Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location ForeverBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. Heslop
Related
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson is likely not heading back to the Atlanta Braves. Where will he sign? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander discusses how the word around the Winter Meetings was that Dansby Swanson likely would not be heading back to the Atlanta Braves. Alex Curry and Ben discuss where they think the shortstop will end up signing.
KSDK
The Cardinals are reportedly in on Dansby Swanson, Sean Murphy | Locked On Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are in reports about both the shortstop and catching markets. Hear the latest about the free agent signings.
Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air
The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
What Trea Turner Brings to the Philadelphia Phillies
Scratch impact hitter off the offseason checklist for Dave Dombrowski, as Monday afternoon the Phillies announced the signing of shortstop Trea Turner, inking the two-time All-Star to an 11-year $300 million deal with a full no-trade clause. But let’s dive a bit deeper into the career of Turner, to get...
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on Dansby Swanson, the rotation and more
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker met with the media at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday and looked back on the team’s 2022 season before casting an eye to Spring Training and 2023. “I’m very proud of our season and what we did and what we accomplished and where we...
Brian Snitker makes it sound like Dansby Swanson is already gone
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is already preparing for the worst — that Dansby Swanson will follow Freddie Freeman out the door. When free agency began, it seems a near certainty that Dansby Swanson would re-sign with the team which drafted him, the Atlanta Braves. In a sport where legacy and history reign supreme, Swanson has a chance to become one of the real baseball legends in Atlanta.
Cubs’ wild Xander Bogaerts-Dansby Swanson scenario emerges at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are in full gear now, with teams attempting to shake up their rosters for next year. The Chicago Cubs, in particular, have a truly insane scenario in mind for 2023. Their interest in the top shortstops on the market is well known. However, MLB.com reporter Mark...
Yardbarker
Report: Braves believe they have the prospect capital to make a big trade
With the Mets signing Justin Verlander and the Phillies coming to an agreement with Trea Turner, the expectation is for the Braves to make a splash at some point. The easiest path for that to happen is by re-signing Dansby Swanson, but he has no shortage of suitors. Alex Anthopoulos won’t agree to a deal that he believes will handcuff the franchise financially in the future.
Giants reportedly looking to add two outfielders
It’s no secret that the Giants are in the thick of a pursuit for the game’s top free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says the team is looking to add a couple of outfielders this winter (via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area).
White Sox GM drops major blockbuster trade hint at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and we have seen huge moves. However, if recent comments from the Chicago White Sox organization are any indication, things are only getting started. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke with the media on location at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. And...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox among teams interested in Dansby Swanson
Is Dansby Swanson the Boston Red Sox' backup plan at shortstop?. Xander Bogaerts remains priority No. 1 as the two sides continue to work on a deal, but the Red Sox reportedly are among the teams that have expressed the most interest in Swanson, per MLB.com's Mark Bowman. The Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Minnesota Twins also are in the mix.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Offers Reminder That There Is More To Do
St. Louis Cardinals fans rejoiced on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that the team had signed catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. The team finally has its replacement for Yadier Molina behind the plate and may even have the big bat they were searching for. However,...
batterypower.com
Baseball America projects Bryce Eldridge to Braves in early mock draft
The Draft Lottery is in the books and the order for the 2023 MLB Draft is largely set. While it is still increasingly early for draft news, our friends at Baseball America have released an early mock draft where they project pitcher/first baseman Bryce Eldridge to the Atlanta Braves at pick No. 25.
batterypower.com
Braves select RHP Domingo Gonzalez in minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft
It had been a quiet day for the Atlanta Braves at the winter meetings, but they had a little bit of action with the Rule 5 draft. The Braves did not select anyone in the major league portion of that draft, though given their low draft position a selection was unlikely to begin with. More importantly the Braves avoided having any of their prospects taken, hanging on to Victor Vodnik who was floated as a potential selection prior to the draft.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Andruw Jones signs with Dodgers
2007 - Andruw Jones leaves the Braves for a two-year, $36 million deal with the Dodgers. Jones will hit .158 with just three home runs and will be released at the end of the season. MLB History. 1914 - An indoor baseball game is played in Chicago to raise money...
batterypower.com
Fred McGriff: ‘This is a dream right now’
Fred McGriff flew from his home in Tampa to San Diego Monday where he was introduced as the newest member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. McGriff was voted in unanimously Sunday receiving all 16 votes by the Contemporary Baseball Players Committee. “This is a dream right now,” McGriff told...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals A Major Padres Question Around MLB
The San Diego Padres have come close to landing a couple of big free agents in the past few days. In fact, the offers the Padres gave to both notable free agents, those being Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, were worth more than the offers that they ended up accepting.
Comments / 0