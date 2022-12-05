SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This is the message Amber Witherspoon saw as teams of police cruisers passed her by Wednesday, heading toward her son’s school. This is a message from Kanawha County Schools. The district received reports this morning during drop-off time that there may be an active shooter situation at South Charleston High School. We are told at this time that is was a false report. The school is in a precautionary lockdown for those students who may be in the building. Law enforcement is on the scene. We will provide more information when the school grounds are cleared or we have additional updates.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO