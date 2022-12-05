Kyrie Irving, the All-Star guard of the Brooklyn Nets , is no longer a Nike athlete after the shoemaker ended its 11-year relationship with him Monday.

“ Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says,” reported NBA insider Shams Charania. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent.”

Irving created headlines in November when he shared a controversial, antisemitic film Hebrews to Negroes with his over four million social media followers. The movie rocketed to the best-sellers list in two categories on Amazon.

Irving initially defended the post and refused to delete it. Irving then deleted the post after the Nets issued an indefinite suspension in which Irving eventually served five games that cost him over $2 million in wages .

Nike originally signed Irving in 2011 after he spent one year playing collegiately with the Duke Blue Devils .

Irving’s camp has yet to officially comment on the newly severed relationship.

Irving and the Nets are next in action Dec. 7th when they host the Charlotte Hornets . Irving is averaging 24 points, four rebounds and four assists per game on the 2022 season.

[ Shams Charania ]

The post Nike announces shocking Kyrie Irving decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .