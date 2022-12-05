Read full article on original website
All the Christmas Bars to Visit in Atlantic City, NJ This Holiday Season
What makes the holiday season extra festive? How about a visit to one of these Christmas-themed bars in Atlantic City!. One of our favorite new trends over the last couple of years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to many of the casinos and bars in A.C., and they're wildly popular. Whenever we see a new one pop up, we've gotta tell you about it!
11 Craft Breweries to Try this Holiday Season at the Jersey Shore!
I have a bunch of days off coming up and one thing I plan on doing is visiting some of our area's great local breweries!. Breweries are popping up all over the area, and there are plenty to choose from, just because these are the 11 I am going to check out, doesn't mean there aren't others I want to try!
Say Your Goodbyes To Beloved Doo Wop Drive-In In Wildwood Crest, NJ
Another eatery is closing up shop in the Wildwoods. According to new reports, the beloved Doo Wop Drive-InRestaurant in Wildwood Crest has officially been sold. The folks over at Wildwood Video Archive have confirmed the news that the new owners of the popular old-school themed restaurant. do not plan on...
Adventures to Explore in South Jersey this Weekend
The weekend is approaching, and the weather should be decent- especially Saturday. Here are some ideas of things to do to get out of the house. Cape May has phenomenal dolphin and whale-watching opportunities this time of year. How many times have you sat on the beach looking out at the water, and suddenly a couple of big fins start protruding from the ocean? They have such a smooth, arching motion as they seem to have a planned route. They look close enough to see, but never close enough.
shorelocalnews.com
Cardinal Restaurant to replace Bourre in Atlantic City
“I love cooking,” states Chef Michael Brennan, “but I want to provide a hospitality experience. I want people to walk into our restaurant and understand what we are doing here, then leave and feel like they’re part of our family.”. The restaurant Chef Brennan speaks about is...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
Missing Atlantic City teen has been found
An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
NORTH WILDWOOD — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so. And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place...
Five Years Later, Panera Bread Stafford Twp Finally Opens
More than five years later, the planned Panera Bread location on Rt. 72 in Manahawkin became a reality today. We told you to be patient, but I had no idea you would have to be this patient. As we reported before, Tapinto.net pointed out that the Stafford Township Planning Board...
Great Places in The Atlantic City Area to Grab Some Mexican Food for Lunch
When I first relocated to South Jersey in the 1990s I asked a few co-workers where I could grab some great Mexican food. They answered in unison, "Chi-Chi's!" I thought the answer was funny, yet wildly inaccurate. Looking back, maybe it was more accurate than I thought. The food served...
shorelocalnews.com
Remembering Stainton’s Department Store
On April 13, 1913, Howard S. Stainton bought Emma Morris Corson’s dry good store at 808 Asbury Avenue. It was the beginning of what would become the largest department store in Cape May County. The store was always busy in the summer, but thanks to Stainton’s business sense, the...
Meet the 11-year-old N.J. ballerina who will play Marie in the Philadelphia Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’
She’s a young New Jersey girl with a big dream and this Christmas, it’s coming true. Brooke McAndrew, 11, of Mullica Hill, will perform as Marie in George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” for the Philadelphia Ballet, with performances starting on Friday at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia.
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore
I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
This $7.5 Million Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Home Resembles a Palace
If you have about $7.5 Million burning a hole in your pocket, we may have found a way for you to spend it!. It's an exquisite, one-of-a-kind home in the Seaview Harbor area of Egg Harbor Township. Back in April, this home was a whole million dollars more, so you could look at it like it's on sale.
Rare 3-home offering: Riverfront ‘family compound’ for sale in Brick, NJ
BRICK — If you've been going without your daily lunch and coffee purchases in order to pad your savings, maybe you have enough now to purchase this set of riverfront mansions. No?. Well, it's still fun to dream. And you can at least take a look around, and inside,...
atlanticcityweekly.com
Atlantic City’s first ever Santa Hustle comes to town
You’d better watch out and keep that crying and pouting in check, because hundreds of Santas are coming to Atlantic City this Sunday for the city’s inaugural Santa Hustle Atlantic City 5K, Half Marathon, and Kids Dash. And it’s an event you don’t want to miss.
Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY
Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
5 Indicted For Fatal Summertime Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
Five people have been indicted in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City this past summer. 35-year-old Phillip Hayes and 29-year-old Lester Robinson, both of Atlantic City, are facing first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, third-degree hindering apprehension, and various weapon-related charges. 30-year-old Quamel Shaffer of Millville was...
Atlantic City Casino Workers Continue Call for Smoke Free Casinos
They've had enough, and they want to see a change finally being made. A group of Atlantic City Casino workers, under the name Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) are once again calling on lawmakers to step in and do something about smoking in the cities casinos. Lamont White, co-leader...
Philly-Famous Geno’s Steaks Has Come to Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno's Steaks of Philadelphia has (FINALLY!) come to South Jersey. Here's where to get one of their legendary cheesesteaks on THIS side of the Delaware. A place called Foodiehall in Cherry Hill has partnered with Geno's to make and deliver its legendary cheesesteaks. This could be one of the greatest...
