Parent reacts to false active shooter threats at South Charleston High School
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This is the message Amber Witherspoon saw as teams of police cruisers passed her by Wednesday, heading toward her son’s school. This is a message from Kanawha County Schools. The district received reports this morning during drop-off time that there may be an active shooter situation at South Charleston High School. We are told at this time that is was a false report. The school is in a precautionary lockdown for those students who may be in the building. Law enforcement is on the scene. We will provide more information when the school grounds are cleared or we have additional updates.
WWE Holiday Tour heads to Charleston this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WWE Holiday Tour is headed to Charleston this Sunday, and some of your favorite superstar wrestles will be entering the ring. Karrion Kross stopped by Studio 3 with a little preview of what’s to come.
Huntington High holds Jingle and Mingle event
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can jingle and mingle, and make some important connections, with Huntington High!. Jessica Jordan and Josh Nelson stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Jingle and Mingle resource fair.
Construction of Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor project to begin soon
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a $13 million contract on Friday, clearing the way for the start of a project set to redevelop Hal Greer Boulevard. The City of Huntington, the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways, and KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission...
