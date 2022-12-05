ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckees Rocks, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Parts of Butler and Beaver counties under boil water advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Butler and Beaver counties are under a boil water advisory. Penn American Water said Thursday that the advisory is for 900 customers living in portions of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township."Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a 12-inch water main break," Penn American Water said in a release. "A loss of positive water pressure signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."Pennsylvania American Water says there is a potable water tanker at the old Sears parking lot at the Clearview Mall.To see if you are impacted, click here.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Initial Phase Of Rt. 228 Project Nearing Completion

After years of construction work, county officials say phase one of the Route 228 project in Cranberry Township is nearing the end. Butler County Director of Planning Mark Gordon says the work in between Commonwealth Drive and Haine School Road is just about complete. That now means Phase 2 of...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Butler

A portion of Butler City, Butler Township and Center Township are under a boil water advisory. Pennsylvania American Water issued the alert just before 10 p.m. last night. According to officials, a 12-inch water main break happened on Delwood Road Thursday evening, causing a loss in water pressure which could allow contamination into the water.
BUTLER, PA
WTRF

US 22 westbound lane closure to begin Dec. 9

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of US 22, near the Robert Byrd Bridge, will have the westbound lane closed at milepost 3.02 during daylight hours on Friday, December 9, for bridge maintenance. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change...
cranberryeagle.com

Officials keeping eye on Route 228 intersection where Mars student was hit

Officials at Mars Area School District and the state Department of Transportation District 10 are working together to ensure students are safe at an intersection where a teenage student was recently struck by a vehicle. “We want to make sure everything is going to be as safe as possible for...
MARS, PA
wtae.com

Passenger killed after vehicle crashes into house in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man has died after a car crashed into a home in Clairton Thursday morning. The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of North Eighth Street. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the homeowner. "We were sleeping, got woke...
CLAIRTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in early morning Pittsburgh crash

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in an early morning crash this morning in Pittsburgh. The multi-vehicle crash occurred on S. 20th Street near Carson Street. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw two vehicles involved, with possible damage to a third parked vehicle. The victim was taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

1 dead, 3 injured in Lawrence County crash

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Taylor Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of River Road and Sandbank Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a minivan.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Route 19 Accident Sends One To Hospital

Crews responded to an accident this morning on Route 19 in Cranberry Township. The accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection with Freedom Road. Crews say a truck and SUV collided at the intersection. One person suffered a head injury in the crash. A portion of the southbound lane...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews return to McKeesport for rekindled fire

Crews returned to the 3900 block of Main Street, McKeesport early this morning for a rekindled fire. A two-story structure that caught fire around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday rekindled just before 3 a.m. this morning. Officials said no injuries were reported. Video from a Channel 11 photographer shows extensive damage to...
MCKEESPORT, PA
butlerradio.com

City Playground Improvement Projects Move Forward

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler is taking the next step in administering a large state grant in order to improve parks in the City of Butler. The Authority Board approved a bid submitted by Gateway Engineers in the amount of $178,000 for engineering services associated with an over $1.4 million CDBG Cares Act grant for local park improvements.
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa City Council hears Mayor’s report on Act 47 Exit

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The City of Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B . Walker spoke about the city’s budget and the anticipated exit from Act 47 status at the end of 2023 at this week’s council meeting. The first reading of the ordinance in regard to the levying of taxes in 2023 was accepted. An ordinance prohibiting the use of tobacco and any vaping products in recreation areas, parks and playgrounds was also read.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Missing Armstrong County teen found safe

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Cameron Kreider, the missing 13-year-old from Armstrong County, was found in West Kittanning this morning, according to police. They are safe. _____. ORIGINAL STORY:. Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger. According to a Facebook...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

