ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Amounranth Has Some Strong Words For Twitch's Ban Policy

It's commonly known that Twitch has a shady side, especially when it comes to bans. There have been plenty of Twitch bans that were completely bogus, and streamers have spoken about the problem time and time again. In an interview with FullSquadGamingTV, Amouranth called out Twitch and its ban policy for having a "disconnect" with Twitch culture.
SVG

Twitch Has A New Competitor, And It's Backed By Trainwreck

The streaming space has slowly been getting more competitive over the years. Even after the fall of Mixer, new streaming services have continued to crop up. While Facebook and YouTube are certainly the most noteworthy alternatives, Twitch still remains the service most gamers would probably think of first. That said, it's become clear to many streamers that Twitch has a bit of a shady side. Many creators haven't been happy with the larger percentages of revenue it takes from their profits while failing to assist the growth of smaller streamers. Now, a new competitor has emerged, and it has the backing of none other than one of the most popular streamers in the world, Tyler "Trainwreck" Niknam.
Motley Fool

Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Executive Leaves Disney Following Bob Iger’s Return as CEO

Bob Chapek is out. Bob Iger is back. And BIG changes are already taking place. We’ve taken a look at how Iger’s return has impacted stock values, organizational changes that are set to take place now that Iger is back, and whether Iger will reverse some of Chapek’s biggest decisions. But Iger’s return seems to also be having an impact when it comes to some executives.
StyleCaster

Kate Is ‘Hell-Bent’ on Doing Her Own Tell-All After Harry & Meghan’s Documentary—She Has ‘Ammunition’

They’re just about to wrap up a three-day visit to the United States but Prince William and Kate Middleton have reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary that has everyone talking. The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on November 30, 2022, with their trip culminating at the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards. Upon their arrival, William made mention of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September. “Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts...
BOSTON, MA
The Verge

Reddit’s 2022 recap transforms users into trading cards

It’s app recap season once again, and Reddit is getting in on the moment with its second annual personalized recap. This year, your recap will include an autogenerated trading card that represents you and your Reddit experience in 2022. Like other recaps, Reddit’s features a lot of personalized data...
Reuters

Disney+ streaming service launches with major advertisers

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The ad-supported version of the Disney+ service launched Thursday, attracting major advertisers from different sectors, bringing in new revenue as Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) strives to push its streaming business into profitability.
Variety

‘Legendary’ Canceled at HBO Max After Three Seasons

Reality competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons. The news comes just one day after Variety exclusively reported the cancellation of “FBoy Island,” another fan-favorite unscripted project at the streamer. The series took place within the New York ballroom scene, following different houses of vogue dancers as they competed in balls and fashion showcases in order to achieve “legendary” status. Among the cast were MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion. Season 1 premiered in 2020, while Season 2 came in 2021 and...
World Screen News

Little Angel Launches on Kidoodle.TV

English-language episodes of Moonbug Entertainment’s preschool series Little Angel have launched on Kidoodle.TV for the U.S. and Canada and will roll out in other territories soon. The animated series explores the reality of growing up through the adventures of Baby John and his family and features upbeat songs and...
The Verge

Sega superstars ToeJam and Earl are finally getting a movie

Nothing can possibly prepare us for the all-encompassing funk of a movie starring ToeJam and Earl. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a ToeJam & Earl movie is currently in development at Amazon Studios in partnership with Unanimous Media and Story Kitchen. ToeJam & Earl is just the latest video game...
WDW News Today

Ad-Supported Disney+ Tier Launches

Disney+ has launched their ad-supported subscription tier, in addition to a price increase for the ad-free subscription. Disney+ Basic, which includes ads, is $7.99 per month. Disney+ Premium with no ads is now $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. Previously, the standard ad-free Disney+ subscription was $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.
Variety

Showtime to ‘Lean More Into Franchises’ in 2023 Amid Integration With Paramount+, Paramount CEO Says

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish reiterated Tuesday that Showtime is no longer capable of standing on its own. But he also underlined how the premium pay TV channel is still very “valuable” to the overall company as a “brand,” with Paramount planning to franchise out some Showtime IP in the new year. “It doesn’t make sense to have a fully built-out streaming infrastructure separate for Showtime than Paramount+, so we’re going to bring that together and there are economic benefits associated with it,” Bakish said during his panel at UBS’ Global TMT Conference in New York. “But I want to be...
The Verge

Eight artists will journey around the Moon on a future SpaceX flight

On Thursday, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced the selection of an eight-person crew who will join him on a SpaceX mission around the Moon. Maezawa’s dearMoon mission aims to be the first private mission around the Moon, carrying artists and creatives on a SpaceX Starship. The crew consists of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy