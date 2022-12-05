ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Belgium makes EU parliament arrests in Qatar corruption probe

Belgian police arrested Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili, a European Parliament vice-president, in connection with an investigation into corruption implicating World Cup hosts Qatar, the prosecutors office said Friday. A statement issued earlier by Belgian prosecutors mentioned a Gulf country as part of its investigation without naming it, and while it said a former MEP was among those arrested did not identify him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy