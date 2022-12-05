Discipline for Long Beach commissioner who threatened political retaliation to be discussed this week

The Long Beach Equity and Human Relations Commission will weigh Wednesday how to discipline one of its members, whom the city attorney’s office said threatened community members in a Facebook group with “political hits and paybacks” during a discussion over the mayoral election.

An agenda for the commission includes a recommendation to discuss the “Conduct of Commissioner Keyona Montgomery,” who in early November responded to people in a Facebook group that she would “see” them in her posts after “Rex wins” and “Keep your comments chill bc I’ve heard you folks are going on a list. Xoxo.”

Councilmember Rex Richardson defeated Councilmember Suzie Price in the November election to become the city’s next mayor.

The commission’s aim is to promote and encourage positive human relations among community members and to develop programs for the reduction of tension, conflict or violence that might arise from intolerance, prejudice or discrimination, according to the city’s municipal code.

Montgomery’s comment, and a formal complaint filed with the city , prompted the city attorney to send a letter outlining potential disciplinary action that could be taken against her, including potential removal from the commission by the City Council.

Alyssa Gutierrez, who chairs the commission, said that on Wednesday—during its first regular meeting since the incident—the commission will provide an opportunity for Montgomery to speak about it. Then it will discuss whether to censure her, ask her to resign or request the City Council to remove Montgomery from the commission.

The City Council is the only body that has the authority to remove a commissioner.

“I do believe that her comments and her online tone, though done in her personal capacity, has the potential to undermine the important work our commission is doing,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said she’d personally support a censure if Montgomery is contrite, but she would support other options if that’s not what’s conveyed Wednesday.

Last month, Montgomery told the Post that her comment was a “non-issue” and that she was being facetious when she made it. Still, she said she’d accept whatever punishment the commission decides on, though she said she didn’t think the comment was egregious enough to rise to the level of being removed from the commission.

Commissioners are considered city employees and are required to sign a written ethics pledge before serving. A recently updated pledge calls on commissioners and other city representatives to be civil and courteous when interacting with others.

Members of the public and at least one member of the commission have said that she needs to be removed from the commission. Carlos Ovalle, a community activist who filed the complaint with the city, said he thought her comment was an affront to those who believe in an open democracy and that people who speak up shouldn’t be intimidated.

Ovalle, whose family moved from Central America to the U.S. because of political retaliation, said he didn’t take her comment about the “list” lightly.

“I think [removing her] needs to happen at the council level and a very strong message needs to be sent,” Ovalle said. “I don’t think they need to wait until the commission figures out what it wants to do.”

A separate item on the City Council’s Tuesday evening agenda is calling for the Equity and Human Relations Commission to discuss the issue, but Councilmember Stacy Mungo Flanigan, who authored the item, said her request is not centered on Montgomery’s comments.

“I would like the commission to have a conversation with each other about all commissioners’ behavior as we all try to unite and move forward,” Mungo Flanigan said, noting that she had been approached by community members who pointed out troubling behavior from multiple city commissioners in the past.

Mungo Flanigan is requesting that the council be sent a report in early 2023 with the results of the commission’s discussion.

Gutierrez said that commissioners should have the ability to share their opinions as long as they aren’t disrespectful or cross any lines and agreed that commissioner conduct is something that needs to be talked about on a broad scale.

“I think multiple commissions should be having this conversation,” Gutierrez said. “There were lots of different commissioners arguing and fighting in the post.”

The Equity and Human Relations Commission is scheduled to meet virtually Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m.

