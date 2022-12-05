ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
E! News

Meghan Markle and Son Archie Share Sweet Moment With Princess Diana Photo in Docuseries

Watch: Prince Harry Says He Was" Terrified" for Meghan Markle in Doc Trailer. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping his late mom Princess Diana's memory alive. In the first episode of the couple's new docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Netflix Dec. 8, there's a scene where the Duchess of Sussex is holding their son Archie Harrison and showing him a photograph of the Duke of Sussex's late mother.
E! News

Haunting of Hill House Creator Teases a Stephen King Classic Will Be His Next Project

Watch: The Midnight Club Cast Talks Spooky New Netflix Series. Stephen King is getting the Mike Flanagan treatment. The filmmaker announced Dec. 8 that he will be adapting the work of another horror legend, King, for his next series. The show, which he envisions to run for five seasons and two stand-alone feature films, will be based on King's book series The Dark Tower. Thus far, Flanagan shared that he's written a pilot script and season outlines for the project which he called his "Holy Grail."
E! News

Taylor Swift Making Feature Film Directorial Debut: All the Enchanting Details

Watch: Taylor Swift Makes SURPRISE Appearance at 2022 AMAs. 'Tis the damn season to usher in Taylor's Swift's film director era. The Grammy winner, will make her feature directorial debut in an upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced Dec. 9. According to a press release from Searchlight, the...
E! News

E! News

226K+
Followers
57K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy