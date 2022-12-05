ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes not appearing on ‘GMA3’ after relationship revelation

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

The show won’t go on for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes — at least temporarily.

The “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-hosts won’t appear on air while ABC News considers how to handle the recent revelation of their alleged romance, network president Kim Godwin told employees during a Monday call.

Godwin said Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, didn’t break any network rules but the public attention surrounding them caused “an internal and external disruption,” the Daily News confirmed.

Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez filled in on Monday’s episode of “GMA3,” an afternoon edition of “Good Morning America” co-hosted by Robach, Holmes and Jennifer Ashton.

Ramos briefly addressed Robach and Holmes’ absence at the top of the show, saying they “have the day off.”

ABC plans to do what’s best for the organization, Godwin told her staff during the call. Monday’s development comes about a week after initial reports of Robach and Holmes’ relationship.

Robach married “Melrose Place” actor Andrew Shue in 2010, the same year Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig. Last week, an unnamed source told People Robach and Holmes “both broke up with their spouses in August” and began dating afterward.

Holmes and Robach, who have worked together at ABC since 2014, most recently co-hosted last Friday’s episode of “GMA3.”

Robach and Holmes haven’t publicly addressed the rumors, and both went dark on social media following last week’s reports. Shue removed images of Robach from his Instagram page amid the drama.

