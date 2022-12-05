Read full article on original website
Christmas Cookie Walk to be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alliance
A Christmas Cookie Walk will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alliance on Dec. 10. Proceeds will be donated to a local charity, the food pantry at one of the seminaries and LWML missions.
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' movie to be held at Alliance library
Alliance – Join the Alliance Public Library in honoring Charles M. Schulz, a great legacy of over 100 years and his Peanuts characters. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be featured during the Holiday Movie Matinee on Wednesday, December 28th from 2-4 pm in the Community Room, plus other holiday classics.
Chadron library to hold Christmas party with Santa, book sale
The Chadron Public Library, along with the Friends of the Library, will be holding our Christmas Party on Friday, December 9, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be holiday treats for everyone, the kids can see Santa, and older folks can listen to the music or make holiday crafts in Library maker space, all for free.
Box Butte Co. RSVP sets up 'Tree of Love' at Valor in Hemingford
Alliance –Box Butte County RSVP invites and challenges you to include a local nursing home resident in your Christmas giving this year. RSVP has set up a “Tree of Love” at Valor General Store in Hemingford that is decorated with ornaments listing gift suggestions for the residents of Hemingford Care Center.
Getting Ahead: Donate locally
It’s December, the month for giving. Our mail is full of requests for donations to several national and international organizations. Many people use these donations for tax deductions, so they need to be made by year end. Please remember that there are several local charities who are serving the...
Pope of Chadron selected as Commencement Speaker
CHADRON – Chadron State College’s Winter Commencement Speaker is Karen Pope, the Director of Alumni and Development for the Chadron State Foundation. Graduate and Undergraduate Commencement will be combined in the Chicoine Center at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Seventy-one graduate candidates and 108 undergraduate candidates will be honored in the ceremony, which also includes summer graduates.
Holiday events to be held at Alliance Public Library
Alliance – Festivities at the Alliance Public Library include Season’s Readings, which features our children’s collection in festive wrapping. Check out a holiday book to unwrap and read at home from December 1st through 23rd. To commemorate the 100th Year of Charles M. Schulz, preschool through grade...
Carley named CSC Project Strive/TRiO November Student of the Month
CHADRON – Chadron State College student Jeremy Carley was the Project Strive/TRiO Student of the Month for November. Carley is a senior of Dalton, Nebraska, who chose Business Finance as a major because it seemed interesting and he liked math and money while he was growing up. Being a member of the Rural Business Leaders Initiative (RBLI) provides him with a full tuition scholarship and opportunities to network with professionals in the business world and create friendships with other people in the organization. His sister, Janessa, is in the program, as well, and recommended CSC’s business program to him.
Scotts Bluff Police Department’s K9 Duke receives body armor donation
Scotts Bluff Police Department’s K9 Duke has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Duke’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Lea Park of Choke Aloha LLC and was embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Seattle, WA K9 Jedi, EOW 1-5-22”.
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Dec. 6
Today we'll take you to the Dec. 6 Alliance City Council meeting where there was a reorganization of new council members including Mara Andersen, Tearza Mashburn and Mike Dafney. Dafney was reelected Mayor and Brian Mischnick as Vice Mayor. . The council approved on second reading the Alliance Heartland Flats...
Solar workshop to be held at Dawes County 4-H building in Chadron
A Workshop on Solar for Farms, Homes, and Businesses will be held on Dec. 7 in Chadron at the Dawes County 4-H Building from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. MT. This workshop is for homeowners, farmers, and business owners who are interested in exploring solar PV systems. The workshop will...
Kris Kringle Christmas Boutique to be held in Chadron
BOB CHAIRS - Bob Hawthorne. CHADRON STATE COLLEGE CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER FUNDRAISER - Lona Downs. COOKIES BY THE POUND - Consuming Fire Dance & Gymnastics. GRANDMA'S PLAYHOUSE & ICE CREAM SHOPPE - Norma Cozad. H BAR L CUSTOMES - Chelsea Schaub. HANDCRAFTS - Karen Edwards. HANDMADE CRAFTS - Leslie Justus.
NSCS Board of Trustees approves 2 CSC requests during its regular meeting
CHADRON – During its Nov. 10 meeting, the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees approved two requests from Chadron State College. The first request was for Crites Hall and the remaining West Court Housing building, to be removed from the Revenue Bond System. Crites Hall was part of the System when bonds were issued for it in 1937 and West Court was part of the System when bonds were issued for it in 1961, but the bonds on both buildings have been paid in full. Crites Hall once functioned as a student residence hall and West Court Housing once functioned as family student housing. Crites Hall shifted to predominantly state use as a student services facility years ago and the majority of the West Court buildings were demolished in 2017-2019 with the one remaining building shifted to state use, first as a veteran center, and currently as an art classroom.
🔊 PODCAST: CSC Sports Journal -12/7/22
CSC basketball is on the road looking to extend winning streaks while women's wrestling gets ready to host its first-ever home event this weekend, and the men's wrestling team heads to Kansas!
Scottsbluff Police completes seat belt enforcement grant:
Scottsbluff-The Scottsbluff Police Department has completed the Nebraska Buckle Up Mobilization. Scottsbluff Police Officers conducted saturation patrols over the Thanksgiving weekend in the cities of Scottsbluff and Terrytown using overtime funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office with the following results:. 46 citations issued including 9 seatbelt...
5 challenges for Nebraska hikers including Dawes, Sheridan Co. trails
Hikers seeking a challenge will find what they’re looking for on these five Nebraska trails. Along several, hundreds of feet of elevation changes will test your hiking stamina, but scenic views make it worth the climb to the top. Other trails take time to complete or offer minimal protection from the elements.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201059 12:25 JUV : JUVENILE Juvenile out of control / 1400 Big horn / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201060 13:46 DISTURBANCE : 300 Block of Yellowstone/ Alleged Terroristic Threat/ Individual placed under arrest for obstruction, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201062 19:40...
GNMSS Hyannis clinic closing today due to weather
The GNMSS-Hyannis clinic will be closing at noon today due to weather. Please call GNMSS-Alliance for needs- 308-762-7244. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. For medical emergencies dial 911 or go to the emergency room.
3 arrested on weapon charges in Chadron
On Dec. 4 at 5: 29 p.m. Chadron police officers Zach Klemp and Seth Orsborn were called the 100 block of Pine Street, as a concerned homeowner reported they had found a firearm inside the residence, behind a couch. "[They] believed they knew who had placed it [firearm] there," Chadron...
Scottsbluff police respond to crash, drug paraphernalia found
Today at approximately 10:16 a.m. Scottsbluff police were called to a two vehicle non-injury accident at the intersection of West 26th Street and Ave E in Scottsbluff. "A 2006 Silver Chevy HHR driven by 22-year-old Scottsbluff resident Demetria Mills was driving westbound on West 26th Street with two passengers," Scottsbluff Police Corporal Andrew Soucie said. "The Chevy HHR failed to yield to the right of way and entered the intersection as a 2022 orange Freightliner Semi truck with no trailer, driven by 31-year-old Scottsbluff resident Tervarus Ages, was driving south bound on Ave E. The silver Chevy HHR contacted the driver’s side of the orange Freightliner in the intersection causing damage."
