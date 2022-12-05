ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Community News

The Art of Holiday Shopping

Museums and art centers can provide a quick, refreshing getaway as well as opportunities to pick up a holiday gift for someone you know or one for yourself while you’re at it. And since the purchases also benefit the organizations, it’s an extra holiday gift to the community. Check out your options:
TRENTON, NJ
Community News

Opportunities for Artists and Donations

The West Windsor Arts Council (WWAC) invites artists to participate in their juried exhibition “Manifesting Beloved Community,” exploring the relationship of community health with race, racism, and efforts to create an antiracist society. The deadline for art submission is Tuesday, December 13, with a fee of $5 per...
PRINCETON, NJ
Community News

Making Your Holidays Lively and Bright with Area Arts

'Tis the season to celebrate and the region is ready to share a bounty of sounds and sights that range from musical traditions to new slants on old themes, as the following handy schedule of holiday events readily demonstrates:. Sounds of the Season. Princeton Chapel Choir. Candlelight Service of Lessons...
PRINCETON, NJ
Community News

Don't Go Broke: Improve Safety and Manage Risks

Saving money and doing so securely is always a plus, so do the same for your small business with this SCORE Princeton event, “Don’t Go Broke — Improve Safety and Manage Risks for Your Small Business,” on Thursday, December 15 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Speaker...
Community News

Pegasus Theater Review: 'Murray the Elf'

"Murray the Elf" is a holiday flapdoodle. Primarily a children’s show, its aim is straightforward fun. As presented by Bordentown's Pegasus Theatre, in a production directed by company co-founder Peter Bisgaier, the show easily succeeds at that level. Bisgaier and his cast of two make it clear that laughs and lightness are the object here.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Community News

Lawrence Hopewell Trail Announces New Leadership

The Lawrence Hopewell Trail Corporation has announced significant changes in its leadership with its first executive director and a new chair and vice chair of its Board of Trustees to lead the LHT, a 20-plus mile biking and walking trail through Lawrence and Hopewell Townships. After 20 years of operation...
PRINCETON, NJ
Community News

Bristol Riverside Theater Review: 'Odd Man Out'

"Odd Man Out,” an engaging new play at Bristol Riverside Theatre, is performed entirely in the dark. You can barely see your hand if you hold it directly in front of you. Mobile phones and other objects that emit light are collected by theater aides, dressed as flight attendants, and placed in unopenable Yondr pouches so the absolute blackout cannot be compromised or breached by lack of audience discipline.
BRISTOL, PA
Community News

Princeton/Trenton Project Tapping Into Something Smart

The holiday culture season got off to a bright start with a package of weekend presentations that included a seemingly minor one that deserves some major consideration. The event was Trenton Arts at Princeton’s “Saturday Morning Arts Winter Showcase” at the Lewis Arts Complex Forum and featured performances by the Trenton Youth Dancers, Orchestra, Singers, and Theater.
TRENTON, NJ
Community News

Shiranie Perera's Abstract Paintings Shine at Songbird Capital

The sensation of waking up to see rays of light streaming in from the outside can start your day with an equal glow of positivity. But when the wintry weather does not want to cooperate, or if you happen to pass a wall before a window, rise and shine to a painting with a sunny disposition that brings warmth to those colder, earlier hours of the morning.
PRINCETON, NJ
Community News

Fresh Voices Set for Princeton Makes Poetry

Andrew Condouris and Briana Rodriguez head the Princeton Makes' Second Sunday Poetry event on December 11 at the Princeton Shopping Center. Condouris is a writer as well as an English teacher in the Trenton Public Schools. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University’s MFA program and has been published online and in print in various literary magazines. “Gone Gone All Gone,” his first collection of poems, came out this year. Here is a sample of his work:
PRINCETON, NJ
Community News

Princeton Library Hosts Housing Justice Forum

The Princeton Public Library has recruited authorities on the subject from the tri-state area and beyond to discuss the right to stable shelter in its hybrid “Housing Justice Forum” on Saturday, December 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. By providing context on the past as well as...
PRINCETON, NJ

