ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Durham Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy, in top 1% of law enforcement worldwide

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A decorated captain for the Durham Police Department can now add an international FBI honor to his resume. On Thursday, District 1 Commander Capt. George Zeipekkis graduated from the FBI National Academy. As Durham police described in its announcement of his achievement, the FBINA is a non-profit, international organization of over 16,000 senior law enforcement professionals.
The Associated Press

North Carolina blackouts caused by shootings could last days

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people braced Monday for days without electricity in a North Carolina county where authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent. Across Moore County, many businesses and restaurants displayed “Closed” signs in windows and had empty parking lots at a time of year when they are normally full of tourists and holiday shoppers. Others handed out free food or coffee, or were able to open by conducting transactions in cash. The county, located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Raleigh, announced schools would be closed Tuesday for a second day. Duke Energy has restored power to roughly 9,000 customers after a peak of about 45,000 customers were without electricity in the county of about 100,000 inhabitants. Jeff Brooks, a Duke spokesman, said recovery will be gradual, noting “a pretty sophisticated repair with some fairly large equipment” will continue into Thursday.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
WRAL News

Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy