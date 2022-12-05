Read full article on original website
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Greet the season with a variety of Alamo City festivities in the days ahead. Watch holiday classic Elf on the Tobin Center lawn or shop and marvel at The Nutcracker, performed by Children's Ballet of San Antonio. Check out the top five things in San Antonio to do this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, December 8Brian Regan in concertComedian Brian Regan brings his stand-up talents to Charline McCombs Empire Theatre for one night only. He’s best known for his avoidance of profanity in his comedy and his numerous appearances on shows including Late Show...
San Antonio-area alpaca farm transforms into winter wonderland for Holidays on the Ranch
After a dazzling debut earlier this fall, Black Barn Alpaca ranch has transformed from pumpkin patch to winter wonderland just in time for Christmas. Beginning this Saturday, December 10, the farm will host two weekends of holiday fun for the whole family.Located about 40 minutes outside San Antonio, the Floresville farm is home to 50 adorable alpacas. For the winter festivities, the 16-acre property invites guests to shop, eat, and play with Santa and his favorite alpacas.General festivities will take place from noon to 8 pm both Saturdays (December 10 and December 17), and from noon to 5 pm both...
Shania Twain rides into San Antonio with just-announced date on 2023 world tour
Country music star Shania Twain's expansive 2023 world tour now includes a night in San Antonio. On December 6, Twain announced a second leg of the anticipated Queen of Me Tour, adding 19 cities to the schedule, including San Antonio and Fort Worth. She will play San Antonio's AT&T Center on October 12, 2023, and Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on October 13, 2023. The new dates are in addition to previously announced Texas stops in Dallas (July 21, 2023) and Houston (July 22, 2023).Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting 10 am Friday, December 16 at LiveNation.com. Citi...
6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: New beer garden quietly opens
Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. OpeningsThe owners of Gold Feather have unofficially untapped a new venture, LadyBird Beer Garden. Although official channels are keeping details mum, a Facebook page run by landlords VLA Real Estate spilled the beans on the November 25 opening. In addition to serving craft beer, the concept at 447 W. Hildebrand Ave has a full kitchen, bar, and a small patio for enjoying the mild December...
Popular ramen restaurant at Pearl food hall announces closing date
It's the end of an eating era: Tenko Ramen is vacating its spot at the Pearl's Food Hall at Bottling Department for good. But don't mourn the ramen noodles just yet! Fans of Tenko Ramen's warm and flavorful ramen bowls have until December 31 to make one (or many) final orders. Chef Jennifer Dobbertin, the culinary mastermind behind Tenko Ramen and Best Quality Daughter (another Pearl dining staple) issued an official statement regarding the end of Tenko Ramen's Pearl residency. Dobbertin said, "I am grateful for Tenko’s five and a half years at Food Hall. As one of the...
Spirit Airlines flies into San Antonio with new getaways, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Spirit Airlines flies into San Antonio with 2 new destinations in 2023. The budget-friendly airline just landed and San Antonio and has already announced new routes starting in March 2023.2. 7 sweet San Antonio restaurants, bars, and coffee shops to escape from holiday stress. Because the holidays can be heavenly and challenging at the same time. 3. Affluent Texas city tops list of most lavish holiday spending budgets in U.S. Only one Texas city made the top 10, but there's plenty of Lone Star holiday cheer to be found in this report.4. 7 dazzling San Antonio light displays for a dose of Christmas cheer. If you're seeking illumination this season, you'll find it at these holiday lights displays. 5. Broadway's The Grinch sleds into San Antonio for a different Christmas song and dance. The Grinch is touring the U.S. to bring Christmas grouchiness and cheer.
10 festive holiday happenings outside the San Antonio city limits
Visiting the San Antonio area this holiday season, but want to see more than the River Walk lights? Or the Travis Park Christmas tree and the surrounding holiday wonderland?Several suburbs and towns surrounding the Alamo City have their own Christmas events. Some are a few years old, others date back decades, but each offers a taste of the community's holiday spirit. Check out 10 holiday happenings outside the San Antonio city limits.Boerne: Old West Christmas Light Fest — Now through December 24Enchanted Springs Ranch in Boerne is the place to be as the ranch is transformed into an Old West...
Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022
One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.Founded in 2008 by Chris Brundrett and Bill Blackmon in Hye, Texas, the vineyard started out in the historic 1905 Dieke Farmhouse and has been rapidly expanding ever since. Now, the company partners with local farms to...
7 dazzling San Antonio light displays for a dose of Christmas cheer
Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, Christmas lights are on our mind! If you're seeking a bit of illumination for the upcoming holiday season, check out these seven local spots for brilliant light displays around San Antonio.Elf AcresSanta came to San Antonio early at Elf Acres! The fun doesn't stop with the one-mile, drive-through Christmas lights experience. Elf Acres also features Santa's Village, a walkable area where you can view another light show, take a photo with Kris Kringle himself, and more. Purchase tickets at elfacres.com.Lights Alive!Take your drive-through experience to the next level with the one-mile Lights Alive! show....
Spirit Airlines flies into San Antonio with 2 new destinations in 2023
After its highly anticipated debut at San Antonio International Airport (SAT), Spirit Airlines celebrated its official launch of service on November 17 with a special announcement. Adding two new destinations to its departures list, the budget airline will fly from San Antonio to four total cities daily, starting in 2023.Spirit currently flies to Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO) from San Antonio, and the two new routes will include Baltimore/Washington, D.C., (BWI) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL). Daily service to BWI and FLL is slated to begin on March 8, 2023."It's exciting to kick off our new service with plans to...
7 sweet San Antonio restaurants, bars, and coffee shops to escape from holiday stress
It's the most wonderful stressful time of the year! We get it — the holidays can be heavenly and challenging at the same time. If you're in dire need of a cozy escape from it all, give these local restaurants/coffee shops/bars a try. At the very least, you'll find plenty of Instagrammable Christmas opportunities and chances to escape from the stress of the holidays. Don't be a grinch, just get away!Poetic Republic Coffee & Wine CoPoetic Republic Coffee feels like San Antonio's own slice of Stars Hollow (here's looking at you Gilmore Girls fans) nestled on South Presa Street. Order...
Broadway's The Grinch sleds into San Antonio for a different Christmas song and dance
Taking kids to sit on Santa’s lap is going out of style. Sorry if that’s a grinchy take, but if a man in an oversize suit is part of your holiday plans, it might as well be the Broadway take on the Grinch. The record-breaking production Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre for a six-show stretch from November 29 to December 4.If you’ve ever wished to see a Christmas version of Cats, this might be your Christmas miracle. It has it all: bizarre and fuzzy costumes, audience engagement, at least...
10 top holiday happenings in San Antonio to celebrate the spirit of the season
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. We’ve made our list of can’t-miss celebrations and have checked it twice to ensure optimum joy is had by all. Check out the top 10 things to do in San Antonio this holiday season, and let the merrymaking commence. For a complete listing of holiday-themed and all other events, go to our calendar.Ford Holiday River Parade — November 25Kick off the holidays at the popular Ford Holiday River Parade. This traditional, family-friendly event commemorates the lighting of the San Antonio River Walk and will feature floats inspired by this year’s "Tastes and...
3 Texas cities gobble up spots among the best places for Thanksgiving 2022
Texans still looking for the best place to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking their banks might want to head to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three DFW cities rank highly on a new list of the best places to go for Thanksgiving, while San Antonio comes in in the top third.The study, published by WalletHub, compares the top 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics, including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, number of delayed flights, and even forecast precipitation.Atlanta, Georgia ranks No. 1 on the list, with Orlando, Florida; Las Vega, Nevada; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Gilbert, Arizona rounding...
9 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Local food truck park unexpectedly calls it quits
Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.Openings and closingsFirst, the bad news. Family-friendly food truck park StreetFare SA suddenly called it quits via a November 14 announcement. The concept debuted in 2018 as a community space with various kitchens, a large open-air pavilion, an Airstream bar, and room for kids to romp around. The post did not give a reason for the unexpected announcement, made just days before the November 20 swan...
7 spectacular San Antonio spots to enjoy dinner and the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade
The 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade and River Lighting Ceremony is back, y'all — why not make it a full night out with dinner and drinks? We've rounded up the best spots to sip and dine while watching the colorful display. Check out these seven local riverside hotels and restaurants.Biga on the BanksHead chef and James Beard award nominee Bruce Auden has curated a sumptuous three-course prix-fixe menu for guests, with options like pozole verde de pollo, beef ribeye, and more. Call Biga at 210-225-0722 for reservations or visit biga.com.Hotel ContessaCheck out a parade pre-party at the Hotel Contessa,...
Re-released documentary explores unsung Texas musician, plus more San Antonio stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of. What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? This film will tell you.2. New marketplace development set to transform historic downtown New Braunfels site. The new Co-Op Marketplace is coming to historic downtown New Braunfels in 2024 from a group of entrepreneurs who promise to keep it local.3. San Antonio airport lands new Tex-Mex restaurant from celebrated chef. Chef Johnny Hernandez (La Gloria, El Machito, and The Frutería) opened a new restaurant at the San Antonio International Airport this week.4. Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend. The rich culture of Alamo City is on magnificent display, and you don’t want to miss out. 5. Pink amps up the fun with Summer Carnival 2.0 tour coming to San Antonio. Pink will play at the Alamodome in San Antonio on September 25, 2023.
San Antonio's Mission Marquee Plaza transforms into festive holiday market this weekend
Thanksgiving may still be ahead of us, but it's not too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping list — especially if you're looking to shop local. Thankfully, the City of San Antonio’s World Heritage Office is set to host its sixth annual Holiday Market this Saturday, November 19 from 9 am to 2 pm, part of the 2022 Mission Marquee Plaza’s programming season.“The Mission Marquee Holiday Market, much like the Outdoor Family Film and Cultural programs, is a wonderful community event,” said Colleen Swain, director of the World Heritage Office. “The holiday market is part of...
H-E-B unveils new line of merchandise for super fans, available exclusively at this store
Sometimes when H-E-B does something awesome, we just want to wear it on a shirt. Making fresh pizza, tamales, and sushi in stores? Partnering with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation? People who get that feeling can now act on it with a pilgrimage to the grocery chain's Kerrville store.This small city, the birthplace of H-E-B, was chosen to launch the company's new line of H-E-B-branded merchandise, in celebration of its 117th anniversary. The merch will roll out to other Texas stores in 2023, but for now, there’s only one place to get sneakers that say, “Follow me to H-E-B.”The...
San Antonio children's theater adapts timeless children's book for the holidays
Of the many stories that reside in our memories long after they’re told, few if any match the mysterious longevity of The Velveteen Rabbit. The story by Margery Williams has been lauded and adapted in too many places to keep track, but perhaps because of its length or wistful undertone, hasn’t formed a new life through constant references like many other books and fairytales.This is The Velveteen Rabbit’s superpower; the story remains mostly untouched, leaving room for earnest retellings. When San Antonio’s Magik Theatre picks the story up from November 19 to December 24, it will be many young readers’...
