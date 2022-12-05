The Washington Commanders and Dan Snyder have been in the midst of an investigation for allegations of sexual harassment, misogyny, and financial fraud for quite some time. And on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform released its findings, leading to some shocking conclusions about Snyder and the culture of the team. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to disgusting Dan Snyder conclusion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 MINUTES AGO