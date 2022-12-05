ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA guard OJ Mayo signs with unexpected team

OJ Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard Mayo has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the report adds.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Is a trade market developing for Nerlens Noel?

The Detroit Pistons are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, so are guaranteed to be mentioned in trade rumors as the season progresses. We’ve already heard Bojan Bogdanovic’s name come up, and Alec Burks will also get attention once the trade deadline comes closer. The Pistons also...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

NFL Week 14 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 14 of the season. December has arrived in the NFL and the playoff picture is remarkably tight. The AFC alone has 12 of its 16 teams within two games of a playoff spot, which could cause some absolute chaos over the final five weeks of the regular season.
FanSided

SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)

Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

