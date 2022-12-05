Read full article on original website
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle
A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
New Video From Day of Idaho Murders Could Contain Clue to Solving Case
On Thursday night, the Moscow Police Department said that it was looking into a vehicle that was at the scene on November 13 near where the killings occurred.
Whitey Bulger's murder in prison exposed "deeply troubling" failures, Justice Dept watchdog report says
Washington — The prison death of notorious Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger less than 12 hours after he arrived at a West Virginia prison was precipitated by several factors — inadequate medical evaluations, intelligence gaps about the gang Bulger once led and widespread anticipation of his arrival at the new facility among both prison staff and inmates, according to a new Justice Department watchdog report. The inmates even took bets on how long Bulger would stay alive, according to a report released Wednesday by a Justice Department watchdog.
The latest on Ted Cruz' hospitalized daughter
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family had a scare this week when the politician’s daughter was rushed to the hospital, according to multiple reports. A representative for Cruz said his daughter is doing okay.
Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom
Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
7 members of Alabama family sentenced in federal bust of "one of the largest cockfighting operations" in the U.S.
Seven members of an Alabama family will serve sentences, ranging from probation to two years in federal prison, for running what authorities called "one of the largest cockfighting operations" in the country, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The Department of Justice said the final member of the Easterling family of Verbena, Alabama,...
Polygamous leader had at least 20 wives, many of them minors, and punished disobedient followers, FBI says
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus...
Woman who watched boyfriend kill 6 family members in Chicago robbery sentenced to 25 years in prison
A woman who watched her former boyfriend kill six members of his family, including two young boys, at their Chicago home then helped him steal their property was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery under a deal with Cook County prosecutors...
Courtney Clenney, social media model accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend, denied bond
Social media model Courtney Clenney will remain in jail as she awaits trial accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend. On Thursday, a judge denied her bond after state prosecutors argued that Clenney was a flight risk because of the money she's made on sites like OnlyFans, CBS Miami reported. Clenney,...
How DNA from a tree helped police close in on a young mother's killer
On March 25, 2021, the body of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji was found buried in a shallow grave in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park near Columbia, Missouri. Above Mengqi's burial site was a juniper tree that would eventually tell investigators who left her lifeless body buried there. "48 Hours'" correspondent Peter...
Man charged with murder of his mother in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man is charged with murder in the death of his mother Wednesday in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the 2400 block of Gainsborough Court for a reported death, where they found the body of 75-year-old Stewartress Burke. Police said she had obvious signs of trauma to the upper body.
Idaho police seek Hyundai Elantra as they investigate quadruple murder
Detectives are searching for a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra in their investigation into the killings of four Idaho college students. They say the occupants of the car may have critical information regarding the deaths.
Trump lawyers hire outside team to search four properties for classified info
NEW YORK - Lawyers for former President Donald Trump recently hired a team to search four of his properties for any potentially remaining classified materials, according to a source familiar the matter. The team of two searched Trump Tower in New York, the Bedminster golf club and two other properties...
3 of polygamous "prophet" leader's 20 wives charged with kidnapping: "These women have proven that they will stop at nothing"
Federal authorities on Wednesday charged three of a self-declared prophet's wives with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the polygamous group fled from state foster care. Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow appeared in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. They remain jailed and have...
Baltimore firefighters put out blaze but overlook body found hours later by victim's brother: "He was trying to get out"
Several hours after firefighters extinguished a warehouse fire in southwest Baltimore early Sunday, the scene was eerily quiet as Donte Craig stepped through the charred rubble, trying to remain hopeful. He was looking for his older brother James Craig Jr., who leased the warehouse for his demolition and hauling business....
Former FBI behavioral analysis expert discusses Idaho murder case
In the hopes of generating new leads, investigators in Moscow, Idaho, released bodycam footage taken on the same morning four University of Idaho students were murdered. Former FBI special agent Mary Ellen O'Toole analyzes the facts of the case.
Justice Department seeking to hold Trump in contempt over classified documents
(CNN) -- The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering the former president to turn over records marked classified, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The development comes after...
34 years after Wisconsin woman's murder, "familial DNA" leads to suspect nearly 2,000 miles away
A Washington state man has been charged in the 1988 slaying of a Wisconsin woman after he was identified using "familial DNA searching" to examine records of people who may be related to the suspect. Gene C. Meyer, 66, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault with use...
