Family of fallen Howard County firefighter has home mortgage paid off

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
An early holiday gift for the family of a fallen Howard County firefighter.

The wife and five kids of Lieutenant Nathan Flynn will no longer have to worry about paying their home mortgage.

RELATED: Firefighter dies battling massive house fire in Clarksville

That's thanks to the non-profit charitable organization Tunnel to Towers, and their Season of Hope campaign.

Each year they pay off home mortgages for hundreds of fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and catastrophically injured veterans around the country.

Flynn died in July of 2018 after falling through a floor and becoming trapped, while battling a house fire in Clarksville.

MORE: Howard County Fire Department grieves for fallen firefighter Nathan Flynn.

Sudden Impact
3d ago

I donate every month to T2T! Without foxnews very few would have ever heard of this amazing charity who are honoring our lost heroes in the biggest way possible! won't find that on CNN, MSDNC, or any of the others!!!

Reply
4
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

