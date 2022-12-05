Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
TOMAS NOSEK TAKES EXCEPTION TO BIG HIT ON DAVID PASTRNAK
It's just a rule of the sport that if someone throws a hit on your star player, someone has to answer the bell. This hit by Dryden Hunt wasn't predatory or anything, but it brought the home crowd in Denver to their feet. Tomas Nosek rose to the occasion, but...
PIERRE ENGVALL SUMMONED BY PLAYER SAFETY FOR SLASHING KINGS' SEAN DURZI
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has summoned Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall for his slash to the head of Kings defenseman Sean Durzi on Thursday night. Engvall received a match penalty for the play, and the hearing to which he was beckoned opens the possibility of a suspension.
10-YEAR NHL VETERAN DAVID BOOTH SIGNS IN EUROPE
It's been nearly five seasons since David Booth has appeared in an NHL game when he spent the 2017-18 campaign with the Detroit Red Wings. Since then, he's spent time in the KHL and Norway, but also took the 2020-21 season off. After becoming a free agent in the summer,...
NHL TO HONOUR MAPLE LEAFS LEGEND DAVE KEON DURING ALL-STAR WEEKEND
When the NHL descends on South Florida for the 2023 All-Star Weekend, they plan to hold a 'Legends Lunch', similar to what the NBA has done for years and in doing so, will honour Toronto Maple Leafs legend, Dave Keon. "100%. They're borrowing it, if not stealing it, yes. It'll...
TAGE THOMPSON SCORES FOUR GOALS IN THE FIRST PERIOD
Tage Thompson's ascent from promising prospect to elite sniper happened seemingly overnight. After a strong campaign in '21-22, Thompson signed a seven-year, $50 million this summer - with one year still on his entry-level deal - and that looks like the steal of the decade all of a sudden. Thompson...
JORDAN BINNINGTON ON RECENT ANTICS: 'I'M NOT HERE TO WASTE MY F---ING TIME EVERY GAME'
Regardless of how many hockey fans see Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, it's clear he sees himself differently. The goaltender sat and discussed his recent antics with The Athletic, and said frustration has been a major factor as the Blues sit in sixth place in the Central Division.
KINGS LOAN ROOKIE DEFENCEMAN BRANDT CLARKE TO CANADA FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
After being looked over by Hockey Canada for the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship, both the December 2021 tournament that got cancelled and for the summer edition, Brandt Clarke will finally wear the Maple Leaf. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Kings announced that they've loaned the 2021 eighth overall pick...
CLAUDE JULIEN RETURNS TO COACHING ROLE IN SWITZERLAND
Former Montreal Canadiens bench boss Claude Julien is returning to HC Ambri Piotta for the second time during the 2022-23 season in a coaching advisory role. HC Ambri Piotta announced in a tweet that Julien will be returning to the organization on Friday and will remain with them until December 20th. It's safe to say that Julien is continuing to look for an opportunity to be a head coach again, whether that be in the NHL or abroad.
KEVIN BIEKSA RESPONDS TO ZDENO CHARA'S CLAIMS OF CANUCKS' PREMATURELY CELEBRATING IN 2011 CUP FINAL
The 2011 Stanley Cup Finals stand - to this day - as one of the fiercest, most hated series in NHL history; certainly in recent memory. The Boston Bruins and the Vancouver Canucks hatred really began after Aaron Rome's huge, late hit on Nathan Horton:. The ferocity raged on throughout...
SLOVAKIA TO HAVE TWO OF THEIR THREE 2022 FIRST-ROUND PICKS ON WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
While it's unclear whether or not first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky will be loaned by the Montreal Canadiens, Hockey Slovakia will be getting two other first-round picks from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft for their World Junior roster. According to former NHLer and current President of Hockey Slovakia, Miroslav Satan,...
ALEKSANDER BARKOV'S FATHER REVEALS HOW SERIOUS HIS ILLNESS HAS BEEN
Aleksander Barkov has missed ~two weeks to an undisclosed illness, one that has only been described as non-COVID related. The pivot's absence has generated the curiosity and concern of the Panthers' fanbase, as mum's been the word so far. Barkov's father - Aleksander Barkov Sr. - spoke with Finnish outlet Ilta-Sanomat to discuss his son's condition. According to the elder Finn, Florida's captain is suffering from a bad case of pneumonia. He states his son's fever has reached heights north of 39.5°C (103°F) and that the case's severity cannot be understated.
JOHNNY GAUDREAU SAYS HE DIDN'T STRING CALGARY ALONG DURING FREE AGENCY
Johnny Gaudreau's time in Calgary may be over, but he wants to set the record straight and says that he didn't string the Flames along during free agency, before signing a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. "It was super close," Gaudreau said "I know a lot...
JETS FORWARD MARK SCHEIFELE SAYS HE'S HAPPY TO BEAT FORMER COACH PAUL MAURICE
For the first time since stepping down as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets last December, Paul Maurice returned to his old stomping grounds, now as bench boss of the Florida Panthers. The game didn't go as Maurice would've wanted, as the Jets came away with a 5-2 win thanks...
INDIGENOUS UNIVERSITY CHANCELLOR GETS CUT OFF MID-SENTENCE AFTER ARVIDSSON GOAL
During the Ottawa Senators' Indigenous People's night, the LA Kings dampened the party by scoring 4 goals in the opening period. Recently appointed University of Ottawa chancellor Claudette Commanda led a traditional smudging ceremony before the game and joined the TSN broadcast during the opening frame. TSN reporter Clare Hanna...
NIKITA SOSHNIKOV'S APARTMENT ROBBED AFTER HE LEAVES KEYS WITH SECURITY
Several media outlets are reporting that Nikita Soshnikov of the New York Islanders is dealing with an apparent robbery at an apartment he owns in Moscow. Sport-Express.ru reports that among the stolen items are $1700 USD in cash, as well as 2000 euros. Soshnikov returned to the NHL this season...
LINESMAN SLOW TO GET UP AFTER TAKING A PUCK TO THE BACK OF THE HEAD
NHL players spend lots of time chewing out officials for bad calls, but when something like this happens, the genuine concern of the players displays the bond the two sides share. Refs are often the recipients of unexpected pucks, and sometimes it hits them at speeds / in places that...
AHLER SUSPENDED FOR SIXTH TIME SINCE 2021 FOLLOWING BOARDING CALL (VIDEO)
Boko Imama, who has spent the vast majority of his professional hockey playing career in the AHL, has been suspended again, his sixth suspension since 2021. Imama received a four-game ban from the AHL following a boarding call in a game over the weekend between his Tucson Roadrunners and the San Jose Barracuda. Imama was given a five minute major and booted from the game.
BOESER'S AGENT CONFIRMS MORE THAN HALF-A-DOZEN TEAMS INTERESTED IN THE 25-YEAR-OLD
It's been a whirlwind of a week for Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser. Originally, he was supposed to be a healthy scratch on Saturday night, with head coach Bruce Boudreau calling it ''tough love''. Boeser ended up drawing into the lineup after Dakota Joshua, his replacement, suffered an injury prior to the warm-up.
9-YEAR OLD PULLS OFF MICHIGAN GOAL AT TORTORELLA'S PRACTICE
9-year old Zachary Wertz signed a two-day contact with the Philadelphia Flyers and joined them for practice today. He was recently a receipient of a live-saving liver transplant. He was afforded this oppurtunity through the Make-a-Wish foundation. Geared up and ready for practice, young Wertz pulled off the lacrosse-style "Michigan"...
SHANE DOAN SPEAKS ON AFFORDABILITY ISSUE OF HOCKEY IN CANADA
Anyone who has ever had the privilege of playing hockey understands deeply the benefits of the game and its culture. Hockey is the perfect place for kids and adults alike to learn the value of teamwork, accountability, hard work, and most of all: fun. There is a reason that so...
