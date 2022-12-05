Read full article on original website
Tim Duncan Opened Up On How Losing $20 Million Changed His Approach To Doing Business
Tim Duncan once lost $20 million by trusting the wrong person and explained how the experience changed his approach to business.
John Salley on why Michael Jordan isn't a major Nike owner — "You don’t want any of the captives coming from the cages to be up with the emperor"
According to Salley, it's a racial thing.
Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance
Isiah Thomas reveals Karl Malone reached out to apologize to him for hitting him in the face.
NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade John Wall, Lakers Will Make Available Two Of Their Players
The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers could be very busy with trades soon according to NBA insiders.
Stephon Marbury Brutally Calls Out NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith
Stephon Marbury roasted Stephen A. Smith in a rant where he explained why he doesn't take Stephen A's basketball takes seriously.
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Former NBA guard OJ Mayo signs with unexpected team
OJ Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard Mayo has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the report adds.
Skip Bayless Wants LeBron James And Anthony Davis To 'Feel Ashamed' After Bringing Out One Michael Jordan Stat
NBA analyst Skip Bayless uses Michael Jordan's ability to play 82 games to criticize Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are "untouchable" in trade talks
The Chicago Bulls have ruled out trading away DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine, according to a recent report.
Detroit Pistons: Is a trade market developing for Nerlens Noel?
The Detroit Pistons are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, so are guaranteed to be mentioned in trade rumors as the season progresses. We’ve already heard Bojan Bogdanovic’s name come up, and Alec Burks will also get attention once the trade deadline comes closer. The Pistons also...
"I'd have one or two of your six rings" — Ron Harper claims the Cavaliers would've stopped Michael Jordan's first three-peat
Years before he joined Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls, Ron Harper was a member of the up-and-coming Cleveland Cavaliers squad.
Charles Barkley urges Chicago Bulls to "blow it up"
The Chicago Bulls ended a three-game losing streak, but they've underachieved. That's why Barkley thinks it's time for a rebuild.
NFL Week 14 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 14 of the season. December has arrived in the NFL and the playoff picture is remarkably tight. The AFC alone has 12 of its 16 teams within two games of a playoff spot, which could cause some absolute chaos over the final five weeks of the regular season.
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)
Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
