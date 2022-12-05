Watch: The Midnight Club Cast Talks Spooky New Netflix Series. Stephen King is getting the Mike Flanagan treatment. The filmmaker announced Dec. 8 that he will be adapting the work of another horror legend, King, for his next series. The show, which he envisions to run for five seasons and two stand-alone feature films, will be based on King's book series The Dark Tower. Thus far, Flanagan shared that he's written a pilot script and season outlines for the project which he called his "Holy Grail."

1 HOUR AGO