Joe Manchin's Prayers Were Answered
The West Virginia senator had wished for an end to the 50-50 tied Senate—even if Raphael Warnock's win means Manchin won't be kingmaker in the chamber anymore.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
11th Circuit Says a Judge Should Not Have Interfered With the FBI's Review of the Mar-a-Lago Documents
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon never should have interfered with the FBI's investigation of government records that former President Donald Trump retained after leaving office, a federal appeals court ruled last week. The decision, which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit issued late Thursday, allows the Justice Department to resume its examination of some 13,000 documents that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago in August. Special Counsel Jack Smith is considering whether Trump or his underlings committed federal crimes by keeping the records at his Palm Beach resort.
Ninth Circuit Orders Press Pass for The Gateway Pundit, Pending Appeal
From the Ninth Circuit's order yesterday in TGP Communications, LLC v. Sellers; the order was issued by the merits panel that will hear the case (though it's not signed by particular judges because the panel has not yet been publicly identified), so it offers an important (though not definitive) clue as to the judges' likely eventual conclusions:
Trump Defines Constitutional Deviancy Down
Former President Donald Trump recently called for the "termination" of the Constitution:. Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.
Kyrsten Sinema's Party Switch Is All About Her Political Survival
The senator's move will do little to change the balance of power in the Senate for 2023. But it could mean a lot after the next presidential election.
Republicans swore ‘Don’t Say Gay’ isn’t anti-gay, Now they’re going after school LGBTQ protections | Opinion
When Republican lawmakers were pushing Florida’s new “parental rights” law this year, they feigned indignation when critics labeled it “Don’t Say Gay.” They boasted the word “gay” wasn’t even in the legislation. They acted as if critics were hysterical for worrying schools would be forced to out LGBTQ students to their parents and dismantle polices that protect transgender kids.
Rep. Tenney introduces bill to redirect IRS funding to southern border as Title 42 nears its end
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., has introduced legislation to use increased spending on the IRS for strengthening the southern border instead.
The Federal Government Can't Seem to Decide How the CFPB Is Funded
A recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit concluded that the funding mechanism for hte Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is unconstitutional because it makes the agency too independent from the political branches. Specifically, the Fifth Circuit concluded that it was unconstitutional to allow a regulatory agency to bypass the appropriations process and, in effect, set its own budget.
Griner swap reveals dilemma US faces in freeing detainees
Over the last year, to free Americans held abroad, the U.S. has swapped a Taliban drug lord, a Russian pilot imprisoned for a scheme to distribute cocaine, and a Russian arms dealer
Those Confusing New Yorkers: A Reminder That the New York Supreme Court Is the
From NBC News' article, Herschel Walker's Loss Is Just More Bad News for Trump:. Two Trump companies were found guilty of criminal tax fraud in New York's highest court Tuesday. The verdict did happen in the Supreme Court in New York, but that's not the highest court in New York;...
Justice Alito Asks Questions in 303 Creative from Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty Amicus Brief
Today the Supreme Court heard oral argument in 303 Creative v. Elenis. I was pleased that Justice Alito found useful the amicus brief filed by the Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty. Around the 1:07:02 mark, he referenced our brief, and posed a few hypothetical questions that we raised. Here is...
Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Law Forces Artists To Echo the State's Message
Lorie Smith is a conservative Christian and a website designer who thinks she should be able to engage in her chosen occupation without compromising her moral beliefs. But that is illegal in Colorado, where Smith is forbidden to create websites for heterosexual weddings unless she is also willing to create websites for gay weddings.
Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education: Responses to Objections
I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article; there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some responses to possible objections to my general thesis (see the Introduction for a quick summary), though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
New York Forces Websites To Monitor 'Hateful' Speech. A New Lawsuit Says This Violates the First Amendment.
In New York, websites and apps are required to have a plan to address "hateful conduct" on their platforms. A new lawsuit is seeking to change that. On Thursday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) filed a lawsuit on behalf of two online platforms, Rumble and Locals, as well as Eugene Volokh, a UCLA law professor who runs the blog The Volokh Conspiracy (which is hosted by Reason.) FIRE claims that a New York law mandating that online platforms provide mechanisms for reporting "hateful" speech violates the First Amendment.
'Secure Jobs Act' Would Cost New Yorkers Secure Jobs
The Secure Jobs Act, from New York City Council Member Tiffany Cabán (D–Queens), is aimed at protecting workers "against unfair and arbitrary firings," according to Cabán. But the act's mandates would likely make work much more precarious for many New Yorkers. Under the Secure Jobs Act, New...
