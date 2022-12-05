Family of fallen Howard County firefighter has home mortgage paid off

An early holiday gift for the family of a fallen Howard County firefighter.

The wife and five kids of Lieutenant Nathan Flynn will no longer have to worry about paying their home mortgage.

That's thanks to the non-profit charitable organization Tunnel to Towers, and their Season of Hope campaign.

Each year they pay off home mortgages for hundreds of fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and catastrophically injured veterans around the country.

Flynn died in July of 2018 after falling through a floor and becoming trapped, while battling a house fire in Clarksville.

