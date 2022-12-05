Aleksander Barkov has missed ~two weeks to an undisclosed illness, one that has only been described as non-COVID related. The pivot's absence has generated the curiosity and concern of the Panthers' fanbase, as mum's been the word so far. Barkov's father - Aleksander Barkov Sr. - spoke with Finnish outlet Ilta-Sanomat to discuss his son's condition. According to the elder Finn, Florida's captain is suffering from a bad case of pneumonia. He states his son's fever has reached heights north of 39.5°C (103°F) and that the case's severity cannot be understated.

