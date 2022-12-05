ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to disgusting Dan Snyder conclusion

The Washington Commanders and Dan Snyder have been in the midst of an investigation for allegations of sexual harassment, misogyny, and financial fraud for quite some time. And on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform released its findings, leading to some shocking conclusions about Snyder and the culture of the team.
WASHINGTON, DC

