The streaming space has slowly been getting more competitive over the years. Even after the fall of Mixer, new streaming services have continued to crop up. While Facebook and YouTube are certainly the most noteworthy alternatives, Twitch still remains the service most gamers would probably think of first. That said, it's become clear to many streamers that Twitch has a bit of a shady side. Many creators haven't been happy with the larger percentages of revenue it takes from their profits while failing to assist the growth of smaller streamers. Now, a new competitor has emerged, and it has the backing of none other than one of the most popular streamers in the world, Tyler "Trainwreck" Niknam.

