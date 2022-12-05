Naugatuck man charged with murder in connection with the death of his 11-month-old daughter makes first court appearance

Christopher Francisquini, a Naugatuck man charged with murder in connection with the death of his 11-month-old daughter in November, was arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court on Monday morning.

Francisquini, 31, appeared in court in front of Judge Joseph Schwartz Monday after 10:30 a.m. in handcuffs while surrounded by court marshals. He was arrested by Naugatuck Police on Friday afternoon after a two-week search across Connecticut and surrounding states.

Family and friends of the 11-month-old girl, Camilla Francisquini, appeared in court wearing pink ribbons and T-shirts with a photo of the infant. There were also members of the Naugatuck Police Department and emergency services in attendance on Monday.

Francisquini was issued a bond of $5 million on the charges of murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor, and over $1 million in additional bonds for pending cases and charges.

If Francisquini were to post bail, he would not be released from custody due to his parole being revoked in other cases, according to Kacey Stone and Michael Richards, two public defenders who represented Francisquini for the arraignment. He will be assigned a different public defender for future court appearances, according to the Waterbury Court Clerk’s Office.

Francisquini attorney’s asked the judge to place him on a suicide watch.

He was perceived by the court as a “uniquely significant flight risk” due to the lengths he reportedly went to evade arrest. Francisquini has a criminal record dating back to 2010 with cases in New Haven, Derby, Bridgeport and Milford, according to the court. Prosecutors said he failed to show up to court for many of them. He was out on a $375,000 bond for another case when he allegedly committed the murder, Schwartz said.

“[A] bond of a substantial nature is warranted to protect the public,” Schwartz said.

He was also issued three protective orders restricting him from contact. Those people’s identities were not revealed in court. Schwartz said Francisquini would face a felony of up to 10 years in prison for violating the protective orders.

He reportedly refused to be fingerprinted or interviewed by the parole department prior to arraignment. Schwartz asked him several questions but he did not respond to any of them.

Camilla Francisquini was found dead by a relative at a home on Millville Avenue in Naugatuck on Nov. 18. Her body was found dismembered, McAllister said at a press conference on Nov. 21 . The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office declared her death a homicide and her cause of death as neck compressions and stab wounds.

“This is a truly horrific crime,” Schwartz said during the arraignment.

Francisquini was also charged with second-degree breach of the peace and second-degree criminal mischief on a warrant by the Waterbury Police Department on Monday morning, according to Waterbury Lt. Ryan Bessette. The charges came with a $100,000 bond, he said.

The charges stem from the alleged domestic dispute with the Camilla’s mother, according to the arrest warrant. She reportedly arrived home in Naugatuck on Nov. 18, the day of the murder, after the murder is suspected to have taken place. Francisquini quickly ushered her out of the home to run errands, the arrest warrant said.

The two then allegedly got into an argument in the car while in a PetSmart parking lot on Bank Street in Waterbury. There was yelling and Francisquini allegedly broke her phone during the dispute. He also broke his own phone at some point during or after the dispute, the warrant said. Francisquini also removed a court-ordered GPS device after the dispute, Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister said during a press conference on Friday evening following his arrest. The infant’s mother told police she was upset and scared and got out of the car and went into PetSmart and Francisquini left, according to the warrant. She then contacted a family friend who gave her a ride home. It was when she arrived home that she found out Camilla was dead, according to the warrant.

The search for Francisquini was extensive. The Federal Bureau of Investigation created a billboard campaign on Connecticut highways to try to catch him and put out a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Federal, state and local police held multiple press conferences urging Francisquini to turn himself in, while also urging the public to avoid contact with him while he was not yet in custody.

Francisquini was found at a bus stop near the Waterbury Superior Court around 3 p.m. on Friday. A local citizen, who has been following the media coverage since the Nov. 18 incident, spotted him and called in a tip, McAllister said Friday.

Waterbury police arrived moments later and established his identity during a brief conversation. Multiple Waterbury officers approached Francisquini and took him into custody without incident. He was then transferred to the custody of the Naugatuck Police Department.

Police did not rule out further arrests in the case that someone was helping Francisquini hide from arrest.

“This investigation as far as his movements and his whereabouts for the last two weeks is something that we are still going to be looking into,” McAllister said Friday. “So we can’t rule out that there may be additional arrests if we can determine that someone was assisting or helping him.”

Francisquini is due back in court for the murder case on Dec. 21. He is set to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Tuesday for an alleged assault on a public safety official. He is also scheduled to appear in Milford and Derby Superior Courts on Dec. 7 for other assault and robbery-related charges, according to the clerk’s office.