ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Max and Payne!

By Katlin Connin
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxLIX_0jXzfDpG00

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Max and Payne!

Max and Payne are five-month-old brothers available for adoption from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. They’re a little shy, but both are friendly and willing to learn.

Staff at HAWS would recommend Max and Payne to a family with older children who can be patient as the pups come out of their shells. They’d do well in a house with cats or other dogs, but will be adopted out separately.

If you’re not able to support HAWS through adoption, there are plenty of ways for you to be generous this holiday season. You could sign up for kids' summer program, volunteer to help train pets, or even just make a financial donation.

If you’re interested in making a Pawsitively Milwaukee difference at HAWS, reach out to 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Remembering Carl: Kenosha’s unofficial mascot brought joy to many

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A wild turkey that not only survived Thanksgiving but became an inspirational folk hero ultimately met his fate one...
KENOSHA, WI
YAHOO!

The story of a young mother, a fire and a Milwaukee landlord

April 11, 2013, 5:19 p.m., 7750 West Hicks Street, West Allis, Wisconsin. In West Allis, a Milwaukee suburb once dominated by a factory that long ago manufactured steam engines, ore crushers and kilns, a man living on West Hicks Street opens his back door to let the dog out and sees smoke.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Historic Milwaukee mansion up for auction

MILWAUKEE — Either luck or fate led Laura Sue Mosier and her husband Rick to the corner of 32nd and Wells streets in Milwaukee in 2007. The couple stumbled upon the historic Schuster Mansion, also known as "The Wells Street Red Castle." "He goes, 'We don't know Milwaukee. Where...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade memorial; Generac, Meijer donate thousands

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The city of Waukesha received two corporate donations Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 for its permanent parade memorial. Generac donated $15,000 while Meijer wrote a check for $5,000. A city spokesman said Meijer employees voted for the memorial as the project they wanted to support this year. Fundraising...
WAUKESHA, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy