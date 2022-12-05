Read full article on original website
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Republican Senator tells Biden's Secretary of State it's now time to start prioritizing sending arms to Taiwan over Ukraine
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday asking him to begin prioritizing sending arms to Taiwan over Ukraine. Hawley, a longtime China hawk, argued Chinese encroachment on the Indo-Pacific was a bigger threat to the U.S. than Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hawley...
Belgium makes EU parliament arrests in Qatar corruption probe
Belgian police arrested Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili, a European Parliament vice-president, in connection with an investigation into corruption implicating World Cup hosts Qatar, the prosecutors office said Friday. A statement issued earlier by Belgian prosecutors mentioned a Gulf country as part of its investigation without naming it, and while it said a former MEP was among those arrested did not identify him.
