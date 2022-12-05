ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Greyson F

Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the Country

A local restaurant was named one of the best in the countryPhoto byCrew/UnsplashonUnsplash. While the magazine print industry has dwindled over the last decade or so a number of mainstays continued publishing content that generations of readers continue to read. This includes Esquire magazine. The publishing titan puts out a number of articles that continue drawing interested readers into the fold. This includes its annual “The Best New Restaurants” list. This list details a handful of the best and brightest restaurants to open anywhere in the United States. This year’s list, which is the 40th edition of the list, is no different. However, it just happens to include a metro Phoenix restaurant within its highlighted “best new restaurants.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Navajo teacher Freddie Johnson receives recognition

For the past 30 years, Kolbe Corp. has recruited employees and their families to help shop for Christmas Angels. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. Community comes together to donate dog food for a local shelter. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Jody Pectol, co-owner of Zzeek's Pizza, learned that...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country

Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix boosts lifeguard pay incentive to $3,000 for 2023 pool season

PHOENIX – After only having enough staff to open about half of its pools in 2022, the city of Phoenix is upping its incentive to lifeguards for next year’s swim season. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday it will offer $3,000 in bonuses to certified lifeguards who work all summer in 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa Santa Express rolls into light rail station 4 nights in December

PHOENIX — As Christmas approaches, the city of Mesa announced the light rail will transform into the Santa Express starting this weekend for select nights in the month. Children and families can board the train near Mesa Dr./Main St. for the holiday experience from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley coffee shop serves up hope and inclusion

SURPRISE, AZ — It's the Valley cafe serving up more than just a cup of coffee. In fact, the founder of Spencer's Place in Surprise says her employees are changing lives. Coming to work with a smile on her face isn't that hard for Racquel Crosby - and it's for good reason.
SURPRISE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report

The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
ARIZONA STATE

