Community News
The Art of Holiday Shopping
Museums and art centers can provide a quick, refreshing getaway as well as opportunities to pick up a holiday gift for someone you know or one for yourself while you’re at it. And since the purchases also benefit the organizations, it’s an extra holiday gift to the community. Check out your options:
Community News
Opportunities for Artists and Donations
The West Windsor Arts Council (WWAC) invites artists to participate in their juried exhibition “Manifesting Beloved Community,” exploring the relationship of community health with race, racism, and efforts to create an antiracist society. The deadline for art submission is Tuesday, December 13, with a fee of $5 per...
Community News
Making Your Holidays Lively and Bright with Area Arts
'Tis the season to celebrate and the region is ready to share a bounty of sounds and sights that range from musical traditions to new slants on old themes, as the following handy schedule of holiday events readily demonstrates:. Sounds of the Season. Princeton Chapel Choir. Candlelight Service of Lessons...
Community News
Don't Go Broke: Improve Safety and Manage Risks
Saving money and doing so securely is always a plus, so do the same for your small business with this SCORE Princeton event, “Don’t Go Broke — Improve Safety and Manage Risks for Your Small Business,” on Thursday, December 15 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Speaker...
Community News
Pegasus Theater Review: 'Murray the Elf'
"Murray the Elf" is a holiday flapdoodle. Primarily a children’s show, its aim is straightforward fun. As presented by Bordentown's Pegasus Theatre, in a production directed by company co-founder Peter Bisgaier, the show easily succeeds at that level. Bisgaier and his cast of two make it clear that laughs and lightness are the object here.
Community News
Lawrence Hopewell Trail Announces New Leadership
The Lawrence Hopewell Trail Corporation has announced significant changes in its leadership with its first executive director and a new chair and vice chair of its Board of Trustees to lead the LHT, a 20-plus mile biking and walking trail through Lawrence and Hopewell Townships. After 20 years of operation...
Community News
Bristol Riverside Theater Review: 'Odd Man Out'
"Odd Man Out,” an engaging new play at Bristol Riverside Theatre, is performed entirely in the dark. You can barely see your hand if you hold it directly in front of you. Mobile phones and other objects that emit light are collected by theater aides, dressed as flight attendants, and placed in unopenable Yondr pouches so the absolute blackout cannot be compromised or breached by lack of audience discipline.
Community News
Princeton/Trenton Project Tapping Into Something Smart
The holiday culture season got off to a bright start with a package of weekend presentations that included a seemingly minor one that deserves some major consideration. The event was Trenton Arts at Princeton’s “Saturday Morning Arts Winter Showcase” at the Lewis Arts Complex Forum and featured performances by the Trenton Youth Dancers, Orchestra, Singers, and Theater.
Community News
Shiranie Perera's Abstract Paintings Shine at Songbird Capital
The sensation of waking up to see rays of light streaming in from the outside can start your day with an equal glow of positivity. But when the wintry weather does not want to cooperate, or if you happen to pass a wall before a window, rise and shine to a painting with a sunny disposition that brings warmth to those colder, earlier hours of the morning.
Community News
Fresh Voices Set for Princeton Makes Poetry
Andrew Condouris and Briana Rodriguez head the Princeton Makes' Second Sunday Poetry event on December 11 at the Princeton Shopping Center. Condouris is a writer as well as an English teacher in the Trenton Public Schools. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University’s MFA program and has been published online and in print in various literary magazines. “Gone Gone All Gone,” his first collection of poems, came out this year. Here is a sample of his work:
Community News
Princeton Library Hosts Housing Justice Forum
The Princeton Public Library has recruited authorities on the subject from the tri-state area and beyond to discuss the right to stable shelter in its hybrid “Housing Justice Forum” on Saturday, December 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. By providing context on the past as well as...
