Axios Charlotte

Austin's housing market cools but challenges remain

Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region — and typical home prices are rounded; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe housing market appears to be cooling in Central Texas, but home prices are climbing in towns that were once considered to be way out in the boonies, per an Axios analysis of Zillow data.Why it matters: People who were priced out during the pandemic may have more options now, but they will likely have to compromise on features, location and mortgage payments.The big picture: The demand for houses...
AUSTIN, TX
realtrends.com

From hot to not: the Austin housing market saga

It wasn’t that long ago that Austin, Texas was considered the hottest housing market in the country. “I’ve never experienced anything like what we did from the middle of 2020 through March of 2022 and I wasn’t alone. Realtors all over were saying the same thing,” Scott Michaels, a local Compass agent, said. “You just did what you could to keep yourself healthy and sane.”
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin rent prices drop for first time since start of pandemic, report shows

Austin renters could soon see relief in monthly rates, according to a recent study by Apartment List, a research firm that studies rent prices across the U.S.Overall, rent in Austin is still up about 24.7 percent since the start of the pandemic. But, in November, prices went down by about 1.2 percent, compared to a 1 percent decrease nationally. That's the first sign of a decrease since the start of the pandemic, according to Rob Warnock, a senior research associate for Apartment List.Warnock said the decrease may be because of a broader macro-policy that the Federal Reserve has been implementing...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

International coworking space sets up newest Austin outpost at The Domain

There is some glamor in the freedom of a remote worker’s lifestyle. But running out of yoga pants, subsisting on leftovers, and realizing you haven’t used your voice once all day is not as cute. Spaces The Domain, coming to Austin in 2023, may break these remote work curses for many Austinites, as professionals settle into the new norm in one of the best cities for remote workers in the United States.Spaces The Domain is presented in collaboration between workspace conglomerate IWG and Domain property group Simon; Spaces is in 466 locations worldwide and counting. The Austin area is already...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin deals with growing pains of being rare real estate ‘supernova’

If the last decade of booming real estate growth has earned Austin the designation of being one of four “supernova” markets, according to the national Urban Land Institute (Nashville, Raleigh/Durham and Charlotte being the others), then the onset of an expected slowdown will likely come with an increase in growing pains related to affordability, infrastructure and changes in the labor market.
AUSTIN, TX
Builder

Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas

In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
SPICEWOOD, TX
CultureMap Austin

7 things to know in Austin food right now: Johnson City uncorks new tasting room

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsLost Draw Cellars, part of the acclaimed William Chris Wine Co., opens a new Johnson City tasting room on Thursday, December 8, at 1686 US Highway 290. This is just phase one of a larger expansion; now the tasting room opens, and by late 2023, the rest of the 9,260-square-foot project will be complete. This is a temporarily public tasting room, which will provide a place to...
AUSTIN, TX
Building Design & Construction

Austin's new 80-story multifamily tower will be the tallest building in Texas

Recently announced plans for Wilson Tower, a high-rise multifamily building in downtown Austin, Texas, indicate that it will be the state’s tallest building when completed. The 80-floor structure will rise 1,035 feet in height at 410 East 5th Street, close to the 6th Street Entertainment District, Austin Convention Center, and a new downtown light rail station.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Affluent Austin suburb boasts one of the biggest holiday budgets, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Affluent Austin suburb cashes in with one of the biggest holiday budgets in the U.S. Cedar Park boasts a jolly big holiday budget of $2,855 per person this year — the 14th highest in the U.S. 2. Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022. The celebrated vineyard near Fredericksburg just uncorked a coveted spot on an exclusive list. 3. Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning California resort. The Billion Dollar Buyer scooped up one of only six hotels in the U.S. with the Forbes Triple Five-Star rating. 4. 100-plus comedians set to make Austin laugh in Moontower's 2023 festival lineup. Trevor Noah is one of Moontower's exciting 2023 headliners. 5. Renovated UT Austin museum set to reopen in 2023 with exciting new exhibits. The Texas Memorial Museum will reopen in fall 2023 with new exhibits.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin

Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

ThunderCloud Subs closes in Lakeway

Seen is a ThunderCloud Subs off Hwy. 290 E. in Austin. ThunderCloud Subs in Lakeway closed Nov. 5. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) ThunderCloud Subs, a sandwich, soup, salad and smoothie shop with locations throughout Austin, closed its Lakeway location at 2300 Lohmans Spur, Ste. 108, on Nov. 5. David Cohen, director...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Texas celebrity chef sets the table for Georgetown's hottest restaurant in unlikely setting

It’ll be a little hard to explain in the group chat: yes, it’s a hot, new restaurant, and yes, it’s at the senior living center. But according to chef Stephan Pyles (whose 12 James Beard Award nominations say he can open a restaurant wherever he wants), it’s just a regular restaurant. Well, maybe a little nicer.More specifically, this is his answer to the truckstop café he was “raised in.” That was in Big Spring, Texas, out by Midland, and while that location and very niche restaurant genre is a point of pride, Pyles is transcending it, not unlike the common...
GEORGETOWN, TX
georgetowner.com

For the Winter Season, Georgetown’s GLOWing Once Again

Despite December darkness, Georgetown’s aglow once again for the holiday season. In “the region’s only free outdoor light art experience,” GLOW has returned to the commercial district for its 8th season. Each evening from 5 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 22, 2023, the show’s installations will light up to bring visitors and seasonal merriment to Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, TX
