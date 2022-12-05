ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nike announces shocking Kyrie Irving decision

By DJ Byrnes
The Comeback
The Comeback
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDkph_0jXzidG900

Kyrie Irving, the All-Star guard of the Brooklyn Nets , is no longer a Nike athlete after the shoemaker ended its 11-year relationship with him Monday.

Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says,” reported NBA insider Shams Charania.  The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent.”

Irving created headlines in November when he shared a controversial, antisemitic film Hebrews to Negroes with his over four million social media followers. The movie rocketed to the best-sellers list in two categories on Amazon.

Irving initially defended the post and refused to delete it. Irving then deleted the post after the Nets issued an indefinite suspension in which Irving eventually served five games that cost him over $2 million in wages .

Nike originally signed Irving in 2011 after he spent one year playing collegiately with the Duke Blue Devils .

Irving’s camp has yet to officially comment on the newly severed relationship.

Irving and the Nets are next in action Dec. 7th when they host the Charlotte Hornets . Irving is averaging 24 points, four rebounds and four assists per game on the 2022 season.

[ Shams Charania ]

The post Nike announces shocking Kyrie Irving decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 146

Mark Erichson
3d ago

Nike announces "shocking" decision? A better headline would be, "Nike inevitably folds to intense pressure by powerful Jewish lobby."

Reply
18
Love Jerusalem
3d ago

You take away his endorsement because of freedom of speech. Nike your company will not stand the storm that is about to happen! Your billions will be nothing and you will not be able to buy out of your demise.

Reply
4
JHE
3d ago

See how THEY CAN TAX YOU????? You OWN NOTHING and bc you own nothing THIS CAN ALWAYS HAPPEN!!!!!!

Reply
8
Related
Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sourcing Journal

Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash

Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date

This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”

In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
hotnewhiphop.com

SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 Release Date Revealed

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collaboration is almost here. Jumpman fans have been patiently waiting for the SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collaboration ever since it was revealed. Of course, SoleFly and Jordan Brand have worked together a ton in the past. Additionally, these collaborations have always had some unique storytelling.
The Comeback

Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed

American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Officially Unveiled: Photos

The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” is almost here. One of the more overlooked Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 2. This is a shoe that came out immediately after one of the most iconic shoes ever, the Air Jordan 1. Given this information, it is easy to see how some might completely forget about this shoe’s existence.
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

The Comeback

23K+
Followers
643
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy