TOMAS NOSEK TAKES EXCEPTION TO BIG HIT ON DAVID PASTRNAK

It's just a rule of the sport that if someone throws a hit on your star player, someone has to answer the bell. This hit by Dryden Hunt wasn't predatory or anything, but it brought the home crowd in Denver to their feet. Tomas Nosek rose to the occasion, but...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

10-YEAR NHL VETERAN DAVID BOOTH SIGNS IN EUROPE

It's been nearly five seasons since David Booth has appeared in an NHL game when he spent the 2017-18 campaign with the Detroit Red Wings. Since then, he's spent time in the KHL and Norway, but also took the 2020-21 season off. After becoming a free agent in the summer,...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

NHL TO HONOUR MAPLE LEAFS LEGEND DAVE KEON DURING ALL-STAR WEEKEND

When the NHL descends on South Florida for the 2023 All-Star Weekend, they plan to hold a 'Legends Lunch', similar to what the NBA has done for years and in doing so, will honour Toronto Maple Leafs legend, Dave Keon. "100%. They're borrowing it, if not stealing it, yes. It'll...
markerzone.com

TAGE THOMPSON SCORES FOUR GOALS IN THE FIRST PERIOD

Tage Thompson's ascent from promising prospect to elite sniper happened seemingly overnight. After a strong campaign in '21-22, Thompson signed a seven-year, $50 million this summer - with one year still on his entry-level deal - and that looks like the steal of the decade all of a sudden. Thompson...
markerzone.com

CLAUDE JULIEN RETURNS TO COACHING ROLE IN SWITZERLAND

Former Montreal Canadiens bench boss Claude Julien is returning to HC Ambri Piotta for the second time during the 2022-23 season in a coaching advisory role. HC Ambri Piotta announced in a tweet that Julien will be returning to the organization on Friday and will remain with them until December 20th. It's safe to say that Julien is continuing to look for an opportunity to be a head coach again, whether that be in the NHL or abroad.
markerzone.com

SLOVAKIA TO HAVE TWO OF THEIR THREE 2022 FIRST-ROUND PICKS ON WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER

While it's unclear whether or not first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky will be loaned by the Montreal Canadiens, Hockey Slovakia will be getting two other first-round picks from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft for their World Junior roster. According to former NHLer and current President of Hockey Slovakia, Miroslav Satan,...
markerzone.com

ALEKSANDER BARKOV'S FATHER REVEALS HOW SERIOUS HIS ILLNESS HAS BEEN

Aleksander Barkov has missed ~two weeks to an undisclosed illness, one that has only been described as non-COVID related. The pivot's absence has generated the curiosity and concern of the Panthers' fanbase, as mum's been the word so far. Barkov's father - Aleksander Barkov Sr. - spoke with Finnish outlet Ilta-Sanomat to discuss his son's condition. According to the elder Finn, Florida's captain is suffering from a bad case of pneumonia. He states his son's fever has reached heights north of 39.5°C (103°F) and that the case's severity cannot be understated.
FLORIDA STATE
markerzone.com

JOHNNY GAUDREAU SAYS HE DIDN'T STRING CALGARY ALONG DURING FREE AGENCY

Johnny Gaudreau's time in Calgary may be over, but he wants to set the record straight and says that he didn't string the Flames along during free agency, before signing a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. "It was super close," Gaudreau said "I know a lot...
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

JETS FORWARD MARK SCHEIFELE SAYS HE'S HAPPY TO BEAT FORMER COACH PAUL MAURICE

For the first time since stepping down as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets last December, Paul Maurice returned to his old stomping grounds, now as bench boss of the Florida Panthers. The game didn't go as Maurice would've wanted, as the Jets came away with a 5-2 win thanks...
markerzone.com

INDIGENOUS UNIVERSITY CHANCELLOR GETS CUT OFF MID-SENTENCE AFTER ARVIDSSON GOAL

During the Ottawa Senators' Indigenous People's night, the LA Kings dampened the party by scoring 4 goals in the opening period. Recently appointed University of Ottawa chancellor Claudette Commanda led a traditional smudging ceremony before the game and joined the TSN broadcast during the opening frame. TSN reporter Clare Hanna...
markerzone.com

NIKITA SOSHNIKOV'S APARTMENT ROBBED AFTER HE LEAVES KEYS WITH SECURITY

Several media outlets are reporting that Nikita Soshnikov of the New York Islanders is dealing with an apparent robbery at an apartment he owns in Moscow. Sport-Express.ru reports that among the stolen items are $1700 USD in cash, as well as 2000 euros. Soshnikov returned to the NHL this season...
NEW YORK STATE
markerzone.com

LINESMAN SLOW TO GET UP AFTER TAKING A PUCK TO THE BACK OF THE HEAD

NHL players spend lots of time chewing out officials for bad calls, but when something like this happens, the genuine concern of the players displays the bond the two sides share. Refs are often the recipients of unexpected pucks, and sometimes it hits them at speeds / in places that...
markerzone.com

AHLER SUSPENDED FOR SIXTH TIME SINCE 2021 FOLLOWING BOARDING CALL (VIDEO)

Boko Imama, who has spent the vast majority of his professional hockey playing career in the AHL, has been suspended again, his sixth suspension since 2021. Imama received a four-game ban from the AHL following a boarding call in a game over the weekend between his Tucson Roadrunners and the San Jose Barracuda. Imama was given a five minute major and booted from the game.
TUCSON, AZ
markerzone.com

9-YEAR OLD PULLS OFF MICHIGAN GOAL AT TORTORELLA'S PRACTICE

9-year old Zachary Wertz signed a two-day contact with the Philadelphia Flyers and joined them for practice today. He was recently a receipient of a live-saving liver transplant. He was afforded this oppurtunity through the Make-a-Wish foundation. Geared up and ready for practice, young Wertz pulled off the lacrosse-style "Michigan"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

SHANE DOAN SPEAKS ON AFFORDABILITY ISSUE OF HOCKEY IN CANADA

Anyone who has ever had the privilege of playing hockey understands deeply the benefits of the game and its culture. Hockey is the perfect place for kids and adults alike to learn the value of teamwork, accountability, hard work, and most of all: fun. There is a reason that so...

