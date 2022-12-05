Read full article on original website
This Straight-Piped 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Screams Like an F1 Car
Street Speed 717 via YouTubeMaybe add a dealer-installed muffler delete, Chevy? Just send a sawzall.
MotorTrend Magazine
2025 Corvette ZUV: What Could a Corvette SUV Look Like—According to AI?
Here we go again. The same debate that raged when Porsche decided to save itself by sacrificing everything it stood for—or so the purists screamed—by building an SUV seems likely to erupt, as the evidence that Chevrolet will expand Corvette into a proper brand piles up. The Corvette is already semi-formally its own brand—Corvettes wear the crossed-flag emblem, not the Chevy bowtie, although there's a bowtie incorporated in the red flag—so the real controversy centers around expanding the Corvette name to vehicles that aren't two-door sports cars. And if we're talking about a new bodystyle, there's only one thing that makes sense: a crossover.
Autoblog
Made in America | These cars top the most-American list
The car with the most American/Canadian content for 2022 is ... cue the drumroll ... the Lincoln Corsair, in both standard gasoline-fueled and plug-in hybrid guise. Both versions of Lincoln's compact luxury crossover earned a score of 86 — due to 72% of its parts coming from one of the two aforementioned countries — in the American University Kogod Business School's annual "Made in America Auto Index." Last year's leader, the 2021 Ford Mustang GT (when equipped with a manual transmission) fell all the way to 22nd place with a 50% rating due to a switch in transmissions sourced from Mexico. In case you're interested, that puts Ford's red-blooded American ponycar below vehicles like the Kia Sorento, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV and Lexus ES.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 2001 Acura MDX
The point of the Junkyard Gems series is to share automotive history, and the period of the middle 1990s through early 2000s is a very interesting one for U.S.-market new vehicles. The SUV revolution went into high gear with the introduction of the 1991 Ford Explorer and 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and sales of sedans, hatchbacks, and minivans began their steady decline. The Detroit companies were in good shape to cash in on the commuter-truck craze, with plenty of additional models ready for a quick slathering of luxury features. Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan, and Isuzu were ready as well … but Honda was completely unprepared for the Next Big Thing at that point. With American sales absolutely critical to Honda (which has never held much market share for four-wheeled vehicles in its home country), a deal was made to rebadge the Isuzu Trooper as the Acura SLX and the Isuzu Rodeo as the Honda Passport while an all-Honda big SUV could be developed. That SUV was the Acura MDX, which debuted for the 2001 model year. Here's one of those first-year MDXs, a huge turning point in Honda history, found in a Denver-area self-service boneyard recently.
Ram Revolution Electric Pickup Truck Looks Like a Single Cab in Teaser Video
RamOffering a single cab would make the Ram Revolution the only full-size electric pickup without four doors.
MotorTrend Magazine
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
Autoblog
Chevy Camaro and Cadillac Escalade reportedly becoming sub-brands
To the surprise of no one, there are some strong opinions about GM's plan to turn the Chevrolet Corvette into a sub-brand with an electric four-door and an electric SUV around 2025. Georg Kacher's GM source apparently had more to say about family trees getting more branches, so here's part two from Car and Driver: The Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac Escalade are supposedly being primed for the same treatment.
Autoblog
Future Classics, Acura Integra Type S and Cadillac Escalade-V | Autoblog Podcast #759
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They jump right in with some news that Toyota may revive the Land Cruiser in the U.S., followed by rumors of a Nissan GT-R successor. From there, it's on to official confirmation of the Acura Integra Type S revival, followed by a partial rundown of Hagerty's 2023 Bull Market List. After that, it's time for some road test updates. Greg talks about his time in Autoblog's long-term BMW 330e PHEV and contrasts it with the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. Byron has been driving a Nissan Rogue, Mazda CX-30 and an Infiniti Q50 — serving as a perfect launch pad for a look back at 2022's best sport sedans. After that, it's a preview of Autoblog's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.
Autoblog
2024 Buick Encore GX spy photos reveal Wildcat-based design
After the reveal of the Buick Wildcat concept car, the company made it clear the styling would appear on many upcoming cars. We've seen it on the recently revealed Envista for China and the U.S., and it will appear on the first Electra electric SUV. But apparently the design language will be adapted to current Buick models, too, as evidenced by the spy photos of the new Encore GX shown above.
Autoblog
10 cars (and one bike) Hagerty expects to gain value in 2023
Hagerty released its annual Bull Market list Wednesday, calling out a mix of 10 cars and one motorcycle the classic insurance giant expects to gain value in 2023. This year's list has a pretty generous spread of American and imported vehicles, from a Lamborghini that could fetch upwards of $380,000 all the way down to a relatively humble Suzuki with a stimulating name.
Autoblog
2023 VW Tiguan Review: A large, but just OK crossover
Pros: Available third row; stronger engine than most rivals; big for a compact crossover. Cons: Below-average fuel economy and no hybrid option; uninspiring design, touch climate and steering wheel controls have a learning curve. The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan is VW's most popular model, and it's easy to see why. Americans...
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Alfa Romeo Zagato-designed Giulia-derived coupe previewed
Alfa Romeo's long-awaited return to the coupe segment may be imminent. The company published an enigmatic preview image on its social media channels that shows the rear end of what's labeled the "Giulia SWB Zagato," and it pledged to release more details in the near future. While there's not much...
Autoblog
Tesla appears to be turning back to radar for its vehicles
The disclosure, which was first reported by Electrek, comes as the company faces scrutiny over the safety and capabilities of its standard advanced driver assistance system known as Autopilot and the $15,000 optional upgraded product branded as "Full Self-Driving." Tesla FSD beta software offers some automated driving features but is not a self-driving system.
Autoblog
A Tesla owner says new Model Y ordered him to pull over before it shut down
A Tesla owner said his car ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down and trapped him inside. Tom Exton, a British YouTuber who collects cars, was driving to London on Thursday night when his five-day-old Model Y asked him to pull over because it was "shutting down."
Autoblog
Mazda MX-5 Miata sets lap records with sustainable fuel on cross-U.K. trip
As we approach an electrified world, the question of what to do with millions of gasoline-powered cars remains. New ones being built today will remain on the road for decades to come, and even if every last commuter is phased out it would be nice if classic cars don't become paperweights once fossil fuel is no longer being brewed. Enter sustainable fuels, also called eFuels, which functions exactly the same as gasoline, but is manufactured synthetically with no oil drilling, and can be put in internal combustion engines with no modification.
electrek.co
New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive
There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
