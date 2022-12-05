Read full article on original website
Column: Nelson Cruz says Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. needs to outwork, not outrun PED stain
Nationals DH says 'He's the only one who can control what's going on after this' during Winter Meetings
Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox
The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
Another free-agent pitcher rejects Red Sox for geographical reasons
BOSTON -- Last week, right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin opted to sign with the Tampa Bay Rays over the Boston Red Sox. A Florida native, the 28-year-old wanted to pitch close to home, despite the same money being offered by Boston.This week, it's happened again, when left-hander Andrew Heaney signed with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.According to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, the Red Sox actually offered more guaranteed money to Heaney over two years than the deal he got with the Rangers, "but the 31-year-old Oklahoma native preferred to take less money to sign with the Rangers and pitch closer...
Amid Rumors of Exit, New York Yankees’ Star Caught Wearing Different Jersey!
Things are reaching a fever pitch, pun intended, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are currently underway in San Diego. As part of that, free agent players, and their agents, are meeting with representatives from the 30 MLB teams. Contracts are being negotiated, and major decisions are being made.
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling
When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
Kevin Durant on Yankees signing Aaron Judge: ‘I really don’t care about Aaron Judge at all’
Nets forward Kevin Durant was dismissive of Aaron Judge in his post-game press conference following Wednesday’s win over Charlotte, prompting him to issue an apology on Twitter.
Red Sox sign 3-time All-Star closer
The Boston Red Sox had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last season, and they made another big move to address that need on Wednesday. Veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jansen spent...
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Steve Cohen rage spending a thing of beauty for New York Mets
Saying no to Steve Cohen’s money has been a positive for the New York Mets. That has certainly been the case this offseason. Jacob deGrom spurned the Mets to sign in Texas, a surprising development as virtually everyone assumed he would return to the only franchise he had ever known. Instead, the Mets were left to attempt to replace the long time ace of their rotation.
Cardinals among most interested in big-name free agent shortstop
The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in getting in on the very hot shortstop free agent market. The St. Louis Cardinals have done a decent job so far this offseason. They signed Willson Contreras away from a division rival which fills a gaping hole behind the plate left by Yadier Molina’s retirement.
3 Phillies roster concerns we still have even after signing Trea Turner
Even after signing star shortstop Trea Turner, there are some Philadelphia Phillies roster concerns the front office must address. The Philadelphia Phillies didn’t waste much time in getting their new shortstop. Trea Turner was one of the first big fish to sign with a new team at the MLB Winter Meetings. He notably took less money to play with them. They’re looking much stronger now with the huge upgrade to their infield.
The San Diego Padres secret: monopoly power
What is the secret to the San Diego Padres’ amazing ability to spend money?. The Padres took advantage of that secret power again during the just-concluded winter meetings. Padres chief exec A.J. Preller signed free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal. San Diego Padres sudden...
New York Mets making mockery of luxury tax thresholds
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has not been shy about opening the vaults. After Jacob deGrom spurned the Mets to head to Texas, the front office began another spending spree. Justin Verlander was brought on board to be the new co-ace of the rotation. Jose Quintana signed on Wednesday, adding a solid option to the middle of the Mets’ rotation.
Rule 5 Draft Results: Yankees Lose Another Pitcher to Mets
New York lost a total of eight prospects in Wednesday's Rule 5 Draft
Yankees should target offensive powerhouse to fill vacant left field spot
It is no secret that the New York Yankees need to fill their vacant left-field spot with a free-agent acquisition. Despite Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade last week, the expectation is that general manager Brian Cashman will prefer to use cash over expending talented prospects who project to be a part of the team’s long-term plans.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.
New York Yankees make signing MLB’s top free agent a priority
While it may have never been close, the New York Yankees appeared to be dancing with the very real chance
Can Knicks Make an Evan Fournier Trade Work?
Evan Fournier hasn't touched the floor for the New York Knicks in the last 11 games. How can the team unload his pricey contract?
