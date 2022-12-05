ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MO

Jefferson City man charged in accidental death of girlfriend posts bond, lawsuit filed

A Jefferson City man, charged in the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend is free on bond. Last week, a judge set a bond amount of $25,000 for Joshua Wilbers, 23. He’s charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting his live-in girlfriend, Hallie Phillips, 20. The shooting happened at their home on Century Farms Road in Cole County on November 27. Wilbers told investigators he had just purchased the gun and was checking it out, when it accidentally discharged, striking Phillips in the face. She died several days later.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Fulton man arrested with 33 grams of methamphetamine

A Fulton man is arrested on drug charges during proactive patrol operations in Callaway County. Gerald Wolfe, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped by a deputy on Route C. The sheriff reports deputies found 33 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances in Wolfe’s possession. He’s been...
FULTON, MO
Bond denied for Columbia murder suspect

Bond continues to be denied for a Columbia murder suspect. Corey Blueitt, 43, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Aaron Badolato, 34, of Columbia. Badolato was shot in the 2000 block of Newton Drive Monday night. Blueitt was arraigned in a Boone County...
COLUMBIA, MO
Two of three teens charged in muder of Columbia teen to stand trial together

Two of the three teenagers accused of murdering a Columbia girl will have a joint trial. Samarion Robins, Oscar Ashford, and Tavan Williams-Patrick are all charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in the February shooting death of Aubry Doxley, 15. Doxley was one of three people shot at a home in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two men survived but Doxley was pronounced dead at the hospital.
COLUMBIA, MO
Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash

A Saline County teenager is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive, about six miles north west of Sedalia, just after 11:00 last night. Troopers say a vehicle pulled into the path of Kiley Hedgpeth, 19, of Sweet Springs, and the two collided. After the impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Bond set for Camdenton man charged with deadly crash on Niangua Bridge

Bond is set for a Camden County man involved in a fatal three-vehicle collision last weekend on the Niangua Bridge. Miles Aldrich, 32, of Camdenton, is charged with DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI resulting in serious injuries. He’d originally been denied bond. But on Wednesday, Judge Michael Gilley set bond for Aldrich at $100,000.
CAMDENTON, MO
Reward now offered for information about missing Ashland teen

The family of a missing Boone County teen is now offering a reward. Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. On Wednesday, Dubes’ family offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to...
ASHLAND, MO
Boone County Sheriff's Office reaches out to recently laid-off employees of MBS

A Boone County employer is reaching out to employees who were recently laid off from a large Columbia-based company. MBS, a used textbook exchange company, announced earlier this week that it was laying off an unspecified number of workers. Now, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out. The Sheriff’s Office announced it reached out to MBS to try to get employment information to the affected workers but wasn’t able to. However, on social media, the Sheriff’s Office announced that it has several openings for both uniformed and non-uniformed positions.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Victim of fatal pedestrian accident in Columbia identified

Columbia Police have identified the man who died while crossing a road Wednesday night on the city’s east side. Police report Louis Estrada, Jr., 63, of Columbia, was attempting to cross Clark Lane around 7 p.m. when he entered the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver, who’s cooperated with authorities, is currently not facing charges. Further circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.
COLUMBIA, MO
One man killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Columbia

One man is killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department says the crash happened in the 3200 block of Clark Lane around 7:15 last night. When officers arrived on the scene, they began to provide medical assistance to the man, but he died from his injuries at the scene.
COLUMBIA, MO
Student investigation underway at MU after racist social media post surfaces

A MU student is facing possible disciplinary action after their racist social media post goes viral. The university released a statement Thursday stating it was aware of the Snapchat post and had forwarded that information to the MU Office of Institutional Equity. Although the university’s statement doesn’t clarify what the...
COLUMBIA, MO
As recreational marijuana becomes legal, it will still be prohibited at Lincoln University

Today marks the first day that recreational marijuana use is legal for anyone over 21 years of age in Missouri, with a few exceptions. Voters passed Amendment 3 last month, and it takes effect today. It’s legal to use and possess marijuana, but you likely won’t be able to buy it at a dispensary until February. And Lincoln University Police Chief Gary Hill says that amendment won’t affect Lincoln University.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Sedalia firefighters work two early morning fires Wednesday

The Sedalia Fire Department works two early morning fires, both ruled accidental. The first was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of W. Main. Deputy Chief Daniel Shaw says all occupants in the 4-plex were able to escape without injuries. The fire was contained to the kitchen...
SEDALIA, MO

