Atlantic County, NJ

Adventures to Explore in South Jersey this Weekend

The weekend is approaching, and the weather should be decent- especially Saturday. Here are some ideas of things to do to get out of the house. Cape May has phenomenal dolphin and whale-watching opportunities this time of year. How many times have you sat on the beach looking out at the water, and suddenly a couple of big fins start protruding from the ocean? They have such a smooth, arching motion as they seem to have a planned route. They look close enough to see, but never close enough.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cardinal Restaurant to replace Bourre in Atlantic City

“I love cooking,” states Chef Michael Brennan, “but I want to provide a hospitality experience. I want people to walk into our restaurant and understand what we are doing here, then leave and feel like they’re part of our family.”. The restaurant Chef Brennan speaks about is...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Missing Atlantic City teen has been found

An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Remembering Stainton’s Department Store

On April 13, 1913, Howard S. Stainton bought Emma Morris Corson’s dry good store at 808 Asbury Avenue. It was the beginning of what would become the largest department store in Cape May County. The store was always busy in the summer, but thanks to Stainton’s business sense, the...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City’s first ever Santa Hustle comes to town

You’d better watch out and keep that crying and pouting in check, because hundreds of Santas are coming to Atlantic City this Sunday for the city’s inaugural Santa Hustle Atlantic City 5K, Half Marathon, and Kids Dash. And it’s an event you don’t want to miss.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY

Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
5 Indicted For Fatal Summertime Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ

Five people have been indicted in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City this past summer. 35-year-old Phillip Hayes and 29-year-old Lester Robinson, both of Atlantic City, are facing first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, third-degree hindering apprehension, and various weapon-related charges. 30-year-old Quamel Shaffer of Millville was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
