Where to buy Hanukkah gifts in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — This year, Hanukkah’s eight nights of celebration begins on December 19 and ends on Monday, December 26. Traditions include lighting the menorah, playing dreidel, eating comfort food, and giving gifts.

Temple Har Shalom’s gift shop is stocked with presents for all ages and all stages of life. The Women of Har Shalom (WHS) curates creative items and keepsakes not found anywhere else around town.

Shop online for all the offerings, including year-round holiday items. For in-person shopping, contact WHS Board Member Eve Stanger ( womenofharshalom.com ) or Risa Offit (risaoffit@gmail.com) to make an appointment to shop in person to see what’s in store for the season.

Assistant Buyer and Assistant Gift Shop Manager Risa Offit told TownLift, “We seek out the best local, national, and international artists who make both timeless and innovative pieces we’re then able to seamlessly sell to our year-round congregants, part-time residents, and short-term visitors to Park City.”

Even if all you need are candles while in town, the WHS has got you covered.

A portion of the proceeds goes back into WHS-sponsored Social Action enhancement events throughout the non-denominational, nonprofit community at large.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter