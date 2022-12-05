ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill﻿

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville involving an Amazon Prime van and a pickup truck. Police are responding, injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
AMELIA, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

1 person taken to hospital after house fire in Latonia

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Latonia Friday. Neighbors were on a walk when they noticed the fire and quickly tried to get the homeowner out. This happened on 39th street around 12:30 a.m. Officials tell us there was one...
COVINGTON, KY

