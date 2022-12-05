Read full article on original website
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
Why are flags in North Carolina at half-staff this Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Former Granville County Sheriff convicted of failing to report murder threat, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted on Wednesday for obstruction and falsely obtaining property, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. On Wednesday, Wilkins was convicted on six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and six counts of felony obstruction...
Other states reporting power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, Moore County, document says
Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
Harnett County gaming employees arrested for having 68 machines, sheriff says
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Four employees were arrested on Thursday for illegally possessing gaming machines, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on the “210 Biz Center” located at 35 Anderson Creek School Road in Bunnlevel in reference to illegal gaming machines.
North Carolina bank teller pleads guilty to stealing customer account info
Court documents said bank employees were recruited by conspirators to identify customer accounts that contained significant funds and lacked a customer photo on file.
Raleigh families witness aftermath of Hawaii shark attack, authorities search for missing woman
KIHEI, HAWAII — Several families from the Raleigh area visiting Hawaii received quite the scare Thursday about a possible deadly shark attack off the coast of their hotel. WRAL News is hosting 28 local clients and their family members in Maui for several days. Joel Davis, vice president and...
Power outages in North Carolina caused by gunfire in ‘malicious’ attack
Mass power outages in North Carolina over the weekend were caused by gunfire in a suspected criminal attack, authorities said Sunday. Evidence at the scene suggests a firearm was used to disable the energy equipment, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a press conference with other local officials. State...
Durham Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy, in top 1% of law enforcement worldwide
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A decorated captain for the Durham Police Department can now add an international FBI honor to his resume. On Thursday, District 1 Commander Capt. George Zeipekkis graduated from the FBI National Academy. As Durham police described in its announcement of his achievement, the FBINA is a non-profit, international organization of over 16,000 senior law enforcement professionals.
One airlifted to hospital after deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Robeson County. A Facebook post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office page says it happened in the 14000-block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a person […]
North Carolina county under curfew after power station attack, FBI investigating
(Reuters) -Residents of a central North Carolina county faced a second night of freezing weather without power on Sunday after vandals opened fire on two electric substations in what authorities called a "targeted attack." A motive for the Saturday night damage spree wasn't clear, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields....
'Out of control:' Glenwood South residents complain of noise, violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — During Tuesday night's city council meeting, residents of Glenwood South shared concerns over the noise and violence. Residents say there has been some changes to help address these issues – like additional lights, trash cans lining the streets and more officer patrols. However, some residents...
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
‘Targeted’ N.C. Substation Gun Attack Comes Amid Escalating Critical Infrastructure Threats
Two power substations serving Moore County, N.C., were attacked with gunfire Saturday evening, leaving tens of thousands of residents without power and prompting the sheriff’s office to declare a state of emergency and curfew tonight. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said at an afternoon press conference today that the FBI is...
North Carolina blackouts caused by shootings could last days
CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people braced Monday for days without electricity in a North Carolina county where authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent. Across Moore County, many businesses and restaurants displayed “Closed” signs in windows and had empty parking lots at a time of year when they are normally full of tourists and holiday shoppers. Others handed out free food or coffee, or were able to open by conducting transactions in cash. The county, located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Raleigh, announced schools would be closed Tuesday for a second day. Duke Energy has restored power to roughly 9,000 customers after a peak of about 45,000 customers were without electricity in the county of about 100,000 inhabitants. Jeff Brooks, a Duke spokesman, said recovery will be gradual, noting “a pretty sophisticated repair with some fairly large equipment” will continue into Thursday.
Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
North Carolina power outage cues White House response after gunfire at substations leaves Moore County in dark
Homeland Security and the National Security Council are monitoring the power outages in North Carolina's Moore County after gunfire damaged critical infrastructure, causing blackouts.
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
Targeted and intentional attacks cause massive Moore County power outage: Timeline
Two power substations targeted by gunfire has left nearly 40,000 without electricity across Moore County.
Student fires gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School; second Wake Co. lockdown in three days
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed before classes began on Thursday after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. Authorities said the threat was not directed at any specific student or staff. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the...
