3 in the fourth quarter. In the final three minutes, they scored two touchdowns, including one with three seconds remaining, to notch an improbable victory.
Why Odell Beckham Jr hasn’t been signed yet, explained

Odell Beckham Jr has not yet signed with the Dallas Cowboys, or any other team for that matter. Why hasn’t he signed, and when will he be ready to play?. Odell Beckham Jr. looked ready to sign with the Cowboys as recently as early this week. OBJ was seen out with Dallas players at a Mavericks game, and was asked about the prospect of playing at Jerryworld. Beckham Jr. greeted that possibility with open arms.
DALLAS, TX
Eagles have a secret weapon they should be playing more

A player on the Philadelphia Eagles defense may have earned himself some extra playing time based off his performance in Week 13. The Philadelphia Eagles figuratively and literally bought in this past year, bolstering their roster to give them a chance to contend. Well, 13 weeks into the 2022 season, the Eagles hold the best record in the entire NFL at 11-1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)

Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Odell Beckham Jr. made concerning comments about desire to play during TNF

Odell Beckham Jr. is evidently uninterested in participating in the regular season, which sounds strange. If Odell Beckham Jr. was trying to convince a team, such as the Dallas Cowboys, to look past his apparently not-so-auspicious physical results, talking about how he is entirely uninterested in participating in the regular season was not the way to do it.
