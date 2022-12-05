Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Max and Payne!

Max and Payne are five-month-old brothers available for adoption from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. They’re a little shy, but both are friendly and willing to learn.

Staff at HAWS would recommend Max and Payne to a family with older children who can be patient as the pups come out of their shells. They’d do well in a house with cats or other dogs, but will be adopted out separately.

If you’re not able to support HAWS through adoption, there are plenty of ways for you to be generous this holiday season. You could sign up for kids' summer program, volunteer to help train pets, or even just make a financial donation.

If you’re interested in making a Pawsitively Milwaukee difference at HAWS, reach out to 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org.

