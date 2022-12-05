ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Neymar ties Pelé's record but loses again at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Neymar walked off the field with teammate Dani Alves by his side, tears still rolling down the Brazil forward’s cheeks. Other players had already tried to console Neymar as he cried while sitting near midfield, head down, hiding his face. There wasn’t much they could say to get the team’s biggest star to lift his head up. Again there was disappointment instead of joy at the end of a World Cup for Neymar. Again he couldn’t lead Brazil to a major title.
New York Post

Portugal vs. Morocco prediction: Cristiano Ronaldo mystery hangs over World Cup

While the media for most teams remaining at the World Cup is focused on what’s going to place on the pitch, things are different for Portugal, where everyone is talking about whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo will — or should — play against Morocco on Saturday morning.  The answer to both of those questions is likely no based on what we saw in the Round of 16, when the Ronaldo-less Portugal thrashed Switzerland, 6-1, on the strength of a hat-trick from Goncalo Ramos, the man who took Ronaldo’s spot in the starting XI.  With or without their mercurial superstar, Portugal is a...
BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.

