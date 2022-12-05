Read full article on original website
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Covanta's purchase of 3 WNY companies could supercharge expansion plan
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The seller of three related environmental service companies in Niagara Falls said the deal will supercharge his plans for the sustainable fuel product he's been developing for years. Covanta, an industrial waste management company with facilities across the country, purchased SGS Recovery, Buffalo Fuel Corp....
buffalorising.com
New Look: Going Taller at Elmwood/Bidwell
Douglas Development has modified plans for its mixed-use project located at Elmwood and Bidwell Parkway. The developer is now proposing a five-story addition to the rear of the historic facades saved along Elmwood, a one-story increase. Existing properties along Bidwell and Potomac will also be retained. The number of proposed apartments in the development has jumped from 33 to now 50. 7,275 sq.ft. of commercial space will also be provided.
WKBW-TV
Wayland Brewing Company set to open incredible "community hub" in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — There is a new beer lovers destination on the horizon in Orchard Park that is set to be a game changer. Construction on the incredible new Wayland Brewing Company is in the final stages and the hope is that the 18,000 square foot venue is ready to open in February of 2023.
buffalorising.com
Buffalo Corner Reading Series
Dr. Gunilla Theander Kester created the Buffalo Corner Reading Series to honor the memory of Cantor Susan Wehle, a victim in the crash of Flight 3407. The effort was at the bequest of Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein, who was hoping to find a way to pay tribute to of Wehle, while inspiring others to come together to let their creative energies flow. The event was held at Congregation Shir Shalom in Amherst, NY.
Famous Hollywood Director Says He Wants to Get a Home in Buffalo
We all know the famous movie-making cities in the United States. New York City has to be number one, with others like Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and even ones like New Orleans and Minneapolis being in contention. However, Buffalo is slowly but surely becoming a popular city to film movies...
buffalorising.com
Art Talk: Bree Gilliam
I grew up in Williamsville. Born and raised in WNY. My cousin Jarael Adams, who runs Paint The Town. My mom is also pretty creative – she directs plays. My family is very creative.
Protesters gather in opposition of wind turbines in Lake Erie
If you drive along Route 5, it is hard to miss the wind turbines that rise above Lake Erie. Talks about placing wind turbines in Lake Erie have some people upset.
Has The Costco Warehouse Store Location In Amherst Been Canceled?
It feels like we've been talking about getting a Costco Wholesale warehouse store in Western New York for years, but we still don't have one. Have the plans to bring a Costco to the area been scrapped?. Costco Wholesale was founded in Seattle, Washington on July 12, 1976. Costco Wholesale...
Hundreds of trees taken down at Ralph Wilson Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, we got an update on the construction at the old LaSalle Park. If you've driven by the park this week, you have probably noticed hundreds of trees have been taken down. Hundreds of trees are coming down, and the City of Buffalo says thousands...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 9 - December 11
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend there are several family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. Christmas Tree Lighting at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza in Buffalo. After it was postponed due to weather last week, Buffalo Place and Bank on...
buffalorising.com
The Genesee Gateway hosts “Downtown is Different”
Not that long ago, The Genesee Gateway was considered an exit-way for people getting out of Buffalo. Over the years, we have seen some ups and downs in the district, but for the most part, The Genesee Gateway should be a celebrated downtown success story. I recently wrote about a daytime excursion to this fascinating part of town, when I paid a visit to Realm, Jacks Corner Café, The Salty Chefs, and a couple of other new small businesses in the district.
Out 2 Eat: Elm Street Bakery
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether you're on the hunt for fresh bread and pastries, wood-fired pizzas, a chef-prepared meal with family and friends, or a cozy cocktail in the speakeasy, Elm Street Bakery is a one-stop holiday shop. "It's definitely a destination, you feel like you're in a little storybook,"...
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
buffalorising.com
First In Buffalo
There are many ways to support your local firemen and women. One of the easiest ways is to make a purchase from First In Buffalo – a screen printing, embroidery, and custom apparel outfit, located in South Buffalo. The firemen owned and operated business, located at 389 Abbott Road,
Government Technology
Niagara Falls, N.Y., Sues to Stop Cryptomining Operations
(TNS) — Attorneys for the city of Niagara Falls have filed an action in State Supreme Court seeking to shutdown three cryptocurrency mining operations in the city “unless and until” they comply with a recently enacted series of amendments to the city’s Zoning Code that govern the location and operation of high-energy use industries such as data centers and crypto-mining facilities.
buffalorising.com
Opportunity Knocks: Rust Belt Books
It was Brian Lampkin who initially opened Rust Belt Books in Allentown in 1996. Rust Belt’s current owner – Kristi Meal – started working at the book shop in 1998, and eventually took it over in 2004. Suddenly, she found herself “with books and some space,” before Allen was “getting big.” At the time, she recalls, she asked herself, “What am I going to do?”
WKBW-TV
Town of Amherst provides update on where the plans to open Costco stand
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — In March it was announced that Costco would be coming to Amherst with construction expected to begin in spring 2023. Costco plans to open at the former site of Tony Roma's restaurant at 4200 Ridge Lea Road across from The Boulevard Consumer Square. In the...
D.A. Taste to reopen at former South Buffalo ice cream shop, with future plans in Larkinville
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo taco shop is reopening in a new space, with big plans for next summer. D.A. Taste is moving to 368 Abbott Road, where owners Dominick Buster and Azrael Laia are buying the former Abbott Road Ice Cream. It’ll be the third location for...
firefighternation.com
Move to Abolish Fire Department? Lockport (NY) Nixes New Ladder Truck
Benjamin Joe | Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Dec. 8—The purchase of a new ladder truck by the City of Lockport’s Fire Department was voted down by four votes in a divisive meeting of the Common Council Wednesday night. Opponents of the $1.6 million purchase said that they...
visitbuffaloniagara.com
Flyfishing for Steelhead Trout Around Buffalo, NY
The region surrounding Buffalo boasts some of the best steelhead trout fishing opportunities in America, if not the world. With more than 118 miles of fishing access, a long season — October through April — and stunning scenery, the steelhead trout fishing in the Buffalo area is simply exceptional.
