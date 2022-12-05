Grades taught: 3-5 Subject: Varying Exceptionalities teacher. Teacher statement: “I feel we can help students to develop to their maximum potential by facilitating a nurturing learning environment that will instill in the students [the desire] to become lifelong learners. It is never too late; the present is a wonderful place for children to be introduced to new opportunities and develop the ‘I can’ attitude. Exuding positivity towards your students is a must. There will be so much more buy in if they feel that you will have their back no matter how many tries it may take them to excel at a particular standard, skill, or lesson.”

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO