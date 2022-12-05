ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To attract in-home caregivers, California offers paid training — and self-care

One November afternoon, Chris Espedal asked a group of caregivers — all of whom work with people who have cognitive impairments, behavioral health issues, or complex physical needs — to describe what happens when their work becomes too much to bear. The participants, 13 caregivers from all over California, who had gathered in a Zoom room, said they experienced nausea, anxiety, shortness of breath, elevated heart rates, and other telltale signs of stress.
Second two-storm system coming to north state

CHICO — It’s a one-two punch. After a set of two storms rolled through the north state last weekend, another two-storm system is again on its way, poised to bring more rain and snow to the north valley today through late Sunday night. Craig Shoemaker, meteorologist for the...
