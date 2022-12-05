Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
Ohio witness illustrates disc-shaped object with blinking lightsRoger MarshHuron, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Baldwin Wallace winter math camp adds up to holiday fun: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- As a kid, math was my toughest and most dreaded subject. If only there had been a winter math camp back then. But this is the 21st century, and Baldwin Wallace University’s Division of Community Learning offers a Holiday Math Mini-Camp from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 for first- through 12th-graders at BW’s new Knowlton Center, 370 Front St.
Nature Center Solstice Walk, featuring fun holiday events, is Dec. 16: Press Run
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- You are cordially invited to attend the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes’ third annual Winter Solstice Walk, to be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Nature Center, 2600 S. Park Blvd. in Shaker Heights. Free and open to the public, the...
Best Christmas tree farms in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And what better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than bundling up the family and heading off to the country to find the perfect tree?. For many Northeast Ohio families, a trip to the Christmas tree...
A little surprise for Mom back in Northeast Ohio: Send us your pet stories
BREVARD, N.C. -- Most weeks we receive an envelope containing articles about the Cleveland sports teams from Mom Brown, who lives in North Olmsted. She also includes the “People and their Pets” column -- usually a wonderful cat story. I felt it appropriate for her to read about...
Scott Hamilton, local ice skaters deliver festive fundraiser at Public Square rink (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With Christmas decorations, lights twinkling and red-and-green lit Terminal Tower as a backdrop and an ice rink full of skaters performing on Public Square, how could you not get into the holiday spirit?. Scott Hamilton, an Ohio native and 1984 Olympic gold medal figure skater and cancer...
Cleveland.com
Berea Historical Society honors astronaut, animal warden: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Air Force Maj. Charles A. Bassett II and Joann R. Macias, Berea’s longtime animal control officer, have received the posthumous Grindstone Heritage Award for 2022. This is the 42nd year for the awards, which are given by the Berea Historical Society to outstanding Bereans. Recipients are...
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Walleye finally on the move to spawning areas: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The big schools of Lake Erie walleye are finally moving to their Western Lake Erie spring spawning haunts, and fishermen are reporting the sometimes agreeable fishing weather has been a late season bonus. Very good numbers of trophy walleye have been in the mix lately, as...
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. But overall, the number of Ohio counties designated green, for low COVID-19 spread, shrank by nearly half. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain,...
North Royalton High School wins big with Ohio STEM robotics grant: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- North Royalton High School will be awarded $5,000 to expand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning projects through the Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant Program.
Trip to the bowl game will be very special this year: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – It’s hard to imagine how Dawn Allar and her family are feeling right now. Dawn, is a Brunswick grad and the School District’s Communications Director. She lives in Medina and her talented son, Drew, was a standout quarterback at graduate of Medina High School.
'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93
ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
$599k Ohio Home Looks Like it Was Designed by 6 Different People
This realtor listing is a bit dizzying. Located at 7295 Surrey Lane in Chesterland, OH, this home is currently listed for $599,900. Looking at the exterior, it looks like a lovely brick home sitting on a lake. Sure, the landscaping needs a bit of TLC but, otherwise, it's pretty nice.
cleveland19.com
Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
How these 4 projects worth $1.2B will ‘transform’ their Northeast Ohio neighborhoods
New state tax breaks announced Wednesday are expected to revitalize Cleveland's University Circle district, renovate a historic building in Lake County and help build an indoor waterpark in Canton.
Missing daylight yet? Earliest sunsets of the year this week
The earliest sunsets of the year will be within the next few nights, so when will it start heading the other direction?
Grandpa Baum, namesake of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn, dies at age 93
ASHLAND, Ohio -- Paul “Dick” Baum, the “Grandpa” of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn in Ashland, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, at age 93. He and his wife had just celebrated 73 years of marriage on Dec. 4. “We’ve been blessed with their guidance and presence all these...
sfrichmondreview.com
‘Captures from Cleveland’: Photos Found in Ohio Believed to be Scenes of Old SF
Mark, a collector from Cleveland, Ohio, found old photographs at a yard sale that he believes to be pictures of San Francisco from long ago. These photos have not been expertly verified. If any of our readers have information about the pictures, please leave a comment below. The first two...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0