City Bank names winners of 2022 Community Rewards
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today City Bank announced the 30 recipients of this year’s $60,000 Community Rewards program. Rewards were given to the top five recipients in six categories. International Order of the Rainbow for Girls received an additional $3,000 as the top vote-getter during the month-long voting period. More than 300,000 online votes were cast for the 96 nonprofit agencies.
Lubbock caregiver receives big reward as Caregiver of the Year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kristi White has been a caregiver in Lubbock for two years, caring for others during the pandemic, while being a single mom, doing it all without a car. Today, Cornerstone Caregiving surprised her with a new car for her dedication to our community, and what a...
Lubbock’s CodeNinjas raising money for UMC Children’s Hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock kids are learning new skills as part of computer science education week. They’re doing more than just mapping ones and zeros; these coding ninjas are raising money for UMC’s Extra Life campaign, a key initiative for the Children’s Miracle Network. The...
Hospice of Lubbock hosts annual Light up a Life Fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Hospice of Lubbock is hosting its annual tree-lighting event and kickoff of the annual Light Up a Life fundraiser. Light Up a Life represents a time to celebrate life as well as support the mission of Hospice of Lubbock. The public lighting ceremony of the...
Covenant Children’s seeking holiday donations
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Children’s is asking our community for toy donations this holiday season. Every year, Covenant Children’s provides toys to those patients who can’t be home on Christmas Day. Covenant caregivers pick out age-appropriate toys for the patient and helps them “shop” to find the perfect gift for their siblings too. Leftover toys are used at Covenant Children’s throughout the year.
Photos with Santa
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Share your photos with Santa! We will accept any photo with Santa. It could be your pet, your child, or you. Make sure to upload them below.
Lubbock pharmacies struggling to keep important medication on the shelves
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With more people getting sick this season, some pharmacies are having trouble keeping important medications in stock. Soon, it may be hard to find simple things like antibiotics and cough medicine. This can be a scary thought for a parent with a sick kid at home....
Couple establishes scholarship as tribute to nurse’s career
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It is said that Florence Nightingale’s philosophy and teachings emphasize that the nurse must use her brain, heart and hands to create healing environments to care for the patient’s body, mind and spirit. For more than 40 years, Joyce Alexander Luck epitomized the essence of Florence Nightingale throughout her career as a nurse.
Buddy Holly Center to host Caroling in the Courtyard
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center is excited to announce Caroling in the Courtyard on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, in the Meadows Courtyard. The event is FREE and open to the public. Caroling in the Courtyard will bring the Lubbock community...
Food insecurity across the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is no doubt that the U Can Share food drive is the biggest fundraiser for the South Plains Food Bank. What you might not know is just how big of an impact your donation has on those who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.
Scam artists getting more creative
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is that time of year when everyone is trying to make an extra buck for the holidays, including scam artists trying to get into your bank account. Lubbock County Sheriff Deputy Joe Davis says these scammers are getting more creative, and although scams can happen to anyone, Lt. Davis says there is not much law enforcement can do if you fall victim to a scam.
Changing weather on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain has ended but drivers should anticipate the possibility of wet roads and areas of low visibility in fog during the morning commute. Allow extra drive time, keep extra space between vehicles, use your low-beam headlights, and drive to conditions. 0.31″ of rain was recorded at...
Seasonable West Texas weather returns
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes are bringing the South Plains area some very seasonable weather. That is, it is common this time of year. The change includes a slight chance of showers. Here’s what we expect today and this weekend. Other changes include a much cooler air mass and...
Pedestrian moderately injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash in Central Lubbock Friday morning. Just before 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injures at the intersection of 50th and University Ave. Police say the pedestrian was moderately injured. This is a developing story; check back...
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent bonds out of jail
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office confirms Seagraves ISD Superintendent Josh Goen is out of jail. Goen is charged with invasive visual recording after a student found a recording device in a Seagraves locker room. Goen bonded out on Tuesday, Dec. 6. His bond was set...
Lubbock man indicted for continuous violence against family
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - James Perez, 20, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury with continuous violence against the family after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in June 2022. According to the police report, police were called to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of 114th Street...
Rep. Burrows, Lubbock ISD trustee discuss district’s safety after Uvalde investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows spoke with area parents Tuesday evening about the state House investigation into the Robb Elementary School shooting in May. He shared his findings and a Lubbock ISD trustee explained the district’s preparation to keep students safe. The public meeting was...
Chance for rain Wednesday through Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a mostly sunny day and a high in the low 70s in Lubbock, changes will occur overnight. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with areas of light rain and eventually some thundershowers in southern and eastern counties by Wednesday. The best potential for significant rain...
LFR responding to structure fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is currently on the scene of a structure fire at Southern Cotton Co. in the 2300 block of East 50th. A call was initially made for smoke coming out of a building in the southeast corner of the property. LFR was dispatched at 7:58 p.m....
Amarillo High-Monterey game Friday on FOX34 NewsNow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - The top-ranked teams in 5A girls basketball will face off Friday evening in Lubbock. #2-ranked Amarillo High will play at #1-ranked Monterey. The Lady Sandies have won 10 straight and are 15-1 overall. The Lady Plainsmen, led by sophomore standout Aaliyah Chavez, have won five in a row and are 11-2 overall.
