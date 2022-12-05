Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Mexican man sentenced for drug trafficking crimes
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 46-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking crimes. The Acting U.S. Attorney announced that 46-year-old Fidel Cardenas-Alvarez of Mexico was sentenced on Thursday in Federal court in Omaha. Cardenas-Alvarez was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man to spend over 18 years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over 18 years behind bars after officers found more than 9 pounds of meth in his vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Tommy L. Meyer, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 224 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth with a prior serious drug felony.
Former Southwest Iowa Teacher Associate Facing Felony Charges
(Harlan) A former Harlan High School “teacher associate” is accused of having a relationship with a student and buying prescription drugs from an undercover officer. KETV News reports that 35-year-old Ashley Cibic is charged in the two separate felony cases. The criminal complaint states an 18-year-old student confirmed the relationship with Cibic.
News Channel Nebraska
Three years probation given to Omaha man for theft of government property
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to three years of probation after being charged for theft of government property. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 34-year-old Mark Tosone, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Tosone was charged with theft of government property and was put on three years of probation. Tosone is also required to pay $18,220 in restitution.
KETV.com
Four teenagers arrested, accused of murdering 62-year-old man in Omaha on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — Four teenagers are accused of murdering a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31, according to Omaha police. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and probation violation. A 15-year-old male was taken into custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and tampering with evidence.
KETV.com
Two men sought for bank robbery Thursday in southwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two men robbed a bank in southwest Omaha on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement. Omaha police said two Black men entered the Bank of the West, located near 168th and Harrison streets, around 9:11 a.m. Employees told officers that the men entered the bank with...
WOWT
Iowa authorities investigating serial killer claims visit Fremont County home
BARTLETT, Iowa (WOWT) - Law enforcement were at a home in Fremont County, Iowa, where a woman claims her father buried dozens of bodies. 6 News asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation what they were doing at the property near Bartlett, but did not receive a response on Wednesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives over five years in prison for firearm charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- A firearm-related charge puts an Omaha man in prison for 5 1/2 years. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Marvin Stockdale, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Dec. 2, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Stockdale received 66 months in prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
doniphanherald.com
13-year-old Omaha gang member fatally shot rival, detective testifies
A 13-year-old boy was wearing the sweatshirt of a dead friend when he fatally shot a rival gang member as retribution, an Omaha police detective testified Wednesday. Tayvon Erwin-Morrison, the suspected shooter, and 15-year-old Carmello Wells, the alleged accomplice, both were wearing ankle monitors in the two weeks leading up to the Aug. 30 slaying of Alon Reed. Both had cut off the monitors before the homicide, Omaha Police Detective Sergio Gutierrez testified.
Authorities say no evidence in excavation indicating Iowa man was serial killer
In October, the Fremont County Sheriff and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said they were investigating a remote area near Thurman for human remains.
kmaland.com
Glenwood woman booked for OWI 2nd offense
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman is in custody following her arrest Friday. The Glenwood Police Department says 33-year-old Ashley Ring was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. She was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 bond.
KETV.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Sarpy County crash from July
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly Sarpy County crash from July. Jarrod Morrow was booked into jail on charges of motor vehicle homicide and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Allen Patton, 54, died in the crash at 36th and Platteview...
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug- and firearm-related charges puts Lincoln man in jail for over eight years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug- and firearm-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Joseph Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 100 months in prison on Monday. Thompson was charged for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Thompson will have five years on supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
Douglas County sheriffs arrest student who brought gun to Bennington school
BENNINGTON, Neb. — A Bennington High student faces weapons and terroristic threats charges after the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said he brought a gun to the school parking lot Tuesday morning. The sheriff tells KETV this all happened before school started, and he is praising witnesses and the state's...
kmaland.com
No evidence found in Fremont County serial killer investigation
(Thurman) -- No evidence of human remains have been found after a multi-day excavation effort near Thurman in Fremont County. According to a release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Thursday, over the period of three days experts excavated the areas at a remote location where Lucy Studey McKiddy alleged that her father Donald Dean Studey, with the help of his children, buried scores of young women he had previously murdered. However, after collecting and examining soil samples, officials say no evidence or other items of concern were recovered.
Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
kfdi.com
Kansas man arrested for Nebraska kidnapping
A man from Topeka was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a woman from Nebraska. 47-year-old Aldrick Scott was arrested earlier this week in the Central American country of Belize. Scott was wanted for the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Allen has been missing since November 19, when she was last seen near her home in Omaha.
KSNB Local4
Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man sought by local authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to 6 News that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. Investigators had been looking...
kmaland.com
Pacific Junction woman booked on child endangerment, OWI warrant
(Glenwood) -- A Mills County suspect was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Shea Christine Downing of Pacific Junction was arrested shortly before 10:45 a.m. on a warrant for three counts of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated first offense. Downing was taken to...
