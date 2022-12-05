Watch: Deshaun Watson gets humiliated as the Browns QB gets ghosted by Hannah McNair while stopping to shake hands with Texans owner Cal McNair

Tom Brady had a very bad Sunday. Six days after rallying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 win on Monday Night Football, Brady’s Bucs were thoroughly dismantled in Santa Clara. The San Francisco 49ers, led by seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, thrashed Tampa 35-7 in a game so lopsided Fox swapped out its national broadcast to the Panthers-Seahawks game halfway through the third quarter.

TAMPA, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO