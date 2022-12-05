ZIPping through Long Beach: Today, 90806, the ZIP that Wrigley built

This is the fifth in a series looking at real estate in the city’s different ZIP codes. Read our last edition about the 90805 here.

The 90806 ZIP code is filled almost exclusively with the various Wrigley neighborhoods—North and South Wrigley, Southeast Wrigley and Wrigley Heights, all spun off from a small tract developed in the late 1920s through mid-1930s by chewing gum magnate William Wrigley.

That early development, a row of homes on Eucalyptus Avenue between 20th and Hill streets, is now the Wrigley Historic District. The Wrigley name stuck as the neighborhoods around it expanded, with many of those homes built by Lloyd Whaley, developer of much of East Long Beach, including Los Altos and Park Estates.

The area for years has been attractive for first-time home buyers for what have historically been fairly reasonably priced homes, as well as for its neighborliness and for its suburban feel—even though it’s not far from the hum of the city.

Today, the homes have, like everywhere in Long Beach and the rest of the state, become farther out of reach for entry-level buyers, with the median home listing prices topping $730,000.

Still, it’s become a nicer neighborhood than it was a few decades ago, with more modern and diverse services available, especially with its Wrigley Market Place featuring an Albertsons, a CVS, Starbucks, Bank of America and several restaurants.

Another favorite shopping spot is the Northgate Market, stocked with otherwise hard-to-find authentic Mexican groceries.

For green space, there’s the 14.3-acre Veterans Memorial Park on 28th Street and the 9.8-acre Wrigley Green Belt, a walking trail along The LA River on DeForest Avenue between Willow and 34th streets.

A nearly 70-year-old tradition in the neighborhood is the annual Daisy Lane Christmas Parade, an old-school yule procession that travels along Daisy Avenue between Pacific Coast Highway and Hill Street. This year’s parade will step off at 5 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Homes in the area mostly cling close to the median asking price in the $700,000-$800,000 range. Million-dollar homes are rare, and those below the median typically require some significant upgrading.

Here are three homes in the 90806 that hit the highs, lows and the in-betweens:

Just pocket change shy of a million dollars is this four-bed, two-bath, two-story home at 3307 Daisy Ave .

It’s definitely a family-size home, with two bedrooms and a bath on each floor and 2,308 square feet of living space.

The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The large family room can handle a gathering of extended family members and friends, and the backyard pool and water slide will keep the kids busy all day long.

It might not be your first choice if you have a million-dollar budget for your home, but, again—a water slide.

The home is listed by Briaunna Ellerson at $950,000.

Moving down a couple hundred thousand dollars is another four-bedroom, two-bath house at 2410 San Francisco Ave. , the westernmost street in the ZIP code area, giving you easy access to the Wrigley Green Belt and the LA River bike trail.

At 1,437 square feet, the pleasant looking home is a bit more compact than the house on Daisy, and on paper, anyway, it seems cozier with a spacious family room with fireplace leading to a dining room.

Fully remodeled, the house has a large covered patio with a ceiling fan out back and a mature mango tree in the front yard. The bathrooms are finished with subway tile, and the front of the property is surrounded by a white picket fence. It’s a picture of the American dream.

The property is offered by Shannon Paul at $799,000.

“Endless possibilities” is the red-flag-raising phrase used to describe this home at 821 E. Sunrise Blvd. “Needs upgrades” is just one of the endless possibilities for this 1925 three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Sunrise Boulevard Historic District .

It’s difficult to know where to begin other than just running around picking things up and doing a lot of scrubbing. If you’re into a more country-rustic lifestyle, you might not need to do much more than that. Though the house itself is fair-sized at about 1,200 square feet, the lot is a largeish 7,061 square feet that will allow you to do ranching or farming or other agricultural hobbies out back while relaxing in a cavernous covered patio/barn.

The 1925 house is listed by Richard Rodriguez at $585,000. Is it a fair price? So far, there’ve been no takers, with the place on the market for nearly 500 days.

