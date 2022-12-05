ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Ridgeville, OH

Cleveland.com

Baldwin Wallace winter math camp adds up to holiday fun: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- As a kid, math was my toughest and most dreaded subject. If only there had been a winter math camp back then. But this is the 21st century, and Baldwin Wallace University’s Division of Community Learning offers a Holiday Math Mini-Camp from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 for first- through 12th-graders at BW’s new Knowlton Center, 370 Front St.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea Historical Society honors astronaut, animal warden: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- Air Force Maj. Charles A. Bassett II and Joann R. Macias, Berea’s longtime animal control officer, have received the posthumous Grindstone Heritage Award for 2022. This is the 42nd year for the awards, which are given by the Berea Historical Society to outstanding Bereans. Recipients are...
BEREA, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH
10TV

'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93

ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
ASHLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
