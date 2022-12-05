Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Prince William’s ‘dreadful’ Christmas habit Princess Diana thought he’d 'picked up' from her
Prince William's 'dreadful' Christmas habit in childhood was revealed by Princess Diana who once wrote about 'extraordinary' discoveries...
We’re Still Thinking About This Sequined Party Dress Kate Middleton Wore—Here’s How You Can Wear It Too
This time last year – on November 18th, 2021 to be exact – Kate Middleton and husband Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. And our jaws dropped when we saw her re-wear the dazzling green Jenny Packham long-sleeved gown she first debuted in Pakistan back in 2019, as it was one of the most wow-factor dresses we had ever seen her wear, so we were delighted that it had made a reappearance!
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Has Made The Cape Her Occasionwear Superpower
Anyone hoping to make an entrance at a big event this party season should revisit Elizabeth Taylor arriving in Ancient Rome in Cleopatra. In a famous (and famously expensive) scene in Joseph L Mankiewicz’s 1963 epic, the Egyptian queen leaves the crowds awestruck as she sweeps into the city on an enormous marble sphinx. In reality, litters are difficult to come by (though Billy Porter managed it for the 2019 Met Gala), but it wasn’t only the props that made her arrival so memorable. There was also the not insignificant matter of that gold dress – complete with a cape crafted to resemble the wings of a phoenix.
Kate Middleton Went Full Fairytale Princess in a Tiara and Bedazzled Gown for King Charles' First State Banquet
Just picking my jaw up off the floor.
Prince Harry's unusual nickname for Kate Middleton revealed
Kate Middleton's nickname from brother-in-law, Prince Harry, is rather sweet
Prince William 'Could Not Keep His Hand Off' Kate Middleton in Boston PDA
Throughout the couple's three-day visit to Boston royal watchers spied a number of royal PDA moments.
Kate Middleton, Prince William outshine Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in royal battle for spotlight
Prince William and Kate Middleton will always outshine Meghan Markle and Prince Harry despite their best efforts because they are the "real royals," experts tell Fox News Digital.
Women's Health
Princess Beatrice Wears Exact Dress Kate Middleton Wore Last Week Amid Claims She's Being 'Sidelined'
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice just had a curiously timed twinning dress moment. It all happened amid reports that King Charles is trying to sideline his niece. Charles reportedly wants to add Princess Anne and Prince Edward into the mix, which will essentially oust Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Princess Beatrice from his list of stand-ins.
Prince Louis’ Christmas excitement as he could finally reach royal milestone this year
Prince Louis' Christmas milestone could be reached in a matter of weeks as King Charles is set to host Christmas in Norfolk...
Kate Middleton Is A Vision In A White Gown As She Wears A Tiara For The First Time In 3 Years
Kate Middleton just made her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales, and stunned us all in a white gown by Jenny Packham with glistening sleeve detailing. The royal family member, 40, donned the elegant ensemble for this week’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held as part of the first state visit of King Charles III‘s reign. The monarch welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the U.K., and Princess Kate wore her first tiara in nearly three years, specifically the symbolic Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.
Prince William to make sweet change to Adelaide Cottage's kitchen after receiving adorable gift
Prince William promised to upgrade his fridge at his Windsor home during a visit to a Royal Air Force base in Lincolnshire on Friday
Kate Middleton wears houndstooth at Harvard during Boston visit
Reese Witherspoon would be proud. Kate Middleton made her first solo appearance during the Waleses’ three-day royal tour of Boston Friday, stopping at Harvard University in a sleek and sophisticated houndstooth outfit. The Princess of Wales, 40, arrived at The Center of the Developing Child in a long-sleeved version of the “Miles” dress ($1,525) by one of Middleton’s favorite English designers, Emilia Wickstead. She paired the bold blue look with a petite Mulberry purse, black pumps and gold hoop earrings by Lenique Louis. The princess met with researchers to discuss advances in science that can benefit children, as Middleton launched The Royal Foundation Centre...
Fashion Expert Claims Kate Middleton Is a ‘Few High-Heeled Steps Closer to Becoming Queen’ by Embracing a Favorite Style Trend of Queen Elizabeth II
A fashion expert claims that Kate Middleton is a 'few high-heeled steps closer to becoming queen' by following Queen Elizabeth's favorite trend.
Queen's generous offer to Kate Middleton ahead of wedding to Prince William revealed
The Queen made a very kind gesture to Kate Middleton before she married Prince William in 2011, according to a royal insider
Boston Globe
A look at Kate’s royal style in Boston — and the message it sends
A little over a day after the royals touched down in Boston, the Princess of Wales had already stunned with five different looks. As she and Prince William stepped off the plane at Logan Airport on Wednesday, Kate wore a navy Alexander McQueen pantsuit with a croc-embellished leather belt and a navy turtleneck. A few hours later, she stepped onto City Hall Plaza clad in a long, evergreen coat — Alexander McQueen again. Underneath, she wore a custom Burberry green tartan dress. And a bit later, courtside at the Celtics game? The princess wowed in vintage tweed Chanel.
Kate Middleton can't wear Diana's tiara at first official banquet as Princess of Wales for this reason
Kate Middleton can't wear Diana's tiara during the event celebrating the state visit of the President of South Africa this week
Prince William Meets With JFK’s Look A-like Grandson Jack, 29, & More Kennedy Family In Boston: Photos
To many, the Kennedy family are American royalty, so it’s only fitting that Prince William would meet with members of the family during his visit to Boston on Friday, December 2. President John F. Kennedy’s daughter Caroline and her son Jack Schlossberg and daughter Tatiana all welcomed the Prince of Wales to the JFK Presidential Library, before he pays tribute to the iconic president at the Earthshot Gala.
Prince Harry ‘disappointed’ after Meghan Markle’s first meeting with Princess Diana’s family sparked ‘unease’
The Duke of Sussex reportedly expected his Spencer aunts to see 'a similarity' between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle...
Kate Middleton teams fuchsia Emilia Wickstead dress with Princess Diana's pearl earrings and classic Mulberry Bayswater
Kate Middleton wore a stunning Emilia Wickstead dress on Tuesday as she welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK
People
363K+
Followers
61K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0