Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
sarasotamagazine.com
These Local Shops Have The Best Gifts for the Foodie in Your Life
We're barreling toward the holiday season, and with that comes plenty of gifts. From wine to pasta, olive oil to candy, we have you covered with our guide to the best foodie gift shops in town. 2227 University Parkway, Sarasota, (941) 726-8755, sarasotahoney.com. Surprise your honey with, well, honey. With...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do in Sarasota for Dec. 8-14
4-9 p.m. in St. Armands Circle. Visit WinterOnTheCircle.com. See the Circle transformed into a winter wonderland until Jan. 3, 2023. Wristbands for attractions cost $10. The festival is open 4-9 p.m. on weekdays and from noon-9 p.m. on holiday weeks and weekends. Artist Talk: Steven and William Ladd. 6:30 p.m....
Respiratory warnings up for Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas beaches over red tide
NOAA's National Center for Coastal Ocean Science said beaches in Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties may see an increase in respiratory irritation from red tide over the next 36 hours.
Bay News 9
Red Tide impacting fishing, beaches in Sarasota and Manatee Counties
TAMPA, Fla. — A Red Tide bloom off the coast near Sarasota County is killing thousands of fish, and they’re washing up on beaches in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Red Tide was found in the area in Manatee and Sarasota counties ranging from low to high amounts, leaving reports of dead fish and respiratory issues. Scientists say the runoff after Hurricane Ian is likely making it worse.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
sarasotamagazine.com
Selby Gardens' Lights in Bloom Returns Dec. 10
Lights in Bloom is returning to Selby Gardens' Downtown Sarasota campus beginning Saturday, Dec. 10. More than 2 million lights enhance the gardens' natural beauty and are sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit. Guests can also enjoy food and beverages provided by a variety of vendors while strolling the illuminated grounds.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Residence in Lakewood Ranch, Florida With Picturesque Preserve And Lake Views. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.75 Million
8019 Bowspirit Way Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for Sale. 8019 Bowspirit Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a finally modern luxury and opulence in the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, situated on 1.13 acres. No other home built to such crafted and magnificent residence has every detail hand selected by the accomplished designers. This Home in Lakewood Ranch offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8019 Bowspirit Way, please contact Stacy Haas, PL (Phone: 941-907-9595 | 941-587-4359) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Moderate to high respiratory irritation risk in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties due to red tide
National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) scientists said there is an increased risk for respiratory irritation due to red tide in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties this week.
Longboat Observer
Busy season arrives on Longboat Key
Season is here on Longboat Key. Resorts of all sizes are gearing up for what is easily their busiest time of year. At the Sandpiper Inn, demand for rooms is higher than normal following Hurricane Ian. Guests who originally had plans to stay in Fort Myers or Sanibel Island are...
fox13news.com
Sarasota scientists working on ‘game changing’ red tide research to keep shellfish farmers in business
SARASOTA, Fla. - New technology may allow shellfish farmers to test for red tide toxins, allowing them to self-monitor the levels in their harvest. When red tide moves in, shellfish farmers are forced to shut down indefinitely. "If they have to shut down, that’s their source of income. It can...
Mysuncoast.com
ABC7 treated to special performance from Devon Allman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fans of the Allman Brothers got to jam out last week to the rhythm of Southern Rock and Blues at the Van Wezel last week. The Allman Family Revival tour made a stop on the Suncoast, a place the late founding band member Gregg Allman called home for years. His son Devon is keeping his father’s legacy alive. It was a bit of a homecoming for Allman who marked his sixth year honoring his father’s music and life.
temponewsflorida.com
Masala Giving Circle: Application Period Now Open
Masala Giving Circle President, Dale Booker, announces that the application period is now open for the 2023 Masala Giving Circle Grants. Applications are being accepted now through Dec. 31, 2022. Masala Giving Circle helps to enhance culturally vibrant thriving African American/Black communities in Sarasota and Manatee Counties through grants. Once a year, the organization gives grant awards and gifts to non-profit tax-exempt organization pursuant section 501(c)(3) that have a program(s) and/or services aligned with their mission.
srqmagazine.com
The Old Salty Dog Serves Breakfast with a Slice of Paradise
Waterfront breakfast. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? It sure sounded appealing to my wife and me on a recent weekend morning, and we found an ideal landing spot at Sarasota’s Old Salty Dog on City Island. Salty Dog is a Sarasota tradition. It’s been around since the 1980s, and...
This Is Florida's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
fb101.com
BISTRO AT SARASOTA ART MUSEUM LAUNCHES NEW FALL-INSPIRED MENU
Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College launched a new fall menu in line with its latest museum exhibitions, including Steven and William Ladd: Lead With a Laugh and Journeys to Places Known and Unknown: Moving Images by Janet Biggs and peter campus. Operated by a team of culinary experts from Constellation Culinary Group, Bistro draws inspiration from Florida’s fruit stands and farmers markets by focusing on locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Bistro’s menu is curated by Executive Chef Kaytlin Dangaran, a Tampa native who trained at the French Culinary Institute.
Longboat Observer
Local couple illuminates Selby Gardens for 'Lights in Bloom'
Carolyn Babas counted all the lights for Lights in Bloom once before. And she’s not going to do it again. Babas and her husband Phil are the duo behind Affairs in the Air, a Bradenton-based wedding decorator, and she has been hanging the effects for Lights in Bloom for 11 years now.
Longboat Observer
The Twig of Bradenton offers extra holiday gifts to foster children
As foster kids visit The Twig in East County on Dec. 10, they will see proof that it is, indeed, the holiday season. The nonprofit’s vision is listed as “To provide a haven for the foster care community where needs are met, hearts are encouraged, and God’s love is shown in a practical way.”
businessobserverfl.com
Two Longboat Key properties sell for over $18 million
A prominent Sarasota-based real estate company recently oversaw the purchase of two waterfront properties — nearing a combined total of $20 million. Both properties taking up more than 6,000 square feet of space. The single-family home sold for $10 million while the Gulf-front penthouse was purchased for $8.2 million.
Comments / 0