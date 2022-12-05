Read full article on original website
Plano clocks in as one of the best U.S. cities for remote workers
Working remotely is increasingly part of the modern lifestyle, and a new report cements a Dallas neighbor as one of the top places for remote workers. Apartment search website RentCafe places Plano at No. 23 among its Top 50 Cities for Remote Workers, released in November. The study looked at 150 U.S. cities, comparing them across five main categories: leisure, affordability, comfort, rental demand, and remote work readiness. Scores were based on 19 metrics, from cost of living, availability of apartments with short-term leases, and rental demand to coworking spaces, percentage of remote workers, and internet speed. "With remote work migration on...
Where to eat in Dallas right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests
The December edition of CultureMap's monthly Where to Eat feature almost always follows the same theme: Where to take your out-of-town guests, coming in for the holidays and ready to try the local favorites. For 2022, the list is broken down into categories to make the selection process even easier, from where to eat if you're on a budget to where to go if you're looking for the big splurge. Here's where to eat in Dallas right now: Best spot for tourists One of the best places to take tourists is downtown Dallas, with city streets you can walk, buildings to ogle, parks to...
Buzzy peri peri chicken from Africa to make Dallas debut in Addison
A South African fast-caual restaurant chain famous for its spicy flame-grilled chicken is coming to Dallas: Called Nando's Peri-Peri, it'll open its first DFW location at Village on the Parkway in Addison, at 5100 Belt Line Rd. #728, in the space previously occupied by Indian restaurant Saffron House.According to a release, the restaurant is slated to open in late spring 2023.Nando's first debuted in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1987, and now has locations in 24 countries on five continents. They're known for two things: marinated chicken that's grilled over a flame, then basted in various flavors and spice levels; and...
Dallas Observer
The Violet Crown Opens This Weekend in Dallas, Replacing the Old Magnolia Theater
As any experienced cinephile will tell you, the majority of major releases, exclusive screenings and specialty events within the film industry take place in New York and Los Angeles. This is true even though Dallas has one of the most robust film markets in the country. Considering that Cinemark’s headquarters...
3 DFW music venues listed on Billboard's Top Venues of 2022
DALLAS — The music magazine Billboard has released its annual year-end Boxscore charts showing the highest-grossing tours, venues and promoters. The Dallas-Fort Worth venues did fairly well, appearing three times on the top venues lists. American Airlines is the largest DFW venue to appear on the list, taking the...
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
Vidorra Coming Soon to Grand Prairie
Authentic Mexican dishes and unique cocktails are expected in spring of 2023.
Dallas' Mockingbird Station is on the market
It opened its doors in 2001 next to a DART rail station just east of the SMU campus, and since then Mockingbird Station has received a number of real estate industry awards for its landmark design.
dmagazine.com
Dallas Still Struggles for Demolition of Valley View Mall
If the city of Dallas has its way, the husk of Valley View Center Mall will be demolished and cleared by the end of July. City Hall has had enough of the ruins, which have become a magnet for vandals and urban explorers. A YouTube video last month showed the world how easy it was to get into what’s left of the mall—which is basically the food court and the entrance to the shuttered and abandoned AMC Theater—and how Valley View’s walls are now a canvas for spray paint and its floors are covered with smashed glass.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Becoming a Warehouse Mecca
After months of supply chain disruptions led to reduced inventory on store shelves across North Texas, retailers are increasingly facing the inverse challenge: managing a glut of excess stock. Short of selling goods at substantial discounts, which many retailers have resorted to this year, businesses are increasingly demanding additional storage...
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Enjoy a weekend full of concerts, art exhibits and sports in Collin County. There’s really nothing better to disconnect from all the holiday fuss, at least for a couple of days. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. BMW Dallas Marathon. When: December 9 to...
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
Fire at Army Navy Thrift Store in Harry Hines Boulevard shopping center upgraded to four-alarm
DALLAS — Fire officials were responding to a blaze in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard on Friday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. DFR officials told WFAA that crews were assigned to this call at 7:01 a.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported a "huge fire across the street” at 11287 Harry Hines Boulevard.
Dallas Observer
Dig In: The Dallas Observer's Top 100 Restaurants for 2023
This time last year, the restaurant industry was still shaking off the pandemic like a blindside blow from a middle linebacker. It was a slow, one-foot-in-front-of-the-other recovery from labor challenges, product shortages, crazy weather and inflation. The ride through 2022 has been smoother, but not without its own set of...
Buc-ee’s ‘Coming Soon’ Sign Shows Up Near Prominent Neighborhood
America loves the huge gas station Buc-ee's and many would love to have one in their "backyard". Well, a prominent neighborhood near Dallas got quite a surprise when a Buc-ee's "Coming Soon" sign showed near a lot that is being developed. The fake sign reportedly appeared near Highland Park, which...
WFAA
Mega-construction in DFW: Amount of new space planned could hold about 377 Super Walmarts
DALLAS — Remember the empty-shelves era of the pandemic? Some of you may still be finishing up all that toilet paper you hoarded. Well, guess what’s in short supply now?. Space to store "excess" materials and inventory that has been piling up. That’s because supply chains have gotten...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Vehicle Regulations Planned for Residential Neighborhoods
In some Dallas neighborhoods, big commercial vehicles parked in driveways or on the street are very common, even though many are forbidden from parking there in current city rules. But city officials say the Dallas rules are outdated and hard to enforce. “There are a lot of complaints about our...
dallasexpress.com
Local Mall Slated for Demolition
The former Valley View Mall is in the local spotlight again now that a deadline is scheduled for the site’s last round of demolition. The final stage will take place by January 1, 2023, according to city Councilmember Jaynie Schultz. The former mall, located off I-635 LBJ Freeway and...
constructiondive.com
$2.2B Texas DOT projects aim to provide Dallas-area traffic relief
The Texas DOT on Nov. 30 announced the completion of a $666 million effort to widen I-35 in south Dallas, known as the Southern Gateway Project, to improve the drive for commuters coming in and out of the city. The design/build contractors for the project were Pegasus Link Constructors, a...
Family-owned burger chain hits ritzy Dallas neighborhood shopping center
A small fast-casual Dallas burger chain is about to get a little bigger: Haystack Burgers & Barley is opening a location in Dallas' Preston Forest Shopping Center, at 11700 Preston Rd #732. They're going into what was previously an art gallery, and according to a release will open December 12.Haystack is from husband-and-wife Kevin and Jenny Galvan, who launched the concept in 2013. Jenny has a sales and marketing background which complements Kevin’s food and beverage expertise. He's the fourth generation in his family to own and operate restaurants, and has worked for Houston’s and Pei Wei.This marks the fifth...
