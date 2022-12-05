Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
Boil water advisory for parts of city of Butler, Butler Township, Center Township
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water announced a precautionary boil water advisory in parts of the city of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township on Thursday night. A map of the affected areas is posted here. "Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to...
Parts of Butler and Beaver counties under boil water advisory
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Butler and Beaver counties are under a boil water advisory. Penn American Water said Thursday that the advisory is for 900 customers living in portions of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township."Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a 12-inch water main break," Penn American Water said in a release. "A loss of positive water pressure signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."Pennsylvania American Water says there is a potable water tanker at the old Sears parking lot at the Clearview Mall.To see if you are impacted, click here.
butlerradio.com
Initial Phase Of Rt. 228 Project Nearing Completion
After years of construction work, county officials say phase one of the Route 228 project in Cranberry Township is nearing the end. Butler County Director of Planning Mark Gordon says the work in between Commonwealth Drive and Haine School Road is just about complete. That now means Phase 2 of...
butlerradio.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Butler
A portion of Butler City, Butler Township and Center Township are under a boil water advisory. Pennsylvania American Water issued the alert just before 10 p.m. last night. According to officials, a 12-inch water main break happened on Delwood Road Thursday evening, causing a loss in water pressure which could allow contamination into the water.
WTRF
US 22 westbound lane closure to begin Dec. 9
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of US 22, near the Robert Byrd Bridge, will have the westbound lane closed at milepost 3.02 during daylight hours on Friday, December 9, for bridge maintenance. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change...
Route 28 in O’Hara Township reopens after crash shuts down northbound lanes
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The northbound lanes of Route 28 in O’Hara Township have reopened after a crash Thursday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, the call for the crash came in at 4:16 p.m. Traffic was being diverted off of exit 9, towards Blawnox. At this time,...
cranberryeagle.com
Officials keeping eye on Route 228 intersection where Mars student was hit
Officials at Mars Area School District and the state Department of Transportation District 10 are working together to ensure students are safe at an intersection where a teenage student was recently struck by a vehicle. “We want to make sure everything is going to be as safe as possible for...
wtae.com
Police: Spike strips were used to stop stolen Pittsburgh ambulance on I-376 in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — State police released new details on Friday morning about how they stopped a stolen ambulance on Interstate 376 in Beaver County. Pittsburgh Public Safety said it was stolen from West Sycamore Street in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood after paramedics responded to a medical call. The ambulance...
wtae.com
Pickup truck goes off the road during crash in Westmoreland County
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck went off the road during a crash in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County, on Friday morning. The crash happened a little before 4 a.m. on Route 259 between Mustang Lane and Derry Ridge Road. Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers could not confirm the extent...
wtae.com
Passenger killed after vehicle crashes into house in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man has died after a car crashed into a home in Clairton Thursday morning. The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of North Eighth Street. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the homeowner. "We were sleeping, got woke...
1 injured in early morning Pittsburgh crash
PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in an early morning crash this morning in Pittsburgh. The multi-vehicle crash occurred on S. 20th Street near Carson Street. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw two vehicles involved, with possible damage to a third parked vehicle. The victim was taken...
wtae.com
1 dead, 3 injured in Lawrence County crash
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Taylor Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of River Road and Sandbank Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a minivan.
butlerradio.com
Route 19 Accident Sends One To Hospital
Crews responded to an accident this morning on Route 19 in Cranberry Township. The accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection with Freedom Road. Crews say a truck and SUV collided at the intersection. One person suffered a head injury in the crash. A portion of the southbound lane...
Crews return to McKeesport for rekindled fire
Crews returned to the 3900 block of Main Street, McKeesport early this morning for a rekindled fire. A two-story structure that caught fire around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday rekindled just before 3 a.m. this morning. Officials said no injuries were reported. Video from a Channel 11 photographer shows extensive damage to...
butlerradio.com
City Playground Improvement Projects Move Forward
The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler is taking the next step in administering a large state grant in order to improve parks in the City of Butler. The Authority Board approved a bid submitted by Gateway Engineers in the amount of $178,000 for engineering services associated with an over $1.4 million CDBG Cares Act grant for local park improvements.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa City Council hears Mayor’s report on Act 47 Exit
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The City of Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B . Walker spoke about the city’s budget and the anticipated exit from Act 47 status at the end of 2023 at this week’s council meeting. The first reading of the ordinance in regard to the levying of taxes in 2023 was accepted. An ordinance prohibiting the use of tobacco and any vaping products in recreation areas, parks and playgrounds was also read.
Best Areas Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania To Buy A Home
If you're looking for a hometown with plenty of personality, consider Pittsburgh. Learn about the best places to live in Pittsburgh and how much homes cost.
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
Police: Missing Armstrong County teen found safe
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Cameron Kreider, the missing 13-year-old from Armstrong County, was found in West Kittanning this morning, according to police. They are safe. _____. ORIGINAL STORY:. Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger. According to a Facebook...
Neighbors work together to catch people jumping from burning apartment building in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Crews battled a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in McKeesport. The fire was reported in the 1000 block of Hartman Street. Channel 11 spoke with one woman who said she was cleaning her apartment when the smoke detector went off. “Whenever I opened the door,...
Comments / 0