Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies
Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies are chewy, moist, and full of rich chocolate flavor. And with the striking crinkle effect, these unique cookies are sure to stand out among all the rest!. Readers love our easy red velvet cupcakes (topped with cream cheese frosting)! But our red velvet cake balls top...
Peanut Butter Pie (5-Minute Recipe)
This peanut butter pie is always a great idea when you want to eat something sweet or surprise your family of friends with a nice, creamy dessert. The best part is it just take 5 minutes to prepare it – seriously! As a peanut butter lover – this is my ideal treat – creamy and easy to make!
Quick Coconut Cream Pie
This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Cake Mix Cookies
Short for time on baking all of your holiday cookies this year? Think of these cake mix cookies as your magical helpers, here to save the day. These sprinkled red and green cookies use vanilla cake mix to create the softest, fluffiest cookie you've ever had. Fast and oh so easy, these cookies are a staple during the holidays when we need a last-minute dessert, but they're versatile enough to whip up all year round. Switch up the cake mix or your sweet additions to serve up these cookies at any event, any time of year, and to satisfy any cookie craving.
12 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
The grocery chain is stocked with holiday goods, including Reggano's Christmas pasta, Cakebites' Elf on the Shelf treats, and Choceur's quinoa bites.
Restaurant worker refuses to cook woman new meal after he gives her soapy water instead of vinegar for her French fries
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was a picky eater. There were only a few restaurants in town where he would eat, and one of them was a local pizzeria that went the way of the dodo after nearly three decades in business.
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
The Final Round of Aldi Finds in 2022 Just Dropped — Here's What We're Adding to Our Cart
Somehow we have reached the end of 2022, which of course means we're entering one of the busiest seasons of all: the holiday season. Luckily for us, our favorite list just dropped — and we're not talking about our holiday wishlist. No, we mean the list of Aldi Finds that are coming to the store in December.
3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat
Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
How to Make Dolly Parton’s Favorite Pecan Chicken Salad
When the Queen of Country tells us to jump, we say how high! So when we found out that Dolly Parton has a favorite holiday season chicken salad, we just had to try it. Like Dolly’s other favorite southern recipes, her pecan chicken salad is rich and flavorful. It’s also easy as pie to make, and it’s sure to bring some southern charm to the table.
Recipe for 'Dolly Parton's 5-Layer Casserole' Is Bound to Be a Hit
Dolly knows her stuff when it comes to cooking!
Dreaming of Snow? Try a White Christmas Cocktail
This creamy drink could pass for melted ice cream if it weren’t for the little kick at the end. Pour the vodka, amaretto, and heavy whipping cream into an ice filled shaker. Shake until cold, then strain into the chilled glass. Grate a little touch of nutmeg on top.
Rie’s Pecan Pralines
Pecan pralines (often called “pecan candy”) are one of the most prized confections in Louisiana, and locals know that there’s nothing like a homemade batch of the nutty, creamy delicacy. At the holiday celebrations of Angie and June Provost, who farm sugarcane in Louisiana, Esther Ardoin (also known as Rie), is the family’s designated pecan candy expert. Keeping the fundamental ingredients of pecan candy, like sugar, margarine, and pecans, Esther also includes butterscotch morsels and almond extract, adding complex layers of sweetness to the treat and to the holiday season. The resulting melt-in-your-mouth sugary candies pick up a caramel flavor from the cooked sugar syrup and the butterscotch chips. Nutty pecans add a soft, crunchy texture to the sweet and decadent pralines. These quick and easy make-ahead treats rely on a candy thermometer for the proper cooking temperature and delicate texture.
6 Amazing Trader Joe's Products You Have to Try in December
Do yourself a favor and put all of these on your shopping list.
Christmas Tree Charcuterie Board
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. The cutest addition to any holiday party, this Christmas tree charcuterie board is both festive and delicious! It features a delicious mix of salami, prosciutto, cheese, fruits, and nuts, with rosemary sprigs as tree branches! It almost looks too good to eat.
Sausage Cheese Balls: Thanksgiving recipe for a tasty holiday appetizer
The Thanksgiving meal is a full-on feast. But that doesn’t mean that some sort of preliminaries are not only called for, but are a necessity. You don’t need a lot of appetizers; just something filling to carry you over while the turkey bakes and the giblet gravy simmers and drives you crazy with the tantalizing aroma.
Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season
Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
Wendy's Says Goodbye to a Popular Item in Favor of a New Holiday-Themed Frosty
Wendy’s cycles through limited-time menu items almost as fast as Twitter has cycled through new rules over the last couple of weeks. However, it has rarely been the Frosty getting a facelift for more than a one-off stint. Chicken sandwiches, pub burgers, breakfast items, the fries recipe, but not the beloved Frosty.
