Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reported crash with injuries on Commonwealth Avenue and Elm Street in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Reported crash with injuries on Commonwealth Avenue and Elm Street in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Pfeiffer Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pfeiffer Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville involving an Amazon Prime van and a pickup truck. Police are responding, injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of shots fired on Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of shots fired on Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries in Crestview Hills on Thomas More Parkway
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries in Crestview Hills on Thomas More Parkway. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Prospect Point Drive in Villa Hills
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Prospect Point Drive in Villa Hills. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Thole Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash at 6294 Thole Road in Anderson Township. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Central Parkway in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Central Parkway in Clifton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries in Colerain Township on Compton Road
NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries in Colerain Township on Compton Road. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police respond to State Route 48 in South Lebanon for a reported crash with injuries
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — Police respond to State Route 48 in South Lebanon for a reported crash with injuries. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police investigating after report of gunshots at apartment in Pleasant Ridge
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after responding to a report of gunshots at an apartment in Pleasant Ridge on Friday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. when police responded to an apartment along Ridge Avenue after a report of gunshots. When police arrived, officers heard what sounded like a gunshot.
WLWT 5
1 person taken to hospital after house fire in Latonia
COVINGTON, Ky. — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Latonia Friday. Neighbors were on a walk when they noticed the fire and quickly tried to get the homeowner out. This happened on 39th street around 12:30 a.m. Officials tell us there was one...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Main Street in Newtonsville
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Main Street in Newtonsville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0