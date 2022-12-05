Loretta M. Knoblock, age 89, of Oconomowoc, WI, and formerly of Merrill, WI, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI. Loretta was born in Knowlton, WI, on November 7, 1933, to the late Joseph and Mary (Wasniewski) Ceplina. She was married to Raymond Knoblock on August 21, 1950, at the Holy Name Church in Wausau, WI; he survives. Loretta appreciated the beauty of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved playing bingo. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

OCONOMOWOC, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO