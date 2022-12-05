Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged in accidental death of girlfriend posts bond, lawsuit filed
A Jefferson City man, charged in the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend is free on bond. Last week, a judge set a bond amount of $25,000 for Joshua Wilbers, 23. He’s charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting his live-in girlfriend, Hallie Phillips, 20. The shooting happened at their home on Century Farms Road in Cole County on November 27. Wilbers told investigators he had just purchased the gun and was checking it out, when it accidentally discharged, striking Phillips in the face. She died several days later.
kjluradio.com
Fulton man arrested with 33 grams of methamphetamine
A Fulton man is arrested on drug charges during proactive patrol operations in Callaway County. Gerald Wolfe, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped by a deputy on Route C. The sheriff reports deputies found 33 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances in Wolfe’s possession. He’s been...
kjluradio.com
Bond denied for Columbia murder suspect
Bond continues to be denied for a Columbia murder suspect. Corey Blueitt, 43, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Aaron Badolato, 34, of Columbia. Badolato was shot in the 2000 block of Newton Drive Monday night. Blueitt was arraigned in a Boone County...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man charged for allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening to shoot police
A Sedalia man is facing multiple charges for allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening to shoot police officers. Matthew Barkacs, 31, is charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon. The Sedalia Police Department reports that officers were called to the...
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man charged with assaulting girlfriend in town just east of Hermann
A Franklin County man is charged with hitting his girlfriend, causing injuries to her face. Boston Inman, 26, of Gerald, is charged with one count of third-degree domestic assault. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called Saturday to a home in Berger to investigate a domestic assault. When...
kjluradio.com
One man taken into custody following high speed pursuit in stolen car in Gasconade County
One man is taken into custody after leading deputies in Gasconade County on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen car. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted a driver speeding on Price Road, near Owensville, last night. The deputy said he initiated a pursuit after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and turned down Highway EE.
kjluradio.com
Two of three teens charged in muder of Columbia teen to stand trial together
Two of the three teenagers accused of murdering a Columbia girl will have a joint trial. Samarion Robins, Oscar Ashford, and Tavan Williams-Patrick are all charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in the February shooting death of Aubry Doxley, 15. Doxley was one of three people shot at a home in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two men survived but Doxley was pronounced dead at the hospital.
kjluradio.com
Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash
A Saline County teenager is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive, about six miles north west of Sedalia, just after 11:00 last night. Troopers say a vehicle pulled into the path of Kiley Hedgpeth, 19, of Sweet Springs, and the two collided. After the impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
kjluradio.com
Bond set for Camdenton man charged with deadly crash on Niangua Bridge
Bond is set for a Camden County man involved in a fatal three-vehicle collision last weekend on the Niangua Bridge. Miles Aldrich, 32, of Camdenton, is charged with DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI resulting in serious injuries. He’d originally been denied bond. But on Wednesday, Judge Michael Gilley set bond for Aldrich at $100,000.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City gets probation for firing gun at McClung Park, damaging several vehicles
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for firing a gun at a city park last year. Michael James pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon he’s prohibited from having a firearm. In exchange for his plea, one count of drug possession was dropped. James was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
kjluradio.com
Reward now offered for information about missing Ashland teen
The family of a missing Boone County teen is now offering a reward. Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. On Wednesday, Dubes’ family offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to...
kjluradio.com
Boone County Sheriff's Office reaches out to recently laid-off employees of MBS
A Boone County employer is reaching out to employees who were recently laid off from a large Columbia-based company. MBS, a used textbook exchange company, announced earlier this week that it was laying off an unspecified number of workers. Now, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out. The Sheriff’s Office announced it reached out to MBS to try to get employment information to the affected workers but wasn’t able to. However, on social media, the Sheriff’s Office announced that it has several openings for both uniformed and non-uniformed positions.
kjluradio.com
Body found in Miller County conservation area identified as Osage Beach man
The body of an Osage Beach man is found about 20 miles northeast of his home. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it was called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia on Wednesday to investigate a body found in a wooded area. Deputies were able to identify the man as Ralph Pannier, 58.
kjluradio.com
Victim of fatal pedestrian accident in Columbia identified
Columbia Police have identified the man who died while crossing a road Wednesday night on the city’s east side. Police report Louis Estrada, Jr., 63, of Columbia, was attempting to cross Clark Lane around 7 p.m. when he entered the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver, who’s cooperated with authorities, is currently not facing charges. Further circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.
kjluradio.com
One man killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Columbia
One man is killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department says the crash happened in the 3200 block of Clark Lane around 7:15 last night. When officers arrived on the scene, they began to provide medical assistance to the man, but he died from his injuries at the scene.
kjluradio.com
Morning collision restricts traffic near schools on Jefferson City's westside
One person is injured during a two-vehicle collision this morning near Jefferson City’s Lawson Elementary. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, was driving on W. Edgewood Drive just before 7 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of an oncoming pickup truck, causing the two to collide.
kjluradio.com
Student investigation underway at MU after racist social media post surfaces
A MU student is facing possible disciplinary action after their racist social media post goes viral. The university released a statement Thursday stating it was aware of the Snapchat post and had forwarded that information to the MU Office of Institutional Equity. Although the university’s statement doesn’t clarify what the...
kjluradio.com
As recreational marijuana becomes legal, it will still be prohibited at Lincoln University
Today marks the first day that recreational marijuana use is legal for anyone over 21 years of age in Missouri, with a few exceptions. Voters passed Amendment 3 last month, and it takes effect today. It’s legal to use and possess marijuana, but you likely won’t be able to buy it at a dispensary until February. And Lincoln University Police Chief Gary Hill says that amendment won’t affect Lincoln University.
kjluradio.com
One candidate files to run for mayor of Jefferson City on first day of filing
On the first day of filing, one person signs up to run for mayor of Jefferson City. Filing for city-wide office opened Tuesday and runs through December 27th. The seats up for grabs include the mayor, city prosecutor, municipal judge, and one city council seat for each of Jefferson City’s five wards.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia firefighters work two early morning fires Wednesday
The Sedalia Fire Department works two early morning fires, both ruled accidental. The first was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of W. Main. Deputy Chief Daniel Shaw says all occupants in the 4-plex were able to escape without injuries. The fire was contained to the kitchen...
Comments / 0