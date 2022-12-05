Read full article on original website
‘The metaverse will be our slow death!’ Is Facebook losing its $100bn gamble on virtual reality?
The company now known as Meta has spent staggering amounts on creating an immersive successor to the traditional 2D internet. But what has it got to show for it, apart from 11,000 job losses?. What a difference a year makes. Last October, Facebook supremo Mark Zuckerberg could barely wait to...
Amounranth Has Some Strong Words For Twitch's Ban Policy
It's commonly known that Twitch has a shady side, especially when it comes to bans. There have been plenty of Twitch bans that were completely bogus, and streamers have spoken about the problem time and time again. In an interview with FullSquadGamingTV, Amouranth called out Twitch and its ban policy for having a "disconnect" with Twitch culture.
Twitch Has A New Competitor, And It's Backed By Trainwreck
The streaming space has slowly been getting more competitive over the years. Even after the fall of Mixer, new streaming services have continued to crop up. While Facebook and YouTube are certainly the most noteworthy alternatives, Twitch still remains the service most gamers would probably think of first. That said, it's become clear to many streamers that Twitch has a bit of a shady side. Many creators haven't been happy with the larger percentages of revenue it takes from their profits while failing to assist the growth of smaller streamers. Now, a new competitor has emerged, and it has the backing of none other than one of the most popular streamers in the world, Tyler "Trainwreck" Niknam.
David Dobrik hasn't posted on his YouTube channel in months, but he is launching new merch: a toy 'gellet' gun and a Marvel product collab
Following the mobbed opening of his pizza restaurant Doughbrik, the beleaguered influencer is now releasing a gel gun and a Marvel candle collab.
Netflix Co-CEO Says Company Not in Mix for Live Sports
Sarandos addresses the persistent rumors during a keynote speech on Tuesday.
Motley Fool
Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History
In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
A streamer said dating the world's biggest YouTuber is 'like a movie,' saying she had to answer a pre-prepared list of questions when they first met
The Twitch streamer said she became MrBeast's girlfriend after meeting the world's most-followed YouTuber while he was on a visit to South Africa.
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Executive Leaves Disney Following Bob Iger’s Return as CEO
Bob Chapek is out. Bob Iger is back. And BIG changes are already taking place. We’ve taken a look at how Iger’s return has impacted stock values, organizational changes that are set to take place now that Iger is back, and whether Iger will reverse some of Chapek’s biggest decisions. But Iger’s return seems to also be having an impact when it comes to some executives.
Turns Out One Netflix Series Isn't Leaving The Service After All, While One More That Did Found A New Streaming Home
Two Netflix Originals have found new leases on streaming life after exit reports, though one will be flipping to a different platform.
Kate Is ‘Hell-Bent’ on Doing Her Own Tell-All After Harry & Meghan’s Documentary—She Has ‘Ammunition’
They’re just about to wrap up a three-day visit to the United States but Prince William and Kate Middleton have reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary that has everyone talking. The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on November 30, 2022, with their trip culminating at the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards. Upon their arrival, William made mention of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September. “Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts...
Netflix Boss Already Has Plans For How Its Ad-Based Subscriptions Will Change
Ted Sarandos explained that Netflix has some ideas for how the ad-based subscriptions will evolve.
The Verge
Reddit’s 2022 recap transforms users into trading cards
It’s app recap season once again, and Reddit is getting in on the moment with its second annual personalized recap. This year, your recap will include an autogenerated trading card that represents you and your Reddit experience in 2022. Like other recaps, Reddit’s features a lot of personalized data...
Disney+ streaming service launches with major advertisers
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The ad-supported version of the Disney+ service launched Thursday, attracting major advertisers from different sectors, bringing in new revenue as Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) strives to push its streaming business into profitability.
‘Legendary’ Canceled at HBO Max After Three Seasons
Reality competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons. The news comes just one day after Variety exclusively reported the cancellation of “FBoy Island,” another fan-favorite unscripted project at the streamer. The series took place within the New York ballroom scene, following different houses of vogue dancers as they competed in balls and fashion showcases in order to achieve “legendary” status. Among the cast were MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion. Season 1 premiered in 2020, while Season 2 came in 2021 and...
World Screen News
Little Angel Launches on Kidoodle.TV
English-language episodes of Moonbug Entertainment’s preschool series Little Angel have launched on Kidoodle.TV for the U.S. and Canada and will roll out in other territories soon. The animated series explores the reality of growing up through the adventures of Baby John and his family and features upbeat songs and...
The Verge
Sega superstars ToeJam and Earl are finally getting a movie
Nothing can possibly prepare us for the all-encompassing funk of a movie starring ToeJam and Earl. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a ToeJam & Earl movie is currently in development at Amazon Studios in partnership with Unanimous Media and Story Kitchen. ToeJam & Earl is just the latest video game...
WDW News Today
Ad-Supported Disney+ Tier Launches
Disney+ has launched their ad-supported subscription tier, in addition to a price increase for the ad-free subscription. Disney+ Basic, which includes ads, is $7.99 per month. Disney+ Premium with no ads is now $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. Previously, the standard ad-free Disney+ subscription was $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.
Showtime to ‘Lean More Into Franchises’ in 2023 Amid Integration With Paramount+, Paramount CEO Says
Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish reiterated Tuesday that Showtime is no longer capable of standing on its own. But he also underlined how the premium pay TV channel is still very “valuable” to the overall company as a “brand,” with Paramount planning to franchise out some Showtime IP in the new year. “It doesn’t make sense to have a fully built-out streaming infrastructure separate for Showtime than Paramount+, so we’re going to bring that together and there are economic benefits associated with it,” Bakish said during his panel at UBS’ Global TMT Conference in New York. “But I want to be...
The Verge
Eight artists will journey around the Moon on a future SpaceX flight
On Thursday, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced the selection of an eight-person crew who will join him on a SpaceX mission around the Moon. Maezawa’s dearMoon mission aims to be the first private mission around the Moon, carrying artists and creatives on a SpaceX Starship. The crew consists of...
