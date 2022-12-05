Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Sources: Arizona State nabbing top Fresno assistant for key Sun Devils' role
Kenny Dillingham continues to assemble an impressive debut staff for Dillingham's first season atop the Arizona State football program. And on Tuesday, Dillingham moved toward another key hire. Sources tell FootballScoop that Dillingham is snagging Saga Tuitele away from Fresno State to coach the Sun Devils' offensive line. Tuitele helped...
sjvsun.com
Fresno St. preps for bright lights, big city – and Jimmy Kimmel ahead of bowl game
Fresno State football is headed to late night television. As part of its selection to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl by virtue of beating Boise State to win the Mountain West, the Bulldogs will make an appearance on Kimmel’s show next week. Fresno State’s debut on the Jimmy Kimmel...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 7 Drillers set to host No. 5 Clovis in wrestling dual on Wednesday
The high school wrestling season is barely warming up, but two of California’s top-ranked teams will be in action for a dual meet on Wednesday at Bakersfield High when the 7th-ranked Drillers host No. 5 Clovis. The event is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. with the junior varsity...
Where is Fresno on the list of the most sinful cities in the US?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Upon hearing the term “Sin City,” the first place that comes to mind is Las Vegas, known for being the place for high-end entertainment and excess. However, sins may be present everywhere in the US, and a recent study conducted by the personal finance company Wallethub proves it. The Wallethub survey […]
thesungazette.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hawks push win streak to five
VISALIA – The Mission Oak Hawks win their fifth game in a row against the Redwood Rangers. The final score was 54-24. The Mission Oak Hawks have been on a hot streak since losing their first game to El Diamante on Nov. 15. They’ve won the five games since, most recently beating the Redwood Rangers 54-24. At halftime, the Hawks were the better team offensively, putting up 29 points while the Rangers only had ten. Even though the Rangers put up a few more points in the second half, the Hawks were uncatchable.
Dog found in Clovis reunited with owner in Florida
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis family now living in Florida has been reunited with their missing dog, officials with the Clovis Animal Services (CAS) announced on Tuesday. According to CAS, Angus, also known as Goosie, went missing a while ago in Tulare County when his owner’s vehicle broke down along Highway 99. The […]
Man hit by truck in northwest Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 40’s was hit by a pickup truck early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man was struck around 5:00 a.m. at Shaw and Brawley avenues. According to officials, the truck was headed east on Shaw Avenue when the man was hit just […]
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Fresno today?
If you made a stop to the post office, the DMV or any other federal building on Wednesday, you may have noticed that flags are flying at half-staff. Flags are regularly lowered to half-staff (or half-mast, if you’re on a ship or a naval station) to commemorate important moments in American history or honor Americans […]
Why health experts are concerned about ‘tripledemic’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in the Central Valley continue to share their concerns about the ‘tripledemic’ as flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Kaiser Permanente’s infectious disease expert Dee Lacy says while wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings kept people safe during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also weakened […]
fresyes.com
Facts About Fresno County III
Just in case you are new to this series let’s catch you up. We found this great little booklet in the Library of Congress titled “Facts About Fresno County” and we looked first at the cover and inside pages. Next we spent a whole post just on Page 4.
Housing Watch: Hotel Fresno transformed into affordable housing
The apartments are expected to be available for low-income families by the end of February.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
Classes canceled after lockdown at West Hills College Lemoore
West Hills College Lemoore was placed on lockdown after a report of a possible threat on campus.
GV Wire
Fresno Teachers Call District’s Contract Details ‘Disappointing’
More than 100 Fresno Teachers Association members crowded the Fresno Unified Board of Trustees boardroom Wednesday afternoon to tell trustees that the district’s initial contract proposals won’t solve the challenge of raising student performance. “Expanding the failing aspects of the status quo is not acceptable,” union president Manuel...
Fresno restaurant owner frustrated after latest break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement. Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism. In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan […]
Threat causes lockdown at West Hills College, police say
LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – West Hills College was temporarily locked down after reports of someone making threats to shoot a student, according to the Lemoore Police Department. On Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. Lemoore Police Officers were dispatched to West Hills College after reports of threats to shoot a student, officials say. After receiving those details, […]
USGS: 2 earthquakes reported in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of earthquakes were felt in Kings County over the past 24 hours – the second striking Monday afternoon. According to the USGS, the second earthquake was a 3.9 magnitude and struck Monday at approximately 4:10 p.m. in an area five miles southwest of Kettleman City. It was registered […]
GV Wire
Great Wolf Lodge Resort, Waterpark to Break Ground Near Visalia Next Year
A new Great Wolf Lodge luxury resort planned for the south valley is expected to generate nearly $2 billion in economic output, Tulare County officials say. The nationwide family attraction is scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in the fall of 2025 at the southeast corner of Highway 99 and Caldwell Avenue.
Theft in Fresno leads to employee assault, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four suspects stole from a Lowe’s in Fresno and assaulted an employee in the process, police say. According to officials, on November 13, 2022, around 7:00 p.m. four suspects entered a Lowe’s at 7651 North Blackstone Avenue and stole from the business. As they tried to leave the premises without paying […]
