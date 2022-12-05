ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Influential Northeast Florida Republican donor found dead

A prominent Northeast Florida businessman and political donor has died. Kent Stermon, who was 50, was a well-connected political consultant for the Duval County GOP. He was a board member of Florida's State University System and president of Total Military Management in Jacksonville. He was also chair of the Governor’s Public Safety Transition Advisory Committee.
Gun violence; Milagros at MOCA Jacksonville; What's Good Wednesday

Gun violence targeted Mayor Lenny Curry’s office when his City Hall window was shot at earlier this week. As the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigated the incident, a banner that supports keeping Confederate monuments in public places was flown over Downtown. The group Save Southern Heritage Inc. flew the banner Tuesday, in addition to a similar banner flown over a Jaguars game at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 27.
Is your kid's teacher a Duval Teacher of the Year finalist?

Grades taught: 3-5 Subject: Varying Exceptionalities teacher. Teacher statement: “I feel we can help students to develop to their maximum potential by facilitating a nurturing learning environment that will instill in the students [the desire] to become lifelong learners. It is never too late; the present is a wonderful place for children to be introduced to new opportunities and develop the ‘I can’ attitude. Exuding positivity towards your students is a must. There will be so much more buy in if they feel that you will have their back no matter how many tries it may take them to excel at a particular standard, skill, or lesson.”
Jacksonville Beach Elementary evacuated because of bomb threat

Jacksonville Beach Elementary is cleared after a bomb threat caused an evacuation Thursday morning. "All students and staff are safe, and they have returned to the school," a Duval Schools spokesperson said in an email shortly after 11:30 a.m. Students were taken off campus as the gifted and academically talented...
