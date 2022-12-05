It had been a quiet day for the Atlanta Braves at the winter meetings, but they had a little bit of action with the Rule 5 draft. The Braves did not select anyone in the major league portion of that draft, though given their low draft position a selection was unlikely to begin with. More importantly the Braves avoided having any of their prospects taken, hanging on to Victor Vodnik who was floated as a potential selection prior to the draft.

19 HOURS AGO