FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTAR.com
Inaugural Beards and Brews Booze Crawl coming to downtown Mesa on Saturday
PHOENIX — Get in the holiday spirit on Saturday with a new pub crawl in downtown Mesa. Beards and Brews Booze Crawl will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the East Valley city’s center, according to a press release. Participants will check in at the Mesa...
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the Country
A local restaurant was named one of the best in the countryPhoto byCrew/UnsplashonUnsplash. While the magazine print industry has dwindled over the last decade or so a number of mainstays continued publishing content that generations of readers continue to read. This includes Esquire magazine. The publishing titan puts out a number of articles that continue drawing interested readers into the fold. This includes its annual “The Best New Restaurants” list. This list details a handful of the best and brightest restaurants to open anywhere in the United States. This year’s list, which is the 40th edition of the list, is no different. However, it just happens to include a metro Phoenix restaurant within its highlighted “best new restaurants.”
Twisted Sugar Announces Three New Valley Locations Through 2024
Local franchisees Katie and Russ Forsberg, who opened the state’s second Twisted Sugar in Peoria in 2021, have outposts planned for Surprise, Goodyear, North Phoenix, and slightly further afield in Show Low.
Buck & Rider’s eatery expansion adds challenges, but exec says it's worth it
Opening a second, larger location of any restaurant concept can be tricky for a restaurateur. The upcoming expansion of Buck & Rider required solving a set of international logistics problems.
AZFamily
Hance Park in Phoenix left in ruins after rain during Zona Music Festival
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hance Park was left in ruins after thousands of music festival-goers trampled through it on an unexpectedly rainy Saturday. The festival was a big hit, but the entire park is now just a pit of mud. Now the city has some work to do before hosting more events for the Super Bowl.
AZFamily
Phoenix Navajo teacher Freddie Johnson receives recognition
For the past 30 years, Kolbe Corp. has recruited employees and their families to help shop for Christmas Angels. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. Community comes together to donate dog food for a local shelter. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Jody Pectol, co-owner of Zzeek's Pizza, learned that...
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix New Times
'A Pub for the People.' College Students and Professors Flock to the Hidden Thunderbird Pub
There’s no signage in front of the building or in the lobby, no recommendation to take the elevator to the fifth floor or to turn left once the doors open, and follow the sounds of laughter, music, and lively conversation. But for those in the know, this path culminates...
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023
Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.
AZFamily
Zzeek’s Pizza co-owner got more than she expected helping Queen Creek dog rescue
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Jody Pectol, co-owner of Zzeek’s Pizza, helps out with her local animal shelters and found out one of them was running low on dog food. So she asked the Zzeek’s Pizza community on Facebook to give what they could. The community responded with overwhelming support.
Phoenix New Times
Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country
Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
1 Arizona Place Ranks Among The Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
KTAR.com
Phoenix boosts lifeguard pay incentive to $3,000 for 2023 pool season
PHOENIX – After only having enough staff to open about half of its pools in 2022, the city of Phoenix is upping its incentive to lifeguards for next year’s swim season. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday it will offer $3,000 in bonuses to certified lifeguards who work all summer in 2023.
KTAR.com
Mesa Santa Express rolls into light rail station 4 nights in December
PHOENIX — As Christmas approaches, the city of Mesa announced the light rail will transform into the Santa Express starting this weekend for select nights in the month. Children and families can board the train near Mesa Dr./Main St. for the holiday experience from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
KTAR.com
No scheduled closures on Phoenix-area freeways for third consecutive weekend
PHOENIX — Phoenix-area drivers won’t have to worry about closures on freeways for a third straight weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation said there won’t be any scheduled restrictions Friday through Sunday on the Valley’s seven major freeways. Motorists in the West Valley and East Valley...
KTAR.com
Free dental care available to 1,800 patients at Phoenix arena this weekend
PHOENIX – Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix will become the state’s largest free dental clinic this weekend, with the capacity to provide care for 1,800 patients in need. The 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy is set to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m....
ABC 15 News
Valley coffee shop serves up hope and inclusion
SURPRISE, AZ — It's the Valley cafe serving up more than just a cup of coffee. In fact, the founder of Spencer's Place in Surprise says her employees are changing lives. Coming to work with a smile on her face isn't that hard for Racquel Crosby - and it's for good reason.
AZFamily
Phoenix man’s $500 Harley-Davidson gift card has no money on it
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ephram Cordova says there’s nothing like hopping on his Harley-Davidson and taking a spin. “It’s just peaceful. You just get on the road and go,” he told On Your Side. Cordova’s Harley is his only mode of transportation. So, when a...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report
The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
