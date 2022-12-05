Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield channels Tom Brady in Rams debut comeback: Best memes and tweets
Baker Mayfield led the Rams to an insane fourth-quarter comeback against the Raiders, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with nine seconds remaining. On Monday Night Football, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers trailed 16-3 in the fourth quarter. In the final three minutes, they scored two touchdowns, including one with three seconds remaining, to notch an improbable victory.
Why Odell Beckham Jr hasn’t been signed yet, explained
Odell Beckham Jr has not yet signed with the Dallas Cowboys, or any other team for that matter. Why hasn’t he signed, and when will he be ready to play?. Odell Beckham Jr. looked ready to sign with the Cowboys as recently as early this week. OBJ was seen out with Dallas players at a Mavericks game, and was asked about the prospect of playing at Jerryworld. Beckham Jr. greeted that possibility with open arms.
Eagles have a secret weapon they should be playing more
A player on the Philadelphia Eagles defense may have earned himself some extra playing time based off his performance in Week 13. The Philadelphia Eagles figuratively and literally bought in this past year, bolstering their roster to give them a chance to contend. Well, 13 weeks into the 2022 season, the Eagles hold the best record in the entire NFL at 11-1.
Insane Kenny Pickett stat will immediately shut his haters up
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett had a rough start but he’s been shutting up his haters since the bye week and one stat backs that up. A 2-6 start to the 2022 season wasn’t exactly what anyone in Pittsburgh had in mind for the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. The best...
Matt Canada doesn’t seem to realize he’s to blame for George Pickens’ complains
George Pickens wants the ball, and Steelers OC Matt Canada doesn’t seem to realize it’s his job to make that happen. Right now, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is looking like the “we’re all looking for the guy that did this!” meme. George Pickens...
Bobby Petrino to Texas A&M would only add gasoline to the snake oil fire
Jimbo Fisher might actually hire Bobby Petrino to be Texas A&M’s new offensive coordinator. Keeping a low-profile has never been Texas A&M’s forte, as Jimbo Fisher may actually hire Bobby Petrino to be the Aggies’ next offensive coordinator. The Missouri State Bears head coach has made a...
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)
Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
Odell Beckham Jr. made concerning comments about desire to play during TNF
Odell Beckham Jr. is evidently uninterested in participating in the regular season, which sounds strange. If Odell Beckham Jr. was trying to convince a team, such as the Dallas Cowboys, to look past his apparently not-so-auspicious physical results, talking about how he is entirely uninterested in participating in the regular season was not the way to do it.
