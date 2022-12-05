ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

IUDs: An imperfect solution to an impossible problem

By Marley Belanger
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2gZL_0jXziifm00

“The kind of pain that I experienced, for the length of time that I did… I would have ripped out my IUD with my teeth if I could have.” Holly Jameson*, a 23-year-old college-aged woman living in Rhode Island, was motivated to get an IUD ( intrauterine device ) – a method of birth control – as a way to prepare for an unpredictable future after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade.

Since IUDs are generally very safe , Holly felt comfortable quickly deciding an IUD was the best option for her. However, she experienced a lengthy and painful complication that required two emergency room visits and eventually surgery to remedy. The reality of the current political climate means that the loss of access to reproductive healthcare across the nation could put many other women in a very similar position.

The Dobbs decision overruling Roe v. Wade came down on June 24, 2022 . It has led to more than just political uncertainty; there’s been a measurable increase in birth control use among teens, especially long-acting reversible forms like IUDs and implants. In fact, the very day the Court overturned Roe, “online birth control appointments also skyrocketed up 150 percent from a typical day, with an even larger 375 percent surge for IUD-seekers .”

While New England states have largely protected the right to abortion and reproductive healthcare, that does not mean the repeal of Roe leaves New England women unaffected.

Young women specifically are put into a very unique position with the repeal of Roe, as they set out to begin their careers. Many women in college often plan to move after they graduate. As a psychology student in New England at the time, Holly felt that she would likely need to travel to more conservative states, such as Arizona, in the future in order to be where the most opportunities were in her field. If she were to move, her options for birth control would become an uncertainty.

Looking at Arizona’s near-total abortion ban passed on September 24th, Holly’s fears have been corroborated.

For Holly, the choice to get an IUD “felt a little like I was stockpiling toilet paper during COVID. I made the best of the options I had available to me.”

At the time of her IUD insertion, Holly also was on a time crunch from a health insurance perspective. She was covered by her college’s student insurance and was unsure if she would be able to get that type of coverage once she graduated.

To be clear, the problem present in this equation is not the existence of IUDs, nor is it women who pursue the IUD as a way to protect themselves, instead it is the creation of an environment where women feel as if an IUD is the only option available to them.

In hearing a story like Holly’s, it is clear that even in states that are likely to keep protecting the right to reproductive healthcare, the repeal of Roe v. Wade has had an immense impact. While the IUD generally remains a powerful and effective tool for women, the uncertain future of women’s reproductive rights is forcing women to make choices, before a state legislature makes one for them.

Marley Belanger is a graduate student at Suffolk University pursuing a degree in Global Public Policy.

*Holly Jameson’s name has been changed to protect their privacy.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

If your mother was pregnant during the Great Depression, years might have been taken off your life by the economy, study says

A daughter of a farmer at a Farm Security Administration emergency migratory labor camp during the Great Depression. Can economic stress that mothers experience while pregnant affect how quickly their children age—and perhaps how early they die?. Quite possibly, a new study out of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and...
WASHINGTON STATE
yr.media

Florida’s Trans Community, Parents Fear Fallout of Gender-Affirming Care Ban

Members of the transgender community and their parents fear for the future in the aftermath of a ban on gender-affirming care for minors in Florida. The ban, which can include the administration of puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgery, came after a decision last month from the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine, according to Yahoo News.
FLORIDA STATE
KevinMD.com

Think twice before prescribing opioids as a first-line treatment for pain

Everyone knows the terrible toll the opioid epidemic takes on our society. It doesn’t matter where you live and how wealthy or educated you are, no one is immune. I watched as a colleague tried to help a child struggling with addiction, spending countless hours of worry and thousands of dollars, only to have the child succumb to an accidental opioid overdose. The emotional and financial cost on individuals and families caused by opioid addiction and overdoses is immense and impacts everyone.
MedicalXpress

Volatile pay for gig workers linked to health problems

Gig workers, waiters, salespeople and others who rely on fluctuating income may be paying for wage volatility with their health, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. In three studies spanning several industries in the U.S., workers who experienced more volatile pay reported worse physical health symptoms, including...
psychologytoday.com

How Anxiety and Fatigue Can Have Us ‘Walking in Circles’

Anxiety can be exhausting, which can then impact willpower, control, and decision-making capabilities. Anxiety is associated with insomnia, and sleep deprivation only intensifies the fatigue bred by anxiety. A healthy lifestyle—Mediterranean or equivalent diet, regular exercise, and sufficient sleep—can help with anxiety and fatigue. Being anxious makes you...
dallasexpress.com

Study: Patients Recall Near-Death After CPR

A study led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine claims that one in five people who survive CPR is able to recall the experience despite being unconscious. After observing the near-death experiences of 567 men and women who were resuscitated between May 2017 and March 2020 in the United States and the United Kingdom, 20% experienced what the study calls “lucid death.”
HOLAUSA

5 lifestyle hacks to help ease anxiety

Anxiety can be all-consuming once it hits, and there is no way to make it go away. The only treatment is learning how to cope with it or realizing the trigger signs in order to stop it. Meditation, yoga and simple breathing exercises are known to help anxiety,...
KevinMD.com

Gender bias is powerful and harmful

The Boston Globe recently published an article on Dr. Jane Weeks, an oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute who declined treatment for breast cancer, passed out at work due to a pulmonary embolism in 2012, and ultimately died of breast cancer in 2013. I was a first-year fellow training at Dana-Farber in 2012 and vividly recall hearing that a well-known oncologist had passed out in the cafeteria. There were many speculations about how this could have happened, and of course, in an environment such as ours, cancer was at the top of everyone’s mind. Yet we never learned of Dr. Weeks’ diagnosis until much later.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckersdental.com

Oral health groups urge stronger dental benefits under state Medicaid programs

The Oral Health Response Workgroup called on Congress to ensure all states offer extensive adult dental benefits under Medicaid. The organization is composed of several dental and healthcare organizations, including the American Dental Association, National Rural Health Association and the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. In its Dec. 7 statement,...
Scrubs Magazine

How Physicians Feel About Having Relationships with Their Patients

There’s a new survey out that looks at how physicians feel about a variety of ethical issues related to treating patients and financial compensation. Medscape interviewed over 4,000 physicians across 29 different specialties from all over the U.S. as part of its report, “Right or Wrong in Medicine: Emotional Situations with Patients or Money.” Here are some of the biggest takeaways:
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy