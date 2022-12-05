Read full article on original website
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Austin's housing market cools but challenges remain
Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region — and typical home prices are rounded; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe housing market appears to be cooling in Central Texas, but home prices are climbing in towns that were once considered to be way out in the boonies, per an Axios analysis of Zillow data.Why it matters: People who were priced out during the pandemic may have more options now, but they will likely have to compromise on features, location and mortgage payments.The big picture: The demand for houses...
From hot to not: the Austin housing market saga
It wasn’t that long ago that Austin, Texas was considered the hottest housing market in the country. “I’ve never experienced anything like what we did from the middle of 2020 through March of 2022 and I wasn’t alone. Realtors all over were saying the same thing,” Scott Michaels, a local Compass agent, said. “You just did what you could to keep yourself healthy and sane.”
Austin rent prices drop for first time since start of pandemic, report shows
Austin renters could soon see relief in monthly rates, according to a recent study by Apartment List, a research firm that studies rent prices across the U.S.Overall, rent in Austin is still up about 24.7 percent since the start of the pandemic. But, in November, prices went down by about 1.2 percent, compared to a 1 percent decrease nationally. That's the first sign of a decrease since the start of the pandemic, according to Rob Warnock, a senior research associate for Apartment List.Warnock said the decrease may be because of a broader macro-policy that the Federal Reserve has been implementing...
Austin renters could soon see relief in monthly rates, research shows
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin renters could soon see relief in monthly rates, according to a recent study by Apartment List, a research firm that studies rent prices across the U.S. Overall, rent in Austin is still up about 24.7% since the start of the pandemic. But, in November, prices...
International coworking space sets up newest Austin outpost at The Domain
There is some glamor in the freedom of a remote worker’s lifestyle. But running out of yoga pants, subsisting on leftovers, and realizing you haven’t used your voice once all day is not as cute. Spaces The Domain, coming to Austin in 2023, may break these remote work curses for many Austinites, as professionals settle into the new norm in one of the best cities for remote workers in the United States.Spaces The Domain is presented in collaboration between workspace conglomerate IWG and Domain property group Simon; Spaces is in 466 locations worldwide and counting. The Austin area is already...
1 Texas Place Ranks Among Top 20 Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
Austin deals with growing pains of being rare real estate ‘supernova’
If the last decade of booming real estate growth has earned Austin the designation of being one of four “supernova” markets, according to the national Urban Land Institute (Nashville, Raleigh/Durham and Charlotte being the others), then the onset of an expected slowdown will likely come with an increase in growing pains related to affordability, infrastructure and changes in the labor market.
Samsung now owns part of Williamson County road; construction underway for its replacement
A neighbor who asked to keep her name hidden said she's lived in the area for 34 years, and the noise and increased traffic linked to the construction is a nuisance.
Elon Musk’s companies are awful neighbors, rural Texas residents say
Since Chap Ambrose and his wife bought 10 acres up on a hill in Bastrop County in 2013, their favorite memories are the times they've spent outdoors with their two children.
Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas
In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Johnson City uncorks new tasting room
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsLost Draw Cellars, part of the acclaimed William Chris Wine Co., opens a new Johnson City tasting room on Thursday, December 8, at 1686 US Highway 290. This is just phase one of a larger expansion; now the tasting room opens, and by late 2023, the rest of the 9,260-square-foot project will be complete. This is a temporarily public tasting room, which will provide a place to...
Austin's new 80-story multifamily tower will be the tallest building in Texas
Recently announced plans for Wilson Tower, a high-rise multifamily building in downtown Austin, Texas, indicate that it will be the state’s tallest building when completed. The 80-floor structure will rise 1,035 feet in height at 410 East 5th Street, close to the 6th Street Entertainment District, Austin Convention Center, and a new downtown light rail station.
Affluent Austin suburb boasts one of the biggest holiday budgets, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Affluent Austin suburb cashes in with one of the biggest holiday budgets in the U.S. Cedar Park boasts a jolly big holiday budget of $2,855 per person this year — the 14th highest in the U.S. 2. Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022. The celebrated vineyard near Fredericksburg just uncorked a coveted spot on an exclusive list. 3. Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning California resort. The Billion Dollar Buyer scooped up one of only six hotels in the U.S. with the Forbes Triple Five-Star rating. 4. 100-plus comedians set to make Austin laugh in Moontower's 2023 festival lineup. Trevor Noah is one of Moontower's exciting 2023 headliners. 5. Renovated UT Austin museum set to reopen in 2023 with exciting new exhibits. The Texas Memorial Museum will reopen in fall 2023 with new exhibits.
'It's not safe' neighbors near FM 973 say road needs safety improvements
A deadly week on FM 973. This week there have been several crashes and at least two deaths on the road, one resulting in the death of a 20-year-old woman and putting a 17-year-old girl in the hospital. Neighbors that live off of FM 973, like Garwood Williams, describe the...
There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin
Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
ThunderCloud Subs closes in Lakeway
Seen is a ThunderCloud Subs off Hwy. 290 E. in Austin. ThunderCloud Subs in Lakeway closed Nov. 5. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) ThunderCloud Subs, a sandwich, soup, salad and smoothie shop with locations throughout Austin, closed its Lakeway location at 2300 Lohmans Spur, Ste. 108, on Nov. 5. David Cohen, director...
Austin City Council members approve crackdown on short-term rentals, like Airbnbs
Austin City Council members want to crack down on short-term rentals that aren't licensed with the city.
Texas celebrity chef sets the table for Georgetown's hottest restaurant in unlikely setting
It’ll be a little hard to explain in the group chat: yes, it’s a hot, new restaurant, and yes, it’s at the senior living center. But according to chef Stephan Pyles (whose 12 James Beard Award nominations say he can open a restaurant wherever he wants), it’s just a regular restaurant. Well, maybe a little nicer.More specifically, this is his answer to the truckstop café he was “raised in.” That was in Big Spring, Texas, out by Midland, and while that location and very niche restaurant genre is a point of pride, Pyles is transcending it, not unlike the common...
These maps show how Texas' drought status has evolved in 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Mired in an extended stretch of gloomy weather that's made San Antonio look closer to Seattle, the region has gotten accustomed to constant cloud cover for the better part of the last two weeks. It's also brought rain chances nearly every day of that span as...
For the Winter Season, Georgetown’s GLOWing Once Again
Despite December darkness, Georgetown’s aglow once again for the holiday season. In “the region’s only free outdoor light art experience,” GLOW has returned to the commercial district for its 8th season. Each evening from 5 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 22, 2023, the show’s installations will light up to bring visitors and seasonal merriment to Georgetown.
