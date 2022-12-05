Read full article on original website
Loretta M. Knoblock
Loretta M. Knoblock, age 89, of Oconomowoc, WI, and formerly of Merrill, WI, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI. Loretta was born in Knowlton, WI, on November 7, 1933, to the late Joseph and Mary (Wasniewski) Ceplina. She was married to Raymond Knoblock on August 21, 1950, at the Holy Name Church in Wausau, WI; he survives. Loretta appreciated the beauty of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved playing bingo. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Third annual Santa in the Firehouse in Town of Pine River
The Pine River Volunteer Fire Department will host their third annual Santa in the Firehouse at the Pine River Fire Station, N1622 Range Line Rd., Merrill, in the Town of Pine River East of Merrill this Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. “Santa will be on hand...
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 11/28/2022 – 12/04/2022. A 58-year-old man Niagara, Wis., man avoided injury following a one-vehicle semi crash on Saturday, Dec. 3. A deputy responded to the reported crash at 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, near the intersection of US Hwy. 8 and Cty. Rd. U in the Town of Bradley. The driver of the semi was reportedly unable to stop in time for the stop-arms at a railroad crossing, due to icy road conditions. As a result of the crash, both the semi and stop-arms sustained moderate damage.
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
At 10:56 a.m., officers responded to a verbal altercation between a male and a female at a residence. After speaking with both parties, it was found that only a verbal disagreement had occurred. At 8:15 p.m. officers responded to an apartment after yelling was heard between a male and female...
Merrill Boys Basketball Team kicks off season with a loss and a win
The first game of the Merrill Varsity Boys Basketball season was scheduled for Nov. 29, 2022, at Lakeland but was postponed due to bad weather and will be made up on Jan. 26, 2023. For the second scheduled game, but first game actually played, the Merrill Bluejays traveled to Mosinee...
