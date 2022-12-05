Read full article on original website
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)
Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
3 Phillies roster concerns we still have even after signing Trea Turner
Even after signing star shortstop Trea Turner, there are some Philadelphia Phillies roster concerns the front office must address. The Philadelphia Phillies didn’t waste much time in getting their new shortstop. Trea Turner was one of the first big fish to sign with a new team at the MLB Winter Meetings. He notably took less money to play with them. They’re looking much stronger now with the huge upgrade to their infield.
Steve Cohen rage spending a thing of beauty for New York Mets
Saying no to Steve Cohen’s money has been a positive for the New York Mets. That has certainly been the case this offseason. Jacob deGrom spurned the Mets to sign in Texas, a surprising development as virtually everyone assumed he would return to the only franchise he had ever known. Instead, the Mets were left to attempt to replace the long time ace of their rotation.
The San Diego Padres secret: monopoly power
What is the secret to the San Diego Padres’ amazing ability to spend money?. The Padres took advantage of that secret power again during the just-concluded winter meetings. Padres chief exec A.J. Preller signed free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal. San Diego Padres sudden...
Cleveland Guardians third basemen Jose Ramirez got robbed from appearing on the All-MLB teams
The Cleveland Guardians can’t catch a break as Jose Ramirez is robbed, again. So let me get this straight; if you’re a Final 4 contender for the AL MVP, a Silver Slugger, an All-Star, and one of the best players in your franchise’s history, you’re not good enough to make the All-MLB team? What?
Astros missing on Willson Contreras could heighten pursuit of these targets
After watching catcher Willson Contreras sign with the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s a sense of which free agents the Houston Astros will target next. The Houston Astros won their second World Series title this past season, and they showed that they still plan on contending in the very near future. Their biggest move this offseason so far is signing former Chicago White Sox first baseman and 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year contract. the Astros were in need of a catcher, but watched as one of their reported targets come off the board.
Masataka Yoshida not the outfield answer Boston Red Sox need
The Boston Red Sox needed help in the outfield. In theory, they have added someone who could make an impact on their lineup. On Thursday, Jeff Passan from ESPN reported that the Red Sox signed Masataka Yoshida. He will receive a five year deal worth $90 million, while the Orix Buffaloes will receive a $15.4 million posting fee, bringing the total outlay to $105.4 million.
Latest World Series Odds for Every Team Following Big Free Agency Signings (Astros Remain Favorite After Jose Abreu Signing)
The hot stove has been sizzling the past week with several stars changing teams this offseason with the World Series Champions Houston Astros signing 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to bolster their roster while the NL Champions Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to make another run at the World Series.
Building a home run 3-team trade with the Knicks and Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors are starting to pick back up as December 15 looms and the team actually shows some potential. If the front office can best maximize the roster they have this season, the team could actually go farther in a wide-open Western Conference than anyone was expecting.
