Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of. What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? This film will tell you.2. New marketplace development set to transform historic downtown New Braunfels site. The new Co-Op Marketplace is coming to historic downtown New Braunfels in 2024 from a group of entrepreneurs who promise to keep it local.3. San Antonio airport lands new Tex-Mex restaurant from celebrated chef. Chef Johnny Hernandez (La Gloria, El Machito, and The Frutería) opened a new restaurant at the San Antonio International Airport this week.4. Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend. The rich culture of Alamo City is on magnificent display, and you don’t want to miss out. 5. Pink amps up the fun with Summer Carnival 2.0 tour coming to San Antonio. Pink will play at the Alamodome in San Antonio on September 25, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO