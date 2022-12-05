CHADRON – During its Nov. 10 meeting, the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees approved two requests from Chadron State College. The first request was for Crites Hall and the remaining West Court Housing building, to be removed from the Revenue Bond System. Crites Hall was part of the System when bonds were issued for it in 1937 and West Court was part of the System when bonds were issued for it in 1961, but the bonds on both buildings have been paid in full. Crites Hall once functioned as a student residence hall and West Court Housing once functioned as family student housing. Crites Hall shifted to predominantly state use as a student services facility years ago and the majority of the West Court buildings were demolished in 2017-2019 with the one remaining building shifted to state use, first as a veteran center, and currently as an art classroom.

